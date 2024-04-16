This delicious cigar is 50% off right now and I just bought some — you should too

Amazing cigar deals don’t happen too often, especially on boxes, but that’s exactly what’s happening at Atlantic Cigars. The absolutely delicious HVC Hot Cake in its standard line is 50% off right now for boxes. That means you can get the Laguito No 4 or Robusto equivalent size for just $114, normally over $227. That’s an incredible deal, and we’re talking about boxes here. HVC boxes come loaded with 25 cigars, more than the average of 20 per box. Atlantic deals are known to sell out fast, so don’t wait around. I have already bought some, and I think you should too.

Why you should shop the HVC Hot Cake 50% off deal

Before I talk about the cigar, look at these prices:

Are those not ridiculously awesome prices? Not to mention, each box comes loaded with 25 cigars, which is plenty to last you for a while unless you smoke multiple a day. If you decide to do that, no judgment here because these are delicious.

The binder and fillers for this cigar include a Jalapa Corojo 99 and an Esteli Corojo 98, which go divinely with the Mexican San Andres wrapper. You’ll get a taste of complex yet incredibly relaxing flavors like dough, wood, chocolate, earth, pepper, and lots of sweetness. There are a handful of cigars I would readily describe as being like a dessert, and this is one of them.

It pairs perfectly with any sweet beverage, from coffee and espresso to whiskey, bourbon, and mixed drinks. Not a big alcohol fan, or staying sober? No problem. Pair it with Pepsi, Coke, or your choice of soda, juice, or sweet goodness — heck, even sweet tea works. The added sweetness will help bring out some of the more subtle flavors and keep your palate clean during your smoke.

Either way, this deal, which saves you 50% off a box of your favorite Hot Cake size, is one that you cannot pass up. I didn’t. I made a run for them and whipped out my credit card as soon as I saw the deal live. The HVC Cerro and Hot Cake series are some of my all-time favorites, and I always keep my humidor stocked with some. Deals like this make that a super easy thing to do.

