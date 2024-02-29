 Skip to main content
You need to try these limited edition La Gloria Cubana cigars

Briley Kenney
By
You should never pass up a good cigar deal, especially one on a Limited Edition release like La Gloria Cubana’s 8th Street series. With an Ecuadorian Habano wrapper, Nicaraguan binder, and Dominican and Nicaraguan fillers, it delivers a rich, creamy, and delicious smoke all the way through. You’ll even taste a bit of apple pie as you glide through each third. But here’s the best part: A box of 10 is $59 off right now, which drops the price down to $160 instead of its usual $219. That’s a fantastic deal, and if you’re looking to stock your humidor with something a little less common, now’s a great time to do it.

Why you should buy the Limited Edition La Gloria Cubana 8th Street

Commemorating the 1990s boom of the La Gloria Cubana brand in the United States — the cigar maker has actually been around since as far back as 1885 — this Limited Edition release is worth a try, at the very least. The label borrows elements from the El Credito and El Titan de Bronze factories in Miami, which both put the company on the map and its creators, including one Ernesto Perez-Carillo Jr. While honoring the roots of the brand was the goal, the outcome is an incredibly nuanced and unique blend.

Available in a 6 x 50 toro size, with a medium to full body, and with an eclectic yet delicious blend, the La Gloria Cubana 8th Street series has lots of personality and flavor. An Ecuadorian Habano wrapper graces the outside and is joined by a Nicaraguan binder, as well as a blend of Dominican Republic and Nicaraguan fillers. Some of the flavors you can expect include molasses, dark chocolate, raisins, red pepper, apple pie, cake, plums, and more.

As a limited run, there are only 5,000 boxes of 10 cigars, which comes to a total production of 50,000 cigars. If you don’t know the scene, that means there really won’t be many of these in the wild once they sell out. There’s always a chance that you’ll never get to experience a limited release, especially depending on availability where you live.

If you’re at all interested in the blend or want to give the full-flavored cigar a try for yourself, this deal is the perfect time to acquire some. Normally $219 for a box of 10, you can get them for just $160 right now — saving $59. Be right back, I’m going to go order some for myself. I don’t want to miss out on this offer either.

