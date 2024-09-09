 Skip to main content
Want to get into photography? The Canon EOS R100 is $200 off today

Canon EOS R100 mirrorless camera with lens attached
For some, it might be hard to justify a dedicated camera purchase, because nearly every modern phone has a built-in camera. If you intend to take professional-quality photos, however, phone cameras really won’t do. The problem is that trying to break into the world of photography can be very, very expensive. That’s why it’s always good to start with a beginner-friendly camera until you learn the ropes. The Canon EOS R100 is an excellent novice and intermediate-level camera, and it’s on sale today at Target. Normally $600, you’re saving $200 as part of this deal, which means you’re getting the camera for $400. That really is an incredible offer that we’ve seen come and go recently, and we’re mighty glad it’s back.

Why shop this Canon EOS R100 deal with a lens kit at Target?

So, what does this camera have going for it? Why is it such a good option for beginner to intermediate photographers? Besides the fact that Canon is an excellent brand — and a staple in the photography world — it has some great specs, but more importantly, it’s user-friendly and intuitive to configure. That might not seem like much until you’re out in the field trying to snap some incredible pics and you have full access to the settings and features.

The Canon EOS R100 has a 24.1 megapixel CMOS sensor, DIGIC 8 processor, dual-pixel CMOS autofocus, and can handle 6.5 frames-per-second of continuous shooting. The latter means when you want to capture an action shot, but via stills, you can get more detail and clarity thanks to continuous snaps. While you wouldn’t necessarily grab this camera for video, it can also shoot full HD movies at up to 60 frames per second or 4K (cropped) movies at up to 24 frames per second. Video shouldn’t be the go-to, of course, but it’s always nice to have.

Creative filters and creative assist onboard help you optimize your photos. Meanwhile, the CMOS autofocus has the ability to detect human faces while focusing on the subject’s eyes. Plus, Bluetooth and WiFi are built-in. That allows you to use the Canon Camera Connect app to transfer and share your photos without connecting to a computer or another device. Moreover, the EOS R100 has an RF-S18-45mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM lens, and this kit comes with an added RF-S55-210mm F5-7.1 IS STM lens for telephoto zoom coverage.

Normally $600, you can get the Canon EOS R100 kit at Target for $400 today, saving you $200. These rotating deals don’t last long, so don’t wait around if you’re interested, but you probably already knew that.

Topics
