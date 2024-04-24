 Skip to main content
Famous Smoke is cleaning house with some crazy cigar deals

Briley Kenney
By
Man smoking a cigar in a newsboy cap outside.
Tim Mossholder / Pexels

While the rest of us are finishing our spring cleaning around the home, Famous Smoke Shop is making room for new cigar inventory. What does that mean for you? Some crazy cigar deals to the tune of 79% off select labels and accessories, but only while supplies last. So, once they sell out, they’re gone for good. You can get a 20-count box of for $74. Habano wrappers surround a Nicaraguan ligero to provide a dark, full-bodied experience. Want a lighter cigar? Don’t worry there’s plenty more to shop in this sale. I recommend heading over as soon as possible to see what you can find.

Why you should shop the Famous Smoke Spring Cleaning sale

The short answer: The deals are crazy. The is only $20 right now, for instance. Grab four of those packs for a total of 20 cigars, and that’s the equivalent of a full box. Similarly, the in a Robusto size is only $25 during this sale. The is only $24, normally close to $50. A 5-pack of the in a Robusto size is only $25, as well.

Other brands you’ll find in this sale include Romeo y Julieta, Cohiba, La Gloria Cubana, CAO, and AJ Fernandez blends. Want to try the HVC Cerro after reading about it in the best Nicaraguan cigars I’ve tried? They have those on sale, too, just . A box is only $166 instead of $184.

Like the La Gloria Cubana 8th Street? A 10-count box in the Corona Grande size , usually about $230.

If you’re not interested in cigars, there are accessories, too. How about a for $20, which is 56% off? It comes in all-black, silver, neon green, and neon orange. Plus, Xikar’s guaranteed-for-life promise has you covered if it stops working.

Look, I know I seem excited, and I’m just spouting off brands and great deals here, but that’s because this Famous Smoke sale really has me flabbergasted. These are some incredible prices, and yeah, they may say they’re “cleaning house,” but there are a ton of mainstays here. Oliva, Cain by Oliva, HVC, and Crowned Heads are all highly-reviewed brands. Even if you don’t like anything I’ve called out here, I highly recommend browsing the full sale. These deals will be gone either by April 30 or when supplies sell out, whichever comes first, and I’m pretty sure, at these prices, most are just going to sell out.

Cigar Club is a subscription box for cigar lovers, and it’s a must try
Selection of cigars in an ashtray resting on a wooden table.

One of the best places to buy cigars is by signing up for Cigar Club. It means you can regularly enjoy a delivery of cigars through your door while enjoying a unique selection. Think of it as a gift to yourself each month. If you’ve mastered how to smoke a cigar and you’re onto the next step of indulging your newfound love, this is your chance to do so. Here’s all you need to know about Cigar Club.
Why you need Cigar Club in your life

A Cigar subscription at Cigar Club takes mere moments to set up. All you need to do is pick which strength you prefer and how many cigars you want to receive in each shipment. Choices include mild and medium, medium and full, or a variety if you want to experiment. If you’re not sure where to begin, check out our cigar strength chart to help you figure things out.

The 9 best cigar cutters in 2024, tested and chosen by experts
Close-up of hands cutting a cigar with a cigar cutter.

Even if you've never enjoyed a cigar before, besides having one of the best lighters to get started, you'll also need a cigar cutter. You don't want to use scissors, bite off the end, or use a knife because that could damage the wrapper and the head of the cigar. Since the wrapper -- the outer shell around the tobacco, not the cellophane -- is responsible for most of the flavor you'll experience during your smoke, and you want it to remain intact. It can also be pretty annoying when you're trying to smoke, and the head of the wrapper is peeling off. But with one of the best cigar cutters, you can make a clean cut, which will never be a problem.

The first thing to note is that there are different cigar cuts. You can make a straight cut or a v-cut or use a punch, which basically punches a small hole in the head of the cigar to let the smoke and air through. There are also different tools to achieve these cuts, from cigar scissors to tabletop and hand cutters. Ultimately, the proper cut and the right tool for you will come down to personal preference. I prefer a straight cut, but not everyone will agree, and that's okay. Even so, sometimes you have to use another type of cut depending on the size and shape of the cigar, or you may be limited by what kind of tool you have on hand.

The 8 best places to buy cigars online in 2024
Close-up of a man smoking a cigar.

I'm a cigar man and I love cigars. Give me a Plasencia Alma Fuerte, anything E.P. Carillo, an AJ Fernandez blended smoke, Crowned Heads, or one of Aganorsa's divine cigars, and I'm a happy camper. What I don't like to do, is shop. It's not the shopping itself that's a problem, it's leaving the house and dealing with traffic, unfriendly people, and social overload. So, I rarely hit my local B&M or cigar shops if I can help it. Thank the cigar gods you can buy cigars online and have them shipped right to your doorstep. However, if you don't know where to look or what places offer great benefits -- like free shipping -- you might miss out. Don't worry, that's precisely what I'm here to share. I have gathered all of the best places to buy cigars online in 2024 in one convenient place. And if you need help learning how to smoke a cigar, there's a guide for that. Spoiler: It's really not all that difficult.
The best places to buy cigars online in 2024

Shop at if you want amazing box and bundle deals.
Shop at if you like to take a small risk for some steep deals.
Shop at for its excellent premium selection.
Shop at for a wide variety of well-known brands.
Shop at  if you want individual cigars or package deals.
Shop at for its eclectic mix of tobaccos and flavored cigars.
Shop at for a fantastic experience.
Shop at for its rewards, or to connect with the concierge team.

