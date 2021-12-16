Buying gifts for a couple can be difficult. It’s not easy to find a gift that meets the interests of both people and is unique and meaningful. The best gifts for couples usually bring the couple together in some way, by building memories, strengthening the romance, or supporting the everyday life of both partners equally so that life is that much richer and easier to enjoy. To help you earn “best gift-giver of the year” status this year, we’ve curated a list of the 10 best gifts for couples. From smaller stocking stuffers to dream-gift, big-ticket items, we have the ideas and inspiration you need to make your favorite couple’s holiday wishes come true.

Hydrow Connected Rowing Machine

There’s arguably no better gift than the gift of health. After all, a couple that stays fit will feel good and be able to live life to the fullest for years and years to come. More and more people are wanting to exercise at home these days. The Hydrow Connected Rowing Machine outperforms any commercial rower found at the gym, so it’s a perfect way to get a top-of-the-line home workout experience. The rower may have a hefty price tag, but it’s well worth the money.

The Hydrow offers an immersive, live, outdoor, virtual-reality rowing experience, bringing a true-to-life feel of rowing on water rather than stoking away at home. The membership plan offers access to thousands of on-demand river or studio-based classes for all experience levels as well as live classes. Plus, the integrated video interface makes it look like you’re truly on the open water, which makes the workout far more engaging than most rowing machines. The Hydrow Connected Rowing Machine employs a premium, computer-controlled, electromagnetic drag mechanism. This offers an unparalleled smooth, realistic rowing experience.

Bose Smart Soundbar 300 with Voice Assistant

Who doesn’t love a good sound system? Whether the couple on your list loves music and dancing or streaming TV shows and movies, give them the gift of crystal clear audio with the Bose Smart Soundbar 300. The sound quality is deep and rich, and the soundbar itself is sleek and aesthetically pleasing. There is built-in voice assistance and exclusive Bose Voice4Video technology. Plus, the Bose Smart Soundbar 300 can sync with any other Bose audio device, so they can add additional speakers over time and seamlessly switch over to their earbuds.

Picnic Time Piccadilly Picnic Basket with Service for Two

The Picnic Time Piccadilly Picnic Basket with Service for Two is an adorable way to give a couple an excuse to head to their favorite park—or even their own backyard—to dine alfresco. The Picnic Time Piccadilly Wicker Picnic Basket Set is well made and includes everything a couple needs for a romantic meal, including melamine plates, wine glasses, silverware, a corkscrew to pop open a tasty wine, and plates. The stylish basket features the iconic picnic checkering and is built to last.

The Adventure Challenge Couples Edition

Some of the best gifts are experiential. With the Adventure Challenge Couples Edition, you can give your favorite couple on your gift list inspiration to make memories that will last a lifetime. This book features 50 scratch-off adventures and date night games to help partners grow closer and make boring date nights a thing of the past. There is an integrated journal with places to document your experience and paste pictures of your adventures together. This is a gift that will bring months of laughs, tender moments, and true joy.

Coleman Dark Room Skydome Tent

Give your favorite couple the gift of enjoying the magic and beauty of the great outdoors with the Coleman Dark Room Skydome Tent. This stylish tent combines the important “must have” features of a good camping tent with plenty of extra perks. As a four-person tent, the 8 x 7-foot floor plan on the Coleman Dark Room Skydome Camping Tent is a roomy tent for the price. In fact, it fits a queen-size air mattress and with a generous center height of 4 feet 8 inches, moving about the tent is fairly easy. Coleman has upgraded their dome design with the Dark Room Skydome Camping Tent, such that they’ve increased the headroom by 20% by making steeper walls.

One of the best things about the Coleman Dark Room Skydome Camping Tent is the simple and fast assembly and tear down, which takes under five minutes, due to the pre-attached poles. It’s also highly waterproof and is designed as a four-season tent because the WeatherTec system uses a tub-like floor, patented welded corners, and inverted seams to make the tent impermeable to water, and the strong frame is built to withstand winds howling up to 35 mph. Special perks of the Coleman Dark Room Skydome Camping Tent include the namesake Dark Room technology, which effectively blocks 90% of sunlight, reducing heat inside the tent on sweltering summer days. Lastly, the front door is also extra wide to facilitate moving gear in and out of the tent, and there are plenty of internal storage pockets to keep essentials handy.

Fluidmaster Soft Spa 9500 Electronic Bidet Toilet Seat

A couple who feels clean and fresh after a trip to the bathroom is sure to have a pep in their step and confidence to walk around feeling good. The Fluidmaster Soft Spa 9500 Electronic Bidet Toilet Seat is the Rolls Royce of bidets. Cleaning with water after using the bathroom is not only more sanitary and hygienic but also is better for the environment and saves money—no more emergency runs to grab toilet paper. This luxury bidet seat from Fluidmaster has temperature-controlled water for ideal comfort, yet it’s self-heating, so no separate hot water hookup is needed. The water pressure is adjustable, as is the air dryer. Plus, there are tons of bells and whistles like a built-in deodorizer that starts up once you’re seated, a night light, a soft-close lid, and anti-siphon protection. It may garner a few laughs when the wrapping paper is torn off, but they’ll be thanking you for years to come.

HelloFresh Meal Kit Subscription

Cooking together is one of the best ways to grow closer. HelloFresh is a meal kit delivery kit subscription service that delivers perfectly-portioned, fresh ingredients to make healthy and varied recipes every week. Giving a HelloFresh subscription to a couple helps them develop their cooking skills, try new foods, bond over mealtime, and reach health and wellness goals. You can choose to gift them a plan that sends ingredients for either two or four servings of chef-created receipts to make at home each week, and there are plans for vegetarians, pescatarians, those counting calories, omnivores, among others. The weekly boxes come packaged with freezer packs and all the ingredients necessary to make the recipes along with the instructions and nutrition information. The Classic meal plan has over 50 chef-created recipes to choose from each week, and most recipes take under 30 minutes and can be done by home cooks of any level.

Ring Alarm 8-Piece Kit with Ring Indoor Cam

Keep your favorite couple safe with the Ring Alarm 8-Piece Kit with Ring Indoor Cam. This trusted home security system is ideal for 1-2 bedroom homes. It contains a base state, keypad, motion detector, four contact sensors, and a range extender. Everything can be controlled right from the free companion Ring app, allowing the homeowners to receive mobile notifications when the alarm system is triggered, change Alarm modes, and monitor all the connected Ring devices. The Ring Alarm is Alexa-enabled and can be installed without professional assistance.

Brooklinen Luxe Core Sheet Set

Poor sleep is at the root of many arguments and crabby moods. Save your favorite couple from overtired squabbles with the Brooklinen Luxe Core Sheet Set. They are sure to sleep soundly in a comfortable mattress decked out in these luxury sheets. The sheets are crafted from 100% long-staple cotton with 480-thread count, giving a buttery-soft texture with a slightly luminous finish. Brooklinen sheets feel as blissful as they look and they are environmentally friendly, earning Oeko-Tex certification.

De’Longhi All-in-One Combination Maker & Espresso Machine

Starting the day off right with a cup of delicious, energizing coffee is one of the best ways to bring happiness to any busy couple before heading out for a day at the office. The De’Longhi BCO430BM All-in-One Combination Maker & Espresso Machine + Advanced Milk Frother is a coffee machine on steroids. It can make standard coffee, cappuccinos, lattes, macchiatos, espressos, and even herbal tea. You can even steam milk and make a frothy, creamy coffee treat without needing to hit up an expensive coffee shop on the way to work. Moreover, the coffee machine filters the water and has a 15-bar pressure system to extract the most flavor from the coffee beans.

