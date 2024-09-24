 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

What are the best sweet cigars with sweet flavors and notes?

By
Bearded man smoking, possibly one of the best sweet cigars.
Jon Tyson / Unsplash

Sweet cigars can be a hit or miss and vary wildly. Why? Because there are many types. There are infused cigars, there are flavored cigars, and then there are traditional, premium cigars that also have sweet notes. Of course, there are also cigarillos — smaller cigarette-style cigars — and a variety of others like Swisher Sweets and Black & Mild.

Personally — and I want to be very upfront about this — I don’t smoke sweet cigars often. To clarify, I like traditional cigars, I don’t smoke infused or flavored cigars as much, if at all. That does not mean I cannot enjoy them. But dollar for dollar if I’m spending money on a cigar it’s going to be what I prefer or what I like — as you should. Here are some of the best sweet cigars I’ve tried recently.

Deadwood Fat Bottom Betty

Fat Bottom Betty by Deadwood in toro size.
Deadwood

You want sweet? You’re gonna get it with this one. They’re absolutely delicious, with a dark, oily Maduro wrapper, Nicaraguan filler, and binder, and jam-packed with flavor. While they’re good, they’re almost too sweet for me, so I don’t smoke these regularly. But if you like that kind of thing, I wouldn’t be surprised if you include one of these in your lineup every night. You can’t go wrong with any of Deadwood’s blends, though; they’re all pretty sweet. Deadwood’s Leather Rose is another standout.

Related

Espinosa Crema

Espinosa Crema Cigar in Robusto size from best mild cigars.
Espinosa

It’s in the name. Crema means cream. They’re basically telling you right on the label that this cigar is going to be very creamy. It’s ultra-smooth, has a remarkable aroma when lit, and is pretty darn tasty. It’s also a mild to medium smoke so just about anyone can enjoy it. I have a regular stock of these in my humidor.

Sobremesa Brulee

Sobremesa Brulee delicious medium bodied cigars
Dunbarton Tobacco

I’ve recommended these before and damn it I’ll recommend them again. They’re delicious. Covered in a silky smooth Ecuador Connecticut wrapper, an eclectic mix of fillers and Mexican Matacapan for the binder, it’s a unique smoke if there ever was one. You’ll get lots of sweetness, cedar, leather, nuts, baking spices, and a metric shit-ton of cream. It’s like a reward.

Tabak Especial

Tabak Especial cigar with box.
Drew Estate

Tabak Especial is a line of cigars from Drew Estate infused with coffee and dark flavors like chocolate. They come in a variety of options, so I hesitate to pin one specific blend down. If you like sweet cigars I highly recommend trying just about anything with the Tabak Especial name on it. Some standouts include the Negra, Dulce, and Cafecita in the Vitola you prefer.

Warped La Colmena

La Colmena No. 44 by Warped Cigars best Connecticut cigars list.
Warped Cigars

Pretty darn close to an authentic Cuban cigar, the Warped La Colmena is nearly dripping with honey and sweet flavors. It even has a twang to it that a few of you may recognize. It’s not flavored or infused, although if you put one near your nose, you’ll straight up smell honey. It’s a smooth, relaxing smoke that impresses me every single time I have one. Hell, I might go light one up right now. If you like these, you might also be interested in the .

Hold on, why is my favorite cigar not on the list?

I can only include so many cigars on these lists, so I try to narrow things down. If I listed absolutely every single sweet cigar on the market, we’d both be here for years. However, if you do happen to have a suggestion you’d like to throw at me, go ahead. I can’t promise the list will be amended, but hey, it doesn’t hurt, right? Right?

More sweet cigars for you to try

As I said above, I can’t fit everything in this guide, at least not with full elaboration. But here’s a quick list of more sweet cigars to try:

  • Acid Kuba Kuba
  • Alec Bradley Magic Toast
  • Arturo Fuente Hemingway
  • Crowned Head La Careme
  • Illusione Epernay
  • La Aroma de Cuba Mi Amor
  • Larutan by Drew Estate
  • Macanudo Cafe
  • Perdomo Champagne
  • Plasencia Alma Del Campo Tribu

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Staff Writer

Briley has been writing about consumer electronics, technology, and many lifestyle topics for nearly two decades. When he's not writing about deals for Digital Trends or The Manual, he's writing how-to content and guides about cigars and more for online publications. He's also a ghostwriter for various publications. In his downtime, he's either spending time with his family, playing games, or enjoying a good ol' stogie.

Send all editorial inquiries HERE.

Best Fitbit Prime Day deals: Charge 3 is $45 off today
Woman stretching while wearing Fitbit Charge 5.

Even though Prime Day has ended you can still shop Prime Day deals, and the leftovers have some good savings in store for fitness enthusiasts. If you want an easy way to expand, upgrade, or create a fitness routine, buying one of the best fitness trackers can go a long way. You should start your search with what's left of the Fitbit Prime Day deals, as Amazon and other retailers still have some impressive Fitbit deals going. We've tracked down all of the best Fitbit Prime Day deals available at the moment, and you can find all of them below. Read onward for the details and don't hesitate to make a purchase if you see something you like, as these Fitbit deals have been popular among Prime Day shoppers.
Best Fitbit Prime Day deal
Fitbit Charge 3 -- $105, was $150

If you want a straightforward wearable device for monitoring your health, you should set your sights on the Fitbit Charge 3. It's capable of keeping track of various fitness metrics, including your heart rate, the calories that you burn, and the steps that you take. The fitness tracker will keep you on track with your goals through a daily dashboard that will send you reminders to stay active, hydrate, follow your sleep schedule, and other things that you need to commit to doing every day.

Read more
Cigar deal: $20 gets you ten 90+ rated cigars with free shipping. Wow
Cigar Page - Oliva and Rocky Patel Top 10 Tag Team bundle

There's nothing I like better than seeing some fantastic deals on good cigars. If that also describes you, then you probably know about Cigar Page already. They really do feature some of "America's best cigar deals," with a wide variety of eclectic bundles like this next one I'm going to share. Right now, you can grab the Oliva and Rocky Patel Top-10 Tag Team bundle, which includes a solid mix of 90+ rated cigars from both brands for just $20. That's actually unbelievable because it includes free shipping. Typically, all the cigars in this bundle would cost $105, so you're saving over $80, not including the shipping costs. Wowzers. Head over to grab it now, or keep reading to see what's in the bundle.

 
Why you should shop the Oliva and Rocky Patel Top-10 bundle from Cigar Page

Read more
The 7 best cigars $5 and under that I’ve tried and tested
Young man enjoying a cigar outside on a gloomy day.

That old saying, "You get what you pay for," doesn't really apply to the world of cigars. Sure, there are some cheap cigars that are made poorly and taste like paper, but there are some seriously overpriced cigars that aren't worth the squeeze, either. With the advent of sites like or Cigars International's , you can get some fantastic deals, too. Not to mention all of the bundle cigars and branded labels that are available for a great price, like , CI Knock-Offs, , and beyond. But if you're in the market for some good, cheap sticks that won't break the bank, you're in the right place. I've put together a list of the best cigars under $5 that I've tried and tested.

 
The best cigars $5 and under tried and tested
Full disclosure: I don't usually dabble with much below $5. I would recommend the $8 to $10 range because you'll find some incredibly flavorful smokes in there. However, if you want to go even cheaper, these are worth a try.

Read more