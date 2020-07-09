Implementing a mask into your skin routine, once or twice a week is a total game changer to not only your complexion, but your confidence. But finding the right one for your skin type takes a whole lot of trial and error, especially because the options are extremely overwhelming.

You have to consider your skin goals and your skin type, and note: most masks are unisex. If you’re not sure your type, pay close attention to how your skin looks and feels in the mirror. If you see a shine build up on your forehead throughout the day, you probably have oily skin. Or, if there is something specific you want to achieve, like correcting dark spots, then you should seek products containing Vitamin C because of its brightening properties (more on that later).

Lucky for you, we’ve rounded up the best face masks for all of your skin needs, explaining what certain ingredients will do for you. One you start masking regularly, you’ll become addicted to that post-facial glow. the perfect way to revive your week or end your weekend on a Sunday night. Ahead, you’ll find options tailored to specific skin goals so you can live your best life and shamelessly post that #SelfCareSunday selfie.

Best Face Mask Overall: Loops Night Shift Mask

Most face masks are basically sheets dipped in serums. Typically, they’re made of cotton, but Loops’ masks are made using a thick hydrogel that retains a much larger amount of liquid and can easily cling to skin. It comes in two parts, which means you can use just the top half if you have facial hair, and it can fit almost any face shape. Caution — its super-sticky gel may make it a bit of a hassle to unpack, but we promise you the results are worth the extra effort. Loops’ Night Shift mask contains anti-aging ingredients that speed up collagen production. After wearing it before bedtime for ten minutes, we woke up to clearer, plumper skin. “It makes you feel damn good after putting on,” says influencer Brendan Fallis. Enough said.

Best Face Mask for All Skin Types: Joanna Vargas Exfoliating Mask

As you probably know by now (hopefully from all of our Grooming Awards content), you should be exfoliating your face 1-2 times a week. Joanna Vargas makes a divine exfoliating face mask that polishes and refines the skin. We understand it comes at a premium price point, but you will look have that post facial glow each time you use it. Through its natural ingredients like Kaolin clay, volcanic ash, fruit enzymes and Kojic acid, it gently resurfaces your skin without stripping the oils for a brighter, balanced complexion.

Best Face Mask for Acne-Prone Skin: Caudalie Glycolic Peel

Beta hydroxy acids (like glycolic acid) helps remove excess oil by exfoliating dead skin cells and unclogging pores. This one from Caudalie does just that without irritating the skin. It acts as a two-in-one treatment to diminish dark spots and brighten, while reducing oil buildup.

For Face Mask for Dry Skin: True Botanicals Overnight Mask

If you’re looking to treat dry skin, you’ll want to seek out a mask with Hyaluronic Acid. This magic word is found in a plethora of products on the market, but we especially love the plant-derived version in True Botanicals Overnight Mask. It doesn’t have any pore-clogging properties found in heavy night creams. The acid works with collagen peptides to not only hydrate but reset the moisture in your skin overnight. It also contains mango butter and an olive-derived squalene to nourish and soothe any fine lines.

For Face Mask for Mature Skin: Jaxon Lane Bro Mask

The Bro Mask from Jaxon Lane has won several awards not only because Nick Jonas is fan but because it actually works. It’s a sheet mask with a gel consistency cut into two halves (for those of you with that quarantine beard still going strong). It’s packed with antioxidants, collagen and plant extracts that are scientifically proven to improve the appearance of mature skin. It targets redness, uneven tones, fine lines and wrinkles. The glowing reviews come from users that have been flooded in compliments after each use, you’ll see.

Best Face Mask for Sensitive Skin: One Ocean Beauty Blue Algae Exfoliating and Detox Mask

This luxurious lightweight exfoliating and detox mask provides the deepest cleanse with minimal and clean ingredients, to avoid any form of irritation. Through all natural and clean nutrients, like blue spirulina algae (which contains vitamins A&E, calcium, iron and phosphorous) and coconut shell particles, it controls oil and hydrates the skin. Your pores will minimize, and your complexion will firm.

Best Face Mask for Sun-Damaged Skin: Pacifica Wake Up Beautiful Super Hydration Sleepover Mask

This aromatherapeutic overnight face mask from Pacifica is for anyone that needs a deep replenish of hydration. It helps stressed, thirsty or sun damaged skin through its creamy no-rinse formula. Made with clean ingredients including floral stem cells and mushroom extract with contain essential lipids, you’ll feel like you’re falling asleep inside a spa.

Best Face Mask for Dark Spots: GLAMGLOW FLASHMUD Brightening Treatment Mask

As if acne wasn’t bad enough, one of the side effects after its gone can be hyperpigmentation. Or maybe you’re experiencing dark spots from aging or other forms of damage. Scarring is a very real and common and there are plenty of products to help treat it. We love this brightening mask from Glamglow. It’s made for all skin types to achieve quick brightening results. It contains salicylic acid, lactic acid and Vitamin C that help to clear out and even your complexion. What makes this mask extra special is the diamond photoluminescence that increases the reflecting level of the skin, to make it appear more radiant.

For Oily Skin: Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay Mask

There’s nothing worse than a midday oil buildup on your forehead, especially when you’re out and about or in work meetings facing people all day (yes Zoom meetings count). Finding the right face mask for oily skin is probably the trickiest task on this list. The goal should be a quick fix, but also contribute to long term maintenance. We recommend seeking out a clay mask to absorb an draw out oil and impurities. This Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay Mask is one of our best kept secrets (check out that price!). You can mix the clay powder with water or apple cider vinegar (if you have less sensitive skin). It’s an all-natural clay formula that detoxes, tightens and completely cleans your pores. It can be a bit messy to mix it yourself, but totally worthy it.

Editors' Recommendations