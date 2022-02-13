Best Cheap Valentine’s Day Gifts That Are Still Awesome

Many people complain that Valentine’s Day was invented solely to get people to spend tons of money on overpriced flowers that will die in a matter of days or extravagant chocolates that will be gobbled up in a matter of minutes. And while we aren’t here to change the tides on cynicism surrounding the holiday, we are here with plenty of great ideas for inexpensive Valentine’s Day gifts that speak of the thoughtful romance of Valentine’s Day without draining your wallet.

We chose the best inexpensive Valentine’s Day gifts for those on a budget or who simply want to be more mindful of their spending. Almost all of these crowd-pleasing Valentine’s Day gifts are under $50, so you can shower your loved one with a lovely gift without derailing your budget.

Under $25

Savannah Bee Company Bee the Balm Gift Set

Let’s face it: If you have a significant other, Valentine’s Day can be all about romance. What better way to encourage passionate kisses than by softening, smoothing, and nourishing lips with the absolute best lip balm.

The Savannah Bee Company Bee Balm Gift Set is a premium lip balm that’s fun, flirty, and delicious. The gift set makes a cheap Valentine’s Day gift but captures the holiday spirit and lasts forever, making it a fabulous value. The lip balm set includes seven Savannah Bee Company Beeswax Propolis Lip Balms: Tupelo Honey, Mint Julep, Earl Grey, Wild Blackberry, Key Lime, Sweet Tea, and Peach. They all smell and taste delicious and make your lips look oh-so-kissable. The lip balms are packaged in a cute zip-up pouch.

Bombas Merino Wool Running Ankle Socks

Give the gift of cozy feet, whether your loved run is running, cycling, working, or just lounging at home. Bombas is a brand with a mission. They donate one pair of socks to someone in need for every pair of socks purchased, so you can feel as good about giving them as your Valentine will feel about wearing them. The ankle socks are blissfully comfortable, featuring a seamless toe, Y-stitched heel, and blister tab. The wicking fabrics keep your feet cool and dry and minimize sweat, friction, and hot spots. Bombas are far from “boring socks,” as they are attractive and come in various cute colors and patterns. Finally, the Merino Wool Running Ankle Socks integrate zoned cushioning and ventilation for optimal performance and comfort.

Under $50

Best Bubs Bath Bombs Trio

Self-care is all the rage these days, and Valentine’s Day is a great time to remind your loved ones and friends that they deserve an indulgent, relaxing bath. For a genuinely elevated, indulgent soak, we recommend giving the gift of Best Bubs Bath Bombs Trio. Each of the three bath bombs is gorgeous and well packaged. Dropping one into a bath transforms a comfortable, private home bathtub into a luxurious spa-like experience.

The Best Bubs Bath Bombs Trio contains three unique, extravagant bath bombs. Splish Splash is a hydrating, vitamin-rich blend of shea butter, cedarwood, Amyris, and Ho wood. Moontime is a calming blend of lavender, geranium, chamomile, coconut, Epsom salts, and jojoba. Lastly, Rubber Ducky is an invigorating, antioxidant-rich mixture of mango butter, orange, grapefruit, peppermint, and bergamot. These are sophisticated bath bombs that make a fantastic Valentine’s Day gift for anyone on a budget.

BruMate Toddy Insulated Coffee Mug

Since Valentine’s Day falls on February 14, it’s often quite chilly. Therefore, buying a warming gift can be a perfect way to give your loved one a thoughtful way to feel warm and cozy during the winter season. Almost everyone likes some form of coffee or tea to jumpstart the day, but most travel mugs either leak or fail to keep your favorite hot drink sufficiently hot for long enough. The BrüMate Toddy is the world’s first 100% leak-proof, insulated mug with a handle. It’s super easy and convenient to drink out of while on the go, and the proprietary BevLock Technology ensures not a drop will leak out and ruin your clothes, bag, car seat, or otherwise. It also keeps cold beverages cold, so they can be enjoyed year-round or by diehard iced coffee lovers.

Plants.com Potted Roses

If you’re on a budget, there’s a good chance you might feel like fresh flowers are a waste of money. After all, most Valentine’s Day bouquets only last a week or two and then the flowers have to be thrown away. However, if you opt for a potted plant, you can give Valentine’s Day flowers that last for years.

We love Plants.com Potted Roses. Costing just $30-50 depending on the size and add-ons you select (such as a candle), this is arguably one of the most affordable Valentine’s Day roses options out there. With a potted plant, your loved one can enjoy these romantic flowers and you can feel better about the longevity of your purchase.

LovePop Red Rose Love Delivery Truck Bundle

Some of the most memorable gifts are those that are personalized and sentimental. A simple card and love note can be the most thoughtful Valentine’s Day gift and a cheap way to go. If you want to elevate your Valentine’s Day card, you can’t beat the selection of pop-up Valentine’s Day cards from LovePop.

We love the Red Rose Love Delivery Truck Bundle. You get a pop-up card with a red truck bursting with hearts where you can hand-write a romantic, heartfelt message to your loved one or pay extra to have your custom message printed on the card prior to delivery. The Red Rose Bouquet card is a perfect centerpiece and can stand in place of expensive flowers. The Valentine’s Day cards are extremely well made and make a statement that your special someone is sure to remember for years to come.

$34 from LovePop

LoveCube

Who doesn’t love receiving a thoughtful, personalized Valentine’s Day gift? It makes you feel appreciated and cared about, even more than a basic gift like flowers or jewelry. LoveCube: 21st Century Love Letter is a personalized love letter made of 60 little notes, messages, and images in a keepsake box.

Shoppers can go online before ordering and answer questions about the recipient to help curate a personalized LoveCube for their loved one. The cards are beautifully packaged and make a sentimental, unique, cheap Valentine’s Day gift for anyone on a budget. Though normally $59, the LoveCube is on sale for $48 with free shipping heading into Valentine’s Day.

Create Your Own

BN3TH A Dozen Roses Boxer Briefs

Though lingerie for women may dominate the market for Valentine’s Day undergarment gifts, that doesn’t mean men have to be left out of the seductive yet playful Valentine’s Day gift. If there’s a special man on your list — or even just for yourself — consider the BN3TH A Dozen Roses Boxer Briefs. At just $30, these luxurious boxer briefs will look and feel like you spent at least twice that.

The BN3TH A Dozen Roses Boxer Briefs feature a sustainably sourced, ultra-soft, breathable, lightweight Tencel™ Modal fabric that is nearly unmatched in its comfort. The boxer briefs also feature MyPakage Pouch Technology, providing the ultimate when it comes to support and comfort. Flat seams prevent irritation and chafing and the wide range of sizes (XXS-XXL) allows you to find the perfect fit.

Seattle Chocolate’s jcoco Prism Gift Box

Chocolates are certainly a classic Valentine’s Day gift, but they can be expensive and frankly a little underwhelming relative to how they look. You can put both of those fears aside with Seattle Chocolate’s jcoco Prism Gift Box. This affordable chocolate gift box tastes as delicious, vibrant, and novel as it looks. We absolutely love how the Prism Chocolate Gift Box captures the three elements that define jcoco: transcendent flavors, colorful design, and a commitment to fighting hunger. A portion of every purchase goes towards fighting hunger in the United States, and the brand is committed to making a positive global impact.

The Prism Chocolate Gift Box contains 10 one-ounce decadent bars of unique flavors of premium chocolate, including Baharat Spice in 61% dark chocolate, Single Varietal, Contamana Cacao in 85% dark chocolate, Black Fig Pistachio in 72% dark chocolate, Orange Blossom Espresso in 61% dark chocolate, Peruvian Dark with Nibs in 72% dark chocolate, Cayenne Veracruz Orange in 30% white chocolate, Crisp Quinoa Sesame in 47% milk chocolate, Edamame Sea Salt in 47% milk chocolate, Himalayan Salt + Toffee in 47% milk chocolate, and Mango Plantain in 47% milk chocolate. We love the super dark Contamana Cacao bar, which has notes of strawberries and plum. The Baharat spice bar infuses dark chocolate with spices such as cumin, black peppercorn, cinnamon, and cloves. Each chocolate bar is palate-pleasing and exquisitely delicious.

$35 from Seattle Chocolate

Under $100

Sanuk Cozy Vibe Slippers

Valentine’s Day falls in the dead of winter, so a cozy and warm gift is the perfect way to show your loved one you care. The Sanuk Cozy Vibe Slippers are eco-friendly slippers designed for indoor/outdoor use and make a perfect Valentine’s Day gift if your budget is a little higher. Lined with a buttery-soft wool blend for ultimate comfort and warmth, these backless slippers are sure to make cozy nights in snuggling and watching movies as comfortable as they are relaxing.

The Sanuk Cozy Vibe Slippers are also made with environmentally friendly materials like recycled hemp and sustainable sugarcane. They come in both men’s and women’s styles and are a perfect way to bring comfort to someone special (or yourself!) night after night.

