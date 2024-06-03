 Skip to main content
Aganorsa deals overload: 3 crazy offers you need to shop like now

If you’ve read any of my cigar coverage over the past few months, it won’t come as a shock that one of my favorite brands is Aganorsa. From its own labels like the Rare Leaf to other Aganorsa-leaf labels like JFR, Guardian of the Farm, and Casa Fernandez, they don’t make a single bad cigar. So, when there’s an overload of Aganorsa deals with a few excellent offers to share, you better believe I’m going to call them out. Here are three crazy offers that you need to shop like right now. Seriously, don’t miss out on these.

Buy an Aganorsa box at Famous Smoke Shop and get a free coffee mug

Aganorsa leaf coffee mug available for free with box purchase
Briley Kenney / The Manual

One of the best beverages to pair with a cigar is a delicious cup of coffee in whatever format you prefer — dark roast, espresso, or regular coffee. It makes perfect sense then that Famous is giving away an Aganorsa-branded coffee mug free with the purchase of select boxes. It’s as simple as that: Buy a box, get the free mug. I already have one myself, and it’s a fantastic mug.

Get 10% off select Aganorsa boxes at Famous Smoke Shop

Aganorsa Rare Leaf Corojo cigar box with single smoke resting on top
Aganorsa

Famous again with the win! For a limited time, you can save 10% off select boxes of Aganorsa cigars at Famous Smoke Shop. I have to call out my go-tos the , but you can’t go wrong with any of the labels. Aganorsa Leaf Aniversario, Guardian of the Farm — the is a tasty treat — and New Cuba, they’re all here. Go take a look.

Get an Agnorsa-loaded travel humidor

Aganorsa travel humidor that holds five-cigars with brand sticks inside.
Aganorsa

The proper way to store cigars is inside a humidor at the ideal RH or relative humidity. But when you’re traveling, you can’t exactly pack a desktop or cabinet humidor in your bag. That’s when it’s time to turn to a travel humidor, just like the one Renegade Cigars has available at an incredible deal. For $44 you get a hard-case five-count travel humidor, perfect for stashing your cigars temporarily when you’re on the move. But more importantly, it comes loaded with Aganorsa smokes, including the Supreme Leaf in a Rothschild vitola, Guardian of the Farm in Campeon, Guardian of the Farm Nightwatch in Campeon, and the Cerberus in Lonsdale size. Travel humidor packed with delicious stogies. It’s one of the best deals out there right now.

