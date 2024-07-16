 Skip to main content
Cigar deal: $20 gets you ten 90+ rated cigars with free shipping. Wow

By
Cigar Page - Oliva and Rocky Patel Top 10 Tag Team bundle
Cigar Page

There’s nothing I like better than seeing some fantastic deals on good cigars. If that also describes you, then you probably know about Cigar Page already. They really do feature some of “America’s best cigar deals,” with a wide variety of eclectic bundles like this next one I’m going to share. Right now, you can grab the Oliva and Rocky Patel Top-10 Tag Team bundle, which includes a solid mix of 90+ rated cigars from both brands for just $20. That’s actually unbelievable because it includes free shipping. Typically, all the cigars in this bundle would cost $105, so you’re saving over $80, not including the shipping costs. Wowzers. Head over to grab it now, or keep reading to see what’s in the bundle.

Why you should shop the Oliva and Rocky Patel Top-10 bundle from Cigar Page

Cigar Page top ten oliva and rocky patel deal
Cigar Page

Do you like rich espresso mixed with dark chocolate? How about toasted earth and spice? Subtle hints of cedar, wood, coffee and cream? Those are just some of the flavors that await you in this delicious, mouth-watering bundle. From the Rocky Patel Decade to the Oliva Master Blends 3, there are a host of great cigars in this bundle, all 90+ rated or above.

Here’s what you get exactly:

  • Rocky Patel Decade Robusto (5″x50) — 95-rated
  • Oliva Serie O Toro (6″x50) — 94-rated
  • Rocky Patel Number 6 Robusto Grande (5.5″x50) — 95-rated
  • Oliva Master Blends 3 Robusto (5″x50) — 92-rated
  • Rocky Patel Royale Toro (6.5″x54) — 94-rated
  • Oliva Connecticut Reserve Toro (6″x50) — 92-rated
  • Rocky Patel Vintage 2003 Cameroon Toro (6.5″x52) — 93-rated
  • Oliva Serie G Toro (6″x50) — 91-rated
  • Rocky Patel Sun Grown Maduro Toro (6.5″x52) — 95-rated
  • Oliva Serie O Maduro Robusto (5″x50) — 90-rated
Now, if bought separately and through another retailer, that entire bundle would cost about $105, not including shipping. However, through Cigar Page, you pay only $20 and get free shipping. That is nothing short of phenomenal.

Most of the smokes in that list are medium-bodied and smooth, offering a relaxing, laid-back smoke with an onslaught of complex flavor. This is a wonderful choice if you want a quick bundle to share with friends or enjoy yourself. Of course, it doesn’t hurt that it’s priced super well and won’t empty your wallet. I would have liked to see the in this bundle, but for $20 with free shipping, you could grab some of those on the side and still have quite a bit of money saved.

Either way, hurry and shop this bundle before it’s gone. I have a feeling it’s going to sell out quickly.

