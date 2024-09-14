This top-rated 90+ 10-cigar sampler is only $25 with free bonuses — $60 off

Cigar samplers are an excellent way to try out some new cigars. Like most things these days, they can still be expensive. Personally, I always like to hold out not just for great deals, because they do come around, but also for offers that include freebies. If that sounds like you, and who doesn’t love freebies, listen up. Best Cigar Prices is offering a ridiculous deal on a Top Rated 10-cigar sampler — all 90+ rated cigars. With an MSRP of $94 and a regular price of $85, you’re saving a whole lot of money with it down to just $25. That’s $60 off the regular price. But here’s the thing. That’s not all you get. With the bundle, you’ll also receive a free 80-ring gauge guillotine cigar cutter plus a $20 Best Cigar Prices gift certificate, which you can put towards a future purchase. Whoa.

Here’s why this top-rated cigar bundle deal is absolutely insane

That $20 gift card for Best Cigar Prices alone is worth it. Normally $85, this ten-cigar sampler is down to $25, saving you $60. But that doesn’t include the $20. All added up, you’re actually saving about $80. Plus, the bundle comes with an 80-ring gauge guillotine cigar cutter, which is a value of about $10. If you’re keeping score, that’s up to $90 in savings.

Of course, the most important bit is what cigars are included in the bundle. They’re all top-rated with 90+ ratings. Here’s exactly what you get:

Oliva Series G Cameroon in Churchill size (x2)

Montecristo Platinum in Toro size (x2)

Rocky Patel Sun Grown in Robusto size (x2)

Romeo y Julieta Habana Reserve in Toro size (x2)

Alec Bradley Project 40 in Robusto size (x2)

So, a delicious selection of dark, varied flavors from a Cameroon to a Sun Grown option. The Oliva Serie G is a medium-bodied and robust smoke with lots of earthy tones and sweetness. Meanwhile, the Rock Patel Sun Grown is spicy, woodsy, smoky, and robust, and would pair so well with some scotch.

Most bundles include a single cigar of each type but here you’re getting two of each. Why does that matter? If you like one you can smoke it again. For all of you social smokers, you could even invite a friend along and try them together.

If you’re feeling froggy, you can also add a 20-count travel humidor and a Boveda humidor starter kit for a bit extra — just $20 more for both. No, you don’t have to add that on to get the deal but it certainly sweetens the offer. Either way, this deal setup won’t last too long so I suggest heading over there and grabbing a bundle if you’re interested. Did I mention free shipping is included too?