Get this 3-speed cordless screwdriver from Worx for $10 off today

Outside of a hammer, screwdrivers are one of the more essential tools to have in your DIY kit, despite the fact most require you to use manual labor. If you’re a firm believer of the work smarter, not harder mantra, like me, you’ll want to pay attention to this cordless screwdriver deal. Amazon has a 3-speed Worx cordless screwdriver deal that also includes 12 bits for just $30, usually $40 — saving you $10. It offers three speeds: slow, medium, and fast for all common screwdriving applications. It will also save your wrist and hand from doing a lot of extra work, and that’s worth every penny in my book.

Why is $10 off this Worx cordless screwdriver a big deal?

First, let’s consider the Worx cordless screwdriver and its excellent features. It has an easy-to-grip design with a compact form that makes it suitably portable for use anywhere, at home or on the job site. It’s lightweight, so it can fit in a tool belt or pocket relatively easily and won’t cause hand fatigue during use. Moreover, it has two built-in LED lamps to help you better see what’s going on, even in tight or dark spaces like an attic or between walls.

Three speed settings allow you to adjust and fine-tune to the job. Slow, for example, is excellent for backing out screws. Fast helps drive large fasteners deep into a wall or materials. It also puts you in direct control. You can go as fast or slow as you want with just the right amount of precision.

Included with the Worx cordless screwdrivers are 12 separate bits. There’s a 2-inch power bit, a 1-1/4-inch magnetic bit holder, three Phillips head bits, three slotted bits, two torx bits and two square recess inserts. Plus, there’s a storage box to hold and organize all those, so you’re not losing them or cluttering your garage.

But here’s the best bit, pun intended: The Worx 3-speed cordless screwdriver is currently $10 off as part of an Amazon deal, down to just $30 instead of the usual $40. That might not seem like a hefty discount, but it equates to 25% off, bringing the cordless variety down to the cost of about a premium screwdriver. In other words, it’s nearly the same price as normal screwdrivers, so why not?