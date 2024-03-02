 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Save 30% on boxes of Montecristo cigars this weekend

Briley Kenney
By
Montecristo cigars in boxes and on sale.
Montecristo

One of the most renowned brands in the cigar industry is Montecristo, founded in 1935 when Alonso Menendez and Pepe Garcia introduced some of the first blends. Montecristo offers a wide range of delectable treats from the Epic Vintage 12 to the 1935 Anniversary and the White series. Whatever your preference, Cigars.com has an incredible deal available this week, allowing you to save up to 30$ off boxes from the brand. All the cigars mentioned, including way more, are on sale and available at a discount. Now’s the perfect time to try out a new cigar or stock up, but it won’t last long. Take a look when you have a minute, you won’t regret it.

Why you should shop this Montecristo cigars sale

First, let’s point out that you can save upwards of $70 on select Montecristo boxes during this sale. The , for example, is $259 this week, usually $332 — saving you $73.

Recommended Videos

But with most sales like this, even brand-focused sales, you tend to find certain SKUs omitted. That’s not the case here, as almost everything worthwhile from the brand is on sale from the to the . Boxes include 10 to 20 cigars, depending on the blend and size, and it’s one of the best ways to stock up on your favorite sticks, especially if you have a decently sized humidor.

Related

Montecristo cigars make excellent dailies or regulars, and if you have a lineup — a series of cigars you smoke throughout the day or evening — they really can be substituted in most places. Light to medium is excellent in the morning or around lunchtime, while medium to full is best in the evenings or later in your lineup. At the risk of calling it out multiple times, the 1935 Anniversary is full, dark, delicious, and perfect for those later smokes. Some other callouts include Montecristo Espada, Nicaragua No. 2, and the Platinum Series. Also, I would be remiss if I forgot to mention the .

To wrap it up, you’ll want to head to Cigars.com soon if you plan on shopping or grabbing a box. The sale will be over before you know it, and it’s a fantastic opportunity to save on one of the most popular brands out there.

Not sure where to start? First time? No problem, we have an ultimate guide to smoking for beginners that can help.

Editors' Recommendations

Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
Best headphone deals: Sony, Apple, Bose, and more
Young man wearing headphones listening to music.

Headphones can come in handy in many ways, whether you're looking to grab something to listen to your music or block out the rest of the world. That said, they can be quite expensive, especially if you want something a bit fancier with better Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) or that can handle higher audio fidelity. To that end, we've gone out and collected some of our favorite headphone deals below, from some budget-friendly options to the more expensive stuff like the AirPods Max.
Today's Best Headphone Deals

-- $10, was $20

Read more
The best shows on Paramount Plus to binge in March
Stream these incredible shows on Paramount Plus
best shows on showtime showtimeshows pennydreadful

Having a vast library of good television shows and films is the most important factor in the success of a streaming service. That's part of what transformed Netflix into a global phenomenon, and it's why services like Paramount Plus have worked hard to build a healthy library of series that subscribers can browse through. As is the case with all streaming services, Paramount Plus has a mix of original series that live only on the platform and older shows that were originally on broadcast and have now found a home on streaming.
Although these shows have varied histories, each one of them is a great staple in Paramount Plus's overall streaming library. Paramount Plus will likely continue to develop original content, but these Paramount Plus shows will stand the test of time, whether they're ongoing or have been over for a decade or longer.

Penny Dreadful (2014)

Read more
NYT Connections hints and answers for March 1, 2024
The logo for Connections.

From the people that bring you the crossword and Spelling Bee, Connections is the latest NYT Games sensation that has the internet abuzz. Although the game is still word-based, Connections is fundamentally different than many of the other games released by NYT Games and can be uniquely frustrating as a result. It tests your ability to group words together into coherent categories and presents a different challenge every time you play it. And, like Wordle and so many other NYT Games, you can share your results with friends and compare them as soon as you're done.

Connections is still in a sort of testing phase at the moment, but given the game's success to date, it seems clear that the game could have the kind of legs that make it a long-running success that people integrate into their everyday lives. Like Wordle, and unlike the crossword, it's a relatively quick game, which means that playing it doesn't have to eat up your entire day. That's part of the reason so many people have gotten devoted to it and why you may be seeing more Connections results in group chats and on your social media feeds than you were a few weeks ago.
How to play Connections
The premise of Connections is relatively straightforward. The game gives you 16 words that are totally unsorted, and your job is to sort those words into four categories of four. A group of words may be combined because they're all associated with another word or thing, like "car parts" for example, or because they have something else in common, like "ends with x." The categories can be almost anything, and the smart folks behind Connections work extra hard to make sure it's hard to file things away neatly into categories. There's plenty of ambiguity, which is why you get four wrong guesses before you lose the game.

Read more