 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This top-rated 90+ 10-cigar sampler is only $25 with free bonuses — $60 off

By
Best Cigar Prices Top Rated 10 cigar bundle deal
Best Cigar Prices

Cigar samplers are an excellent way to try out some new cigars. Like most things these days, they can still be expensive. Personally, I always like to hold out not just for great deals, because they do come around, but also for offers that include freebies. If that sounds like you, and who doesn’t love freebies, listen up. Best Cigar Prices is offering a ridiculous deal on a Top Rated 10-cigar sampler — all 90+ rated cigars. With an MSRP of $94 and a regular price of $85, you’re saving a whole lot of money with it down to just $25. That’s $60 off the regular price. But here’s the thing. That’s not all you get. With the bundle, you’ll also receive a free 80-ring gauge guillotine cigar cutter plus a $20 Best Cigar Prices gift certificate, which you can put towards a future purchase. Whoa.

Here’s why this top-rated cigar bundle deal is absolutely insane

That $20 gift card for Best Cigar Prices alone is worth it. Normally $85, this ten-cigar sampler is down to $25, saving you $60. But that doesn’t include the $20. All added up, you’re actually saving about $80. Plus, the bundle comes with an 80-ring gauge guillotine cigar cutter, which is a value of about $10. If you’re keeping score, that’s up to $90 in savings.

Recommended Videos

Of course, the most important bit is what cigars are included in the bundle. They’re all top-rated with 90+ ratings. Here’s exactly what you get:

  • Oliva Series G Cameroon in Churchill size (x2)
  • Montecristo Platinum in Toro size (x2)
  • Rocky Patel Sun Grown in Robusto size (x2)
  • Romeo y Julieta Habana Reserve in Toro size (x2)
  • Alec Bradley Project 40 in Robusto size (x2)

So, a delicious selection of dark, varied flavors from a Cameroon to a Sun Grown option. The Oliva Serie G is a medium-bodied and robust smoke with lots of earthy tones and sweetness. Meanwhile, the Rock Patel Sun Grown is spicy, woodsy, smoky, and robust, and would pair so well with some scotch.

Most bundles include a single cigar of each type but here you’re getting two of each. Why does that matter? If you like one you can smoke it again. For all of you social smokers, you could even invite a friend along and try them together.

If you’re feeling froggy, you can also add a 20-count travel humidor and a Boveda humidor starter kit for a bit extra — just $20 more for both. No, you don’t have to add that on to get the deal but it certainly sweetens the offer. Either way, this deal setup won’t last too long so I suggest heading over there and grabbing a bundle if you’re interested. Did I mention free shipping is included too?

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Staff Writer | Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics, technology, and many lifestyle topics for over a decade. When he's not…
The best Lululemon men’s fashion offers in the ‘We Made Too Much’ program
A man wearing a Lululemon Soft Knit Overshirt fit for a modern day lumberjack.

Men, here's something that might shock you: Lululemon makes menswear as well as the leggings you've seen everywhere. What won't surprise you? They made too much of it. While they also over-made womenswear, we think you'll be the most likely to pick up some great finds from Lululemon's We Made Too Much event as, frankly speaking, not enough men are aware that they can venture into the store for themselves. To wade through the special offers yourself, tap the button below. Still not sure? Keep reading below to get an overview and glimpse of things you'll find and some great specials that you wouldn't want to miss. We're especially looking at running shorts, hoodies, and other outerwear, as those are among the best offers we're finding, but you can find underwear, pants, and more. Also, Canadians, get in here and find 'Team Canada' wear for national pride, there's a lot of it in the store right now.

Pace Breaker Linerless Short 7-inch — From $39, was $68

Read more
The 7-in-1 Ninja Woodfire outdoor grill and smoker is $70 off today
Ninja Woodfire grill and smoker deal at Target

Imagine if you could combine the size and cooking convenience of an air fryer with the delicious sear of a grill. That's the idea behind the Ninja Woodfire outdoor grill and smoker. It's essentially a grill, smoker, and air fryer all packed into one unit that's capable of achieving the same cooking performance as a full-size propane grill. Using Ninja Woodfire pellets you can give your foods an authentic taste, meanwhile, the entire system is apartment and small-living friendly. It's electrically powered with no charcoal, propane, or flare-ups. Plus, it's on sale today for $300, normally $370, saving you $70. If you want to grill or smoke but don't really have the outdoor space, grab this bad boy.

 
Why you should shop the Ninja Woodfire outdoor grill and smoker
There are admittedly a few reasons why you might want this 7-in-1 Ninja Woodfire grill and smoker. For starters, it's perfect for apartments and small living spaces where you normally wouldn't have access to a grill. Thanks to an air-fryer-like design, it doesn't use propane or charcoal, nor does it have flare-ups. Instead, it's electrically powered and does an excellent job of minimizing smoke. However, it is weather-resistant, so you can totally use it outdoors if you'd like.

Read more
Capture your adventures with this Fujifilm instant camera: $60 off today
Fujifilm instant camera deal with Instax Wide 400 and photo sheets

Even though you carry a camera with you everywhere, tucked neatly inside your phone, there is a certain novelty to using a traditional camera. That's even more true of something like Fujifilm's instant camera series Instax which works similarly to the classic Polaroid cameras of yore. You snap a photo, and it spits out a physical print. Fujifilm's Instax Wide 400 does this with wide shots and also prints out wider photos, perfect for capturing beautiful panoramas and scenery on your adventures. Whether exploring or taking a road trip, it's an excellent companion to document your travels. It's also on sale today at Target. Normally $364, you can grab it for $303, saving you about $60. But here's the best part. It comes in a bundle that includes the camera, extra printing sheets, a cleaning kit, a travel bag, and rechargeable batteries with a charger. It's everything you need to get started.

 
Why you should shop this Fujifilm instant camera deal

Read more