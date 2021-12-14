Growing up, moms prioritize our needs rather than theirs. And on occasion, they sometimes put our wants first rather than their needs. They watch our backs, nourish us with love and affection, and give us everything they’ve got. Unfortunately, some of us forget that our mothers are getting older and more weary. So, what’s a better time to make sure they feel loved than now?

Below, we’ve listed some of the best gifts to give our moms, ranging from skincare, clothing, and kitchen tools all the way to tech, personal care, and subscription boxes. These picks are perfect, whether it be for Christmas, Mother’s Day, or birthdays.

KUHL Sienna Sweater

This KUHL Sienna Sweater can be a great addition to your mom’s wardrobe, especially this cold season. Not only will it keep cover and keep them warm, but it’s also aesthetically pleasing to look at—an excellent wear for work or any casual occasion.

There Are Girls Like Lions: Poems About Being a Woman

Remind your mom how strong a woman she is with this poetry anthology that celebrates all types of womanhood. It can also be a perfect gift for your wife, daughter, cousin, and all the women in your life.

NISHEL Travel Bag

If your mom is always on the go, this multipurpose travel bag from Nishel is the perfect bag for her. It’s perfect both as a toiletry and cosmetic bag. The visible compartments make it easy for the items to be seen, and the large size makes room for everything that needs to be in there.

Apple AirTag

One sign of aging is tending to forget things. And if your mom tends to be forgetful now more than ever, the Apple Airtag can help her keep track of her accessories and other things. You can connect this device with just a tap to your iPhone or iPad.

Duckhorn Napa Valley Merlot 2010

Now, moms also deserve some excellent wine to relax from all the stress, and you can never go wrong with a bottle of Duckhorn Napa Valley Merlot 2010. This classic red wine that embodies silky smooth, full-body texture matched with cherry scent will give her the well-deserved rest that she needs.

Hyperice – Hypervolt Bluetooth Percussion Massage Device

Another way to relieve your mom from stress is with this Hypervolt Bluetooth Percussion Massage Device from Hyperice. The Quiet Glide technology feature that speeds up the recovery of one’s muscles will free her from any stiffness and soreness. Not only that, but this device also promotes better circulation.

HelloFresh Cooking Subscription Box

You can help make cooking easier for your mom with this Cooking Subscription Box from HelloFresh. These fresh, pre-measured ingredients lessen all the hassle in the kitchen and give her more choices to work on. Ultimately, she can choose from a wide variety of more than 50 menu and market items every week.

Disney+ Subscription

Disney+ Subscription can be the perfect gift if your mom enjoys sitting on the couch on the weekend. There are endless movies, documentaries, and shows that she can choose from, perfect for family days.

