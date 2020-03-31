Now that we’ve been conditioned to consistently washing our hands, there’s no reason to ignore the rest of our bodies. To up your hygiene game, we recommend these body washes, which come in a variety of styles and price points. Whether it’s an instant foam that gets you going or a classic Castile that you’re after, these soaps are going to make you feel fresh and smell good.

Harry’s Body Wash

With notes of cardamon, juicy fig, and blood orange, Harry’s fig-scented body wash is an invigorating, stimulating, and hydrating blend that will get you going in the morning. And, thanks to Harry’s direct-to-consumer business model, the product is also extremely inexpensive, making this bottle our best buy. To top it all off? It’s made without sulfates, parabens, or dyes. Harry’s Body Wash is a winner in The Manual Grooming Awards 2019.

Oars + Alps Body Wash

When first using this California coast-scented body wash, you might think the little round blue balls in the fluid are microplastics. You would be wrong. They are, in fact, biodegradable jojoba oil balls and globules that help increase the body washes’ hydrating capabilities. This wash is also more friendly to sensitive skin since it does not contain parabens, sulfate, phthalates, or talc, meaning there’s more room for nourishing and hydrating ingredients like Alpine caribou moss, grapeseed oil, and argan oil, among others.

Juniper Ridge Body Wash

Made from concentrated castile soap with a woodsy, foresty scent to die for, Juniper Ridge’s Cascade Forest Body Wash is nearly all natural with ingredients like coconut oil, sunflower seed oil, and rosemary extract. Good for any part of your body, a simple shower with this body wash transforms into a fir-tree lined luxuriation.

Dove Men+Care Foaming Body Wash

If you’re looking for a quick rinse but want to smell spectacular, then we’d like to introduce you to Dove Men+Care’s new foaming body wash. Much like the soap by the sink, this body wash goes straight to lather so you can leave the shower more quickly. Don’t worry — Dove doesn’t skimp on anything just to make it quick. The Clean Comfort fragrance, a personal favorite of ours, has a masculine scent that stays with you for a while.

Maapilim Soap

Rich and creamy but not too thick, this mild new head-to-toe soap from Isreali-born Maapilim is made with some of nature’s best ingredients. Argan oil fortifies and moisturizes both hair and skin, rosemary oil locks that moisture in to prevent dry skin, and sage oil reduces inflammation. Add to that the gentle exfoliating you get from grapefruit and you have a hair and body soap that is perfect for a guy with dry skin or who just wants to smell good without overdoing it.

Cremo All Season Body Wash

Cremo was started by the need for exceptional shave cream at an affordable price. Now, the brand has expanded into every area of masculine hygiene. Known for some phenomenal fragrance formulations, it’s no wonder Cremo’s new all-season scented body washes are already a hit. Not too heavy, but packed with glycerin to hold onto moisture, these soaps foam up and wash off with ease. We recommend starting with the Citron and Vetiver scent to kick off the warmer months.

David Mallet Hair and Body Wash

For some, a simple, all-for-one kind of attitude toward full body washes is all you need. Others want to give special attention to certain areas that only a single product can provide. This wash from Australian-born hairstylist David Mallett truly does both. Instead of being a body soap for your head, it’s a shampoo for your body. Free of parabens, mineral oils, phthalates, and chemical additives — never tested on animals — this is the indulgent, luxury-shampoo-meets-body-wash you didn’t know you needed.

Method Men Body Wash

Method is known for making great products that work hard but don’t mess up the environment. When is that more important than when you’re putting it on your skin and then washing it down the drain? Our favorite from the new collection is the Juniper Sage aroma; juniper’s green bite meets the earthy mildness of sage in a naturally derived body wash that satisfies even the harshest critic. A light texture foams up nicely and rinses off easily so you know you’re cleaning up without drying out — or harming the environment.

