Get a Dewalt cordless drill and impact driver bundle for $100 off

Every household needs a reliable set of tools, and that toolset should always include a drill. If you don’t already have one or need an upgrade, there’s a Dewalt cordless drill deal for early Prime Day that you must know about. It includes everything you need from a drill set, minus the drill bits. You get a 20-volt cordless drill, a cordless impact driver, two batteries and a charger. It also comes with a soft material bag to hold all that gear and more. Usually, it’s $239, but thanks to the deal, the entire bundle is just $139 — saving you $100. Do note this is a limited-time offer, and there’s no info on the expiration, so we have no idea how long it will be available.

Here’s why you should buy this Dewalt cordless drill deal with an impact driver and extra gear

This set doesn’t just include a compact, lightweight cordless drill but also an impact driver that delivers bursts of power to quickly drill into harder materials like wood, metal or concrete. You get the best of both worlds with quick access or extra power, depending on what you need for the job. But the bundle includes two batteries, one each for the drill and impact driver, plus a charger. With any other bundle, you’d have to buy extra batteries separately, but here, you get all that, plus a carrying bag to stow all the gear.

The only thing you’ll need, really, are some compatible drill bits. The drill supports one-handed drill bit loading, which truly works that way. You connect the bit and go, and when you need to remove it, pull the connector out, and the bit pops right out. The drill is so small and maneuverable, too, so it can fit into tricky or hard-to-reach spaces that comparable drills cannot. For example, I have a powerful corded drill that’s just too big to use in some cases.

The cordless drill offers a two-speed transmission: 0-450 RPMS and 0-1500 RPMs. Meanwhile, the impact driver has an adjustable ergonomic handle for a better grip during tough jobs. Both drill units have an LED light with a 20-second delay to provide extra visibility. I have these exact drills, and that light is handy when you’re in a dark area.

Ordinarily, this bundle costs $239, but because of the limited-time early Prime Day deal, the price is discounted to $139, which saves you $100. Shop it while it’s available.