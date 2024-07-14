 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Get a Dewalt cordless drill and impact driver bundle for $100 off

By
Dewalt cordless drill deal for early prime day with impact driver and more
Dewalt

Every household needs a reliable set of tools, and that toolset should always include a drill. If you don’t already have one or need an upgrade, there’s a Dewalt cordless drill deal for early Prime Day that you must know about. It includes everything you need from a drill set, minus the drill bits. You get a 20-volt cordless drill, a cordless impact driver, two batteries and a charger. It also comes with a soft material bag to hold all that gear and more. Usually, it’s $239, but thanks to the deal, the entire bundle is just $139 — saving you $100. Do note this is a limited-time offer, and there’s no info on the expiration, so we have no idea how long it will be available.

Here’s why you should buy this Dewalt cordless drill deal with an impact driver and extra gear

This set doesn’t just include a compact, lightweight cordless drill but also an impact driver that delivers bursts of power to quickly drill into harder materials like wood, metal or concrete. You get the best of both worlds with quick access or extra power, depending on what you need for the job. But the bundle includes two batteries, one each for the drill and impact driver, plus a charger. With any other bundle, you’d have to buy extra batteries separately, but here, you get all that, plus a carrying bag to stow all the gear.

Recommended Videos

The only thing you’ll need, really, are some compatible drill bits. The drill supports one-handed drill bit loading, which truly works that way. You connect the bit and go, and when you need to remove it, pull the connector out, and the bit pops right out. The drill is so small and maneuverable, too, so it can fit into tricky or hard-to-reach spaces that comparable drills cannot. For example, I have a powerful corded drill that’s just too big to use in some cases.

The cordless drill offers a two-speed transmission: 0-450 RPMS and 0-1500 RPMs. Meanwhile, the impact driver has an adjustable ergonomic handle for a better grip during tough jobs. Both drill units have an LED light with a 20-second delay to provide extra visibility. I have these exact drills, and that light is handy when you’re in a dark area.

Ordinarily, this bundle costs $239, but because of the limited-time early Prime Day deal, the price is discounted to $139, which saves you $100. Shop it while it’s available.

Editors’ Recommendations

Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
These binge-worthy shows are perfect for a lazy weekend
The best binge worthy shows of all time
Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul in Breaking Bad.

For most of TV's history, binge-watching wasn't really a thing. You watched one episode of your favorite show every week, and if you really loved it, you eagerly awaited the next one. With the advent first of home video, though, and then of streaming, and of Netflix in particular, binging became the default way many viewers consume TV.

While binging a show is great for many, not all shows are meant to be consumed that way. Sometimes, you want to let an episode breathe so that you can fully understand it before moving on to the next. For the shows on this list, though, binging is the way to go. These are the 10 most binge-worthy shows of all time.

Read more
3 Body Problem season 2: Everything we know so far
The details on 3 Body Problem season 2
The cast of 3 Body Problem.

Following a pretty successful first season, even more people know about the intricate sci-fi mysteries of 3 Body Problem. The series is based on novels of the same name, and following the conclusion of the first season on Netflix, many want to better understand where the show might go from here.

While season 1 covers plenty of ground, the last episode may have left you feeling like you had way more questions that still needed to be answered. Here's what we know about what will be in store for this show in its second season:
Is a season 2 of 3 Body Problem coming?
3 Body Problem | Official Trailer | Netflix

Read more
The best ’80s action movies on Netflix to stream now
From action comedies to more serious fare, these are the best '80s action movies Netflix has to offer
Eddie Murphy in Beverly Hills Cop

Over the decades of its existence, the action movie has continued to evolve and change. In today's blockbuster landscape, action movies are almost relentless, but that wasn't always the case. The modern action movie first emerged in full force in the 1980s, when everything was bigger, including both the car chases and the explosions. We all know that Netflix has an excellent selection of action movies that span decades throughout the genre's long history.

When it comes to '80s movies, though, what kind of films does Netflix have available? There are a number of great 1980s action movies that you can watch on Netflix, including the titles below. Across these six titles, we have a wide array of different types of action movies to choose from. Some are much more political and historical, while others are based purely in fantasy or in some heightened version of reality. We also have an excellent combination of fun, light movies and heavier, darker material. Whatever type of '80s action movie you're looking for, though, you're almost guaranteed to find it among these selections. These are the best '80s action movies on Netflix.

Read more