What are the best sweet cigars with sweet flavors and notes?

Sweet cigars can be a hit or miss and vary wildly. Why? Because there are many types. There are infused cigars, there are flavored cigars, and then there are traditional, premium cigars that also have sweet notes. Of course, there are also cigarillos — smaller cigarette-style cigars — and a variety of others like Swisher Sweets and Black & Mild.

Personally — and I want to be very upfront about this — I don’t smoke sweet cigars often. To clarify, I like traditional cigars, I don’t smoke infused or flavored cigars as much, if at all. That does not mean I cannot enjoy them. But dollar for dollar if I’m spending money on a cigar it’s going to be what I prefer or what I like — as you should. Here are some of the best sweet cigars I’ve tried recently.

Deadwood Fat Bottom Betty

You want sweet? You’re gonna get it with this one. They’re absolutely delicious, with a dark, oily Maduro wrapper, Nicaraguan filler, and binder, and jam-packed with flavor. While they’re good, they’re almost too sweet for me, so I don’t smoke these regularly. But if you like that kind of thing, I wouldn’t be surprised if you include one of these in your lineup every night. You can’t go wrong with any of Deadwood’s blends, though; they’re all pretty sweet. Deadwood’s Leather Rose is another standout.

Espinosa Crema

It’s in the name. Crema means cream. They’re basically telling you right on the label that this cigar is going to be very creamy. It’s ultra-smooth, has a remarkable aroma when lit, and is pretty darn tasty. It’s also a mild to medium smoke so just about anyone can enjoy it. I have a regular stock of these in my humidor.

Sobremesa Brulee

I’ve recommended these before and damn it I’ll recommend them again. They’re delicious. Covered in a silky smooth Ecuador Connecticut wrapper, an eclectic mix of fillers and Mexican Matacapan for the binder, it’s a unique smoke if there ever was one. You’ll get lots of sweetness, cedar, leather, nuts, baking spices, and a metric shit-ton of cream. It’s like a reward.

Tabak Especial

Tabak Especial is a line of cigars from Drew Estate infused with coffee and dark flavors like chocolate. They come in a variety of options, so I hesitate to pin one specific blend down. If you like sweet cigars I highly recommend trying just about anything with the Tabak Especial name on it. Some standouts include the Negra, Dulce, and Cafecita in the Vitola you prefer.

Warped La Colmena

Pretty darn close to an authentic Cuban cigar, the Warped La Colmena is nearly dripping with honey and sweet flavors. It even has a twang to it that a few of you may recognize. It’s not flavored or infused, although if you put one near your nose, you’ll straight up smell honey. It’s a smooth, relaxing smoke that impresses me every single time I have one. Hell, I might go light one up right now. If you like these, you might also be interested in the .

Hold on, why is my favorite cigar not on the list?

I can only include so many cigars on these lists, so I try to narrow things down. If I listed absolutely every single sweet cigar on the market, we’d both be here for years. However, if you do happen to have a suggestion you’d like to throw at me, go ahead. I can’t promise the list will be amended, but hey, it doesn’t hurt, right? Right?

More sweet cigars for you to try

As I said above, I can’t fit everything in this guide, at least not with full elaboration. But here’s a quick list of more sweet cigars to try: