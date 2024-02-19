DeWalt Presidents Day sale: Power tools and accessories

Presidents Day has brought with it some awesome power tool deals with big savings to be enjoyed. In particular, if you’re looking for awesome DeWalt deals, you’ve come to the right place. The DeWalt Presidents Day sale is looking pretty sweet with discounts on essential tools and the best tools around. If you’re looking to invest, take a look below at everything we’ve picked out.

Best DeWalt power tool President Day deals

DeWalt 20V Max XR Oscillating Multi-Tool — $99, was $179

For all your oscillating tool needs, consider the DeWalt 20V Max XR Oscillating Multi-Tool. It has a brushless motor which delivers up to 57% more run time over brushed models. There’s a 3-speed selector so you can choose your speed setting based on how you plan on using it, while there’s a Dual-Grip variable speed trigger for any time you need to make finer adjustments. A bright LED also means that you can illuminate any dark surfaces easily so you won’t have to worry about low-light situations.

DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Wet-Dry Vacuum — $127, was $159

For effectively cleaning up all around you, check out the DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Wet-Dry Vacuum. It offers cordless operation powered by its 20V battery. It has a heavy-duty and crush-resistant hose that is highly durable and flexible, while still being easy to use. Fully integrated, the hose and accessories are easily stored so it’s simple to carry the DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Wet-Dry Vacuum around. It also has a 2-gallon tank capacity so there’s enough rom here to empty a toilet or clogged pipe, while the washable and reusable filter is HEPA rated and traps dust at 0.3 microns.

DeWalt 20V Max Cut Off Tool — $130, was $199

The DeWalt 20V Max Cut Off Tool is able to cut through a wide range of materials thanks to it including a bonded abrasive wheel, diamond multi-material wheel, and diamond tile wheel. Its brushless motor and 550 MWO further help matters while a dust shroud features tool-free depth adjustment so you can get things just how you need them. It’s simple to connect the DeWalt 20V Max Cut Off Tool to an extractor if you need to while the bright LED means you can always see what you’re doing, even in dim light.

DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill and Impact Driver — $139, was $239

The DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill and Impact Driver has a high performance motor that delivers 300 unit watts out of power ability. It features two-speed transmissions of 0-450 and 0-1500 RPM, while the lightweight design means you can squeeze the DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill and Impact Driver into tight areas. There’s also a 1/2-inch single sleeve ratcheting chuck which provides tight bit gripping strength while an ergonomic handle feels good to grip onto at all times. A three-LED light ring with 20-second delay provides visibility without any shadows.

DeWalt Atomic 20V Max Cordless Rotary Hammer Kit — $250, was $339

1.4 Joules of impact energy means that the DeWalt Atomic 20V Max Cordless Rotary Hammer Kit can perform fast drilling into concrete. Its brushless motor and durable German-engineered mechanism ensure efficient performance and reliable runtime, while there’s a reduction in vibration thanks to active vibration control. It’s also surprisingly lightweight so it’s perfect for rod hanging, clip and bracket mounting, along with concrete forming.

Best DeWalt accessory Presidents Day deals

DeWalt TSTAK Tool Box — $7, was $8

If you’re a dedicated DeWalt fan, this toolbox makes it easy to store all your accessories. It has a patented bit-bar design which means easy removal of bits as well as the option to arrange them in an order that works for you. A clear lid means you can quickly glance at the contents while there’s a clip latch to keep it securely closed. It’s well made to ensure your storage space is optimized.

DeWalt 20V Max LED Work Light — $36, was $84

While many DeWalt power tools have a LED light built-in, sometimes you need a dedicated solution. The DeWalt 20V Max LED Work Light offers 110 Lumens in your hand with an efficient LED bulb that provides 11 to 25 hours of runtime. It has an integral hook so you can use it hands-free by hooking it onto things. It also has a head that rotates 120 degrees so you can get things positioned just how you want them to be.

DeWalt LED Flashlight — $49, was $79

Designed to be tough and robust, the DeWalt LED Flashlight is IP54-rated for dust and water protection. It offers up to 1,000 lumens of brightness on high mode while you can always opt to clip it to your belt if that proves easier than holding it. Alternatively, you can hook it onto hoses, pipes, or cables, w hole a strong magnet means you can mount it onto metal surfaces. It also offers fast charging with its integrated battery taking as little as 75 minutes to charge.

DeWalt Mechanics Tools Kit and Socket Set — $81, was $109

The DeWalt Mechanics Tools Kit and Socket Set includes 108 pieces including 26 1/4-inch Drive Tools, 26 3/8-inch Drive Tools, 28 Hex Keys, 22 Bits, and 6 specialty tools. The kit has a durable anti-slip vinyl grip bit driver with 72-tooth count ratchets that provide a 5-degree arc swing for optimal control. Hand-stamped markings make it easy to identify all the right tools for the job while DirectTorque technology provides precision performance.

DeWalt Flexvolt 20V Max Charger — $119, was $139

You need power for all your DeWalt power tools and the DeWalt Flexvolt 20V Max Charger is the solution. It’s compatible with all 20V Max and 60V Max DeWalt batteries with it able to charge a DCB606 Flex Volt battery in just 60 minutes. It has an internal fan that pulls air across the battery to cool and reduce hot/cold pack delays, so you get faster charge times and reduced downtime.

