Get up to 45% off Oliva boxes at Famous, like the Oliva Serie V — yes please

oliva-connecticut-reserve-lonsdale
Oliva

Y’all know me well enough to know that anytime I come across a fantastic cigar deal, well, I’m sharing it. That’s exactly what I’m doing right here and I’m pretty damn stoked, to be honest. Famous Smoke Shop is hosting a huge sale on Oliva cigar boxes, including various Oliva Serie V labels. Now’s your chance to save up to a whopping 45% off select boxes in the Oliva lineup. Want some examples? Sure thing! I already said the Oliva Serie V, but also the Oliva Serie V Melanio, various Nub labels like the Nub Cameroon, Oliva Serie G, Oliva Cain, and the Cuba Aliados Cabinet by EPC. The regular 24-count box of Oliva Serie V in Double Toro is normally $334, but thanks to this sale it’s $218 — $116 off or 35% off. Do not waste time on this one folks. Go grab some while these deals last.

What do I shop in this Oliva sale at Famous? Give me some recommendations

Oliva Serie V Double Robusto cigar box best cigar deals
Oliva

You got it, boss. First, I’d start with the Oliva Connecticut Reserve. Available in boxes of 20 and several vitolas, as you’d expect, this delicious Ecuadorian Connecticut Shade-wrapped cigar features Nicaraguan tobaccos for a rich, creamy taste. It’s good.

But if you know anything about me, my recommendations, and my regular cigar coverage, you know I love the darker, stronger flavors. My top recommendation is going to be virtually any of the Oliva Serie V labels. That includes the regular Olvia Serie V, in any size, Oliva Serie V Melanio, and Oliva Serie V Maduro. They are all fantastic with toasty, chocolatey flavors that will bombard your palate with an incredible and aromatic experience.

The Oliva Cain, Cain F, and Cain Daytona labels are also great. I used to smoke those all the time back in the day and any time I get my hands on a Cain F, it’s gone.

Yet another standout is the Cuba Aliados Cabinet by EPC, the very same Ernesto Perez-Carrillo responsible for the incredibly popular La Historia, Pledge, and Allegiance lines. Now, I will say the Cuba Aliados Cabinet line is different from EPC’s other stuff. They feature Nicaraguan and Dominican fillers, with an Ecuadorian Sumatra wrapper. The flavors are good, nice and dark, and unique, but as I said, don’t go into them looking for the same experience as EPC’s other cigars. Don’t worry though, they’re still signature EPC.

Either way this sale is an incredible chance to get your hands on some Oliva brand cigars for super cheap, at least compared to their regular prices. Definitely go check out the sale.

