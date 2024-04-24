Famous Smoke is cleaning house with some crazy cigar deals

While the rest of us are finishing our spring cleaning around the home, Famous Smoke Shop is making room for new cigar inventory. What does that mean for you? Some crazy cigar deals to the tune of 79% off select labels and accessories, but only while supplies last. So, once they sell out, they’re gone for good. You can get a 20-count box of for $74. Habano wrappers surround a Nicaraguan ligero to provide a dark, full-bodied experience. Want a lighter cigar? Don’t worry there’s plenty more to shop in this sale. I recommend heading over as soon as possible to see what you can find.

Why you should shop the Famous Smoke Spring Cleaning sale

The short answer: The deals are crazy. The is only $20 right now, for instance. Grab four of those packs for a total of 20 cigars, and that’s the equivalent of a full box. Similarly, the in a Robusto size is only $25 during this sale. The is only $24, normally close to $50. A 5-pack of the in a Robusto size is only $25, as well.

Other brands you’ll find in this sale include Romeo y Julieta, Cohiba, La Gloria Cubana, CAO, and AJ Fernandez blends. Want to try the HVC Cerro after reading about it in the best Nicaraguan cigars I’ve tried? They have those on sale, too, just . A box is only $166 instead of $184.

Like the La Gloria Cubana 8th Street? A 10-count box in the Corona Grande size , usually about $230.

If you’re not interested in cigars, there are accessories, too. How about a for $20, which is 56% off? It comes in all-black, silver, neon green, and neon orange. Plus, Xikar’s guaranteed-for-life promise has you covered if it stops working.

Look, I know I seem excited, and I’m just spouting off brands and great deals here, but that’s because this Famous Smoke sale really has me flabbergasted. These are some incredible prices, and yeah, they may say they’re “cleaning house,” but there are a ton of mainstays here. Oliva, Cain by Oliva, HVC, and Crowned Heads are all highly-reviewed brands. Even if you don’t like anything I’ve called out here, I highly recommend browsing the full sale. These deals will be gone either by April 30 or when supplies sell out, whichever comes first, and I’m pretty sure, at these prices, most are just going to sell out.

