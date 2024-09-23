This DeWalt cordless drill is only $99 with this Amazon deal

If you’re thinking about finally pushing through with some DIY projects, or you just want to be prepared for any quick home repairs that you may have to do in the future, you should think about building your arsenal of tools through the power tool deals that you can find online. Here’s one to consider — the DeWalt 20V Max cordless drill kit for only $99 from Amazon, following an $80 discount on the bundle’s original price of $179. This is a limited-time offer though, so if you’re interested, we highly recommend pushing through with the purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the DeWalt 20V Max cordless drill kit

A cordless drill is one of the 12 tools every man should have in his toolbox, and the popular DeWalt 20V Max cordless drill is our top choice in our list of the best cordless drills. Its compact and lightweight design allows it to fit in small areas, and its high-performance motor provides the power necessary for various applications. You can choose between two settings — 450 RPM and 1,500 RPM — depending on whether you need precision or speed, and its ergonomic handle will make sure that you have a proper grip while you’re using the DeWalt 20V Max cordless drill.

The DeWalt 20V Max cordless drill kit not only includes the cordless drill itself, but it also comes with a pair of 20V Max batteries and a charger. You can have one battery in the cordless drill so it’s ready for use at any time, and the other battery plugged into the charger when you’re carrying out a project so it will be ready to swap in for the first battery once it gets depleted.

The DeWalt 20V Max cordless drill kit is available from Amazon for just $99 instead of $179 for savings of $80, but this price won’t be available for long. There’s no telling when this limited-time deal will expire, so you’re going to have to hurry in completing the transaction if you don’t want to miss out on the discount. Add the DeWalt 20V Max cordless drill kit to your cart and proceed with the checkout process immediately to secure this addition to your collection of power tools for much cheaper than usual.