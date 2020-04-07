How to Turn Your Bathroom Into a Personal Spa

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Since governors across the country have issued stay-at-home orders in the past few weeks, we’ve quickly bid farewell to everyday amenities like restaurants, public parks, and gyms, but we’ve also parted with a seemingly superfluous, but arguably essential resource: The spa.

As a bookish Harvard law student once sarcastically yet accurately said in the Hollywood Classic Legally Blonde, the spa is the mothership to every well-manicured American. It’s a safe space to ignore our outside obligations and indulge in our vanities, where we’re buffed, scrubbed, and polished into our most radiant, fabulous selves. And while a visit to a premium spa will cost you as much as an out-of-network therapist, its mental health benefits are almost as effective.

Understandably, socially distancing from such a beloved institution can bring bouts of separation anxiety. But remember, this is America. We’re hardwired to build our conveniences within arm’s reach. We’ve turned our basements into movie theaters, our garages into gyms, and, in the age of self-isolation, now is the perfect time to turn our bathrooms and ensuites into spas to fend off cabin fever, nagging children, and ennui.

And unlike a home gym or theater, creating your own spa doesn’t require bulky installations or tech wizardry. Here are a few fragrant products and concoctions for your bathroom, so you can balance your inner qi.

Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe

If you’ve ever been tempted to swipe those luxe bathrobes at five star hotels, this one’s for you. Known for their ultra-plush bed sheets, Brooklinen has made some equally comfy robes from Turkish cotton, and they feel like a soft, yuppie embrace.

L’Occitane Almond Shower Oil

Like dipping yourself in a rich tub of almond milk, this sweet-smelling oil cleans and moisturizes and is perfect for men with dry skin, or if you just want to smell like dessert after showering.

True Botanicals Resurfacing Body Mask

Refresh your body with a green tea mask that gently sloughs off dead skin and gunk. Use up to twice a week to maximize skin-clearing results.

Byredo Bibliothèque Candle

“Bougie parfumée” is French for scented candles, and Byredo’s bestseller, which has notes of vanilla, peach, and peonies, smells like upwardly mobile relaxation.

Vitruvi Charcoal Stone Diffuser

A stylish candle alternative, this stone gadget can consistently diffuse essential oils for up to three hours.

Kiehl’s Instant Renewal Concentrate Mask

Kiehl’s mask will give your face a dewy glow, thanks to its trifecta of oils derived from the Amazon, which means it smells amazing, too.

Clarins Hydra-Essentiel Moisturizing Reviving Eye Mask

While you’re at it, slap on this lightweight eye mask, which reduces dark circles and plumps up fine lines. Best worn overnight.

Malin + Goetz Intensive Hair Conditioner

Use your extra free time to invest in your hair with this oil-based, grapeseed conditioner, which also doubles as a hair mask. Leave on your damp hair for at least 10 minutes to get the most out of its moisturizing benefits.

Minera Natural Dead Sea Salt

A favorite among athletes, this Israeli salt has been used to treat psoriasis, acne, and eczema. Soaking your feet in this salt will leave you skin super supple, and adding this to your foot tub three to four times a week can exfoliate calluses.

Peg and Awl Bathtub Caddy

This rustic caddy made from sustainable wood lets you sip a bevvy and read a novel without leaving your tub. Pro tip: Make sure to set an alarm clock in case you drift off to sleep.

