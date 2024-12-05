The 20 best grooming gifts for the demure man in your life

Table of Contents Table of Contents Scentbox ConairMan Metalcraft Hair Clippers and 13-Piece Kit Church California Sun Wax Pomade Viking Revolution Luxury Safety Razor Shaving Kit Duke Cannon Best Damn Beard Wash Honest Amish Beard Balm Manscaped The Lawn Mower 5.0 Ultra Papatui Tattoo Care Bundle Fresh Body Fresh Balls Lotion for Men SoftSheen-Carson Magic Men's Grooming Beard Butter Scully & Scully Coxorange Leather and Lambswool Manicure Set Tom's of Maine Deodorant Paula's Choice SKIN PERFECTING 2 BHA Liquid Exfoliant Squatchmas Suds from Dr Squatch Remington Damage Protection Hair Dryer Cardon Anti-Aging Gift Set Tushy Oasis Warm-Water Non-Electric Bidet Seat Dollar Shave Club Standalone Shaving Kit First Aid Beauty Hydrating Eye Cream Baby Foot Exfoliator for Men Total body coverage: The best grooming gifts for men

If you're buying a new car, are you going to take performance and reliability advice from someone who knows nothing about cars? Hell no. Well, I wouldn't, anyway. So, it's important to find someone who knows a thing or two about what they're discussing. When it comes to picking out the best grooming gifts, you're going to want the advice to come from someone who's buttoned up, always does their best to look their best, and understands what it takes to stay clean and groomed. A real man's man who doesn't play around, trims his beard, manicures his nails, and keeps it fresh. Right here right now, that's me. Don't worry, you're in good hands. I also believe in a clean butt. You'd be surprised how rare that is these days.

Since you're here looking for some excellent grooming gifts for the men in your life, I already know you're expecting the top options, from a variety of budget points. They must also solve a variety of pain points from trimming and moisturizing beards to keeping skin looking young and healthy. Our top picks address those smooth, baby-faced men, those bearded, demure lads, and everyone in between. Let's get into it.

A monthly fragrance supply that will turn heads

Scentbox

Who It's For: The man who likes to smell nice, 100% of the time.

There are a couple of contenders in the monthly fragrance box category, but our top pick is Scentbox. They have an excellent library of fragrances, with over 1,000 designer options, a great customer service setup, and, frankly, an enticing pricing model.

With a subscription you get a 30-day supply of authentic fragrances each month from brands like Gucci, Versace, Prada, Ralph Lauren, Burberry London, and more. More importantly, your receipient can expand their horizons by going beyond cologne. Bath and body care, candles, skincare, wellness gear, and many other options are available, too. It's the gift (box) that keeps on giving.

Give the man a buzz cut.

ConairMan Metalcraft Hair Clippers and 13-Piece Kit

Who It's For: Bearded men, Hairy men. Men who need to trim something.

There's no guesswork involved here, as this grooming kit includes everything you would need to trim a beard, hair, and beyond. You get the trimmers, various size attachments, barber scissors, a cleaning brush, and oil, and a storage pouch to hold it all. Designed for precision cuts and trims, the guide comb attachments allow you to fine-tune the cutting length.

It works, it's affordable, and it's a fan-favorite around here just because of its simplicity. But it's one hell of a trimmer set and would make an excellent gift, whether you know the recipient personally, or you're playing some White Elephant.

Moisturize that peach fuzz.

Church California Sun Wax Pomade

Who It's For: Men who like to style their beard or hair a specific way.

Featured in our Best Grooming Awards, this organically-made pomade adds volume, texture, and shine to your mane. As we said in the awards, "If you want to style your hair, this water-based, clay, and wax hybrid formula does the trick." The key here is that it offers an "all-day hold," which, if you know your stylish men, that's something we all strive to achieve. There's nothing better than a hairdo that sticks around all day.

You don't need much, it smells great, and it works. That's about as ideal as you can get for a hair gift.

Wash it, shave it, clip it, reformat it.

Viking Revolution Luxury Safety Razor Shaving Kit

Who It's For: Smooth or stubbly-faced men who need to shave regularly.

Also featured in our Best Grooming Awards, this comprehensive kit makes a perfect holiday gift item. It includes a safety razer with 10 replacement blades, a stand, a shaving brush, a shaving bowl, shaving soap, pre-shave oil, and aftershave balm. So, if you're keeping score, that's everything you'd need to keep your face looking smooth, young, and professional.

Every man in existence has a reason to shave their face at least one time in their life. But if they like to keep a clean, hair-free look, this kit is really going to come in handy.

Just wash it already.

Duke Cannon Best Damn Beard Wash

Who It's For: Bearded Dads, bearded non-Dads, and basically, anyone with a beard, stache, or goatee.

As put forth in The Manual's Grooming Awards, the difference "between an attractive man with a beard and a homeless guy you cross the street to avoid," is "cleanliness and order." To get there, you need to keep your face, skin, and most of all, your beard washed. That's precisely what this fantastic beard wash is here to do — and it's aptly named.

The key to a good beard wash is finding one that also moisturizes your skin without stripping natural oils, because that's when you get dandruff and dry skin. This wash works wonderfully and that's also one of the traits we look for in the best grooming gifts. It's reasonably-priced, as well, so you can gift it without emptying your bank account. Everybody wins.

Balmy, balm, balm, balm, balm, balm.

Honest Amish Beard Balm

Who It's For: The bearded stud.

I know, I know, it seems redundant that we're adding more beard products here. But listen, you can never have enough. After you wash, condition, and dry your beard, there's still aftercare to think about. To keep your beard shaped and moisturized, this beard balm is a great choice. It softens course or flyaway hairs, stops itchiness, and smells amazing. Best of all, its handcrafted in the USA and has no artificial ingredients.

When you gift this bad boy to a friend, family members, or even a colleague, they're going to be pretty darn satisfied. Unless they don't have a beard, that might be a little awkward. Oh, and before we forget, this balm was also featured in The Manual's Grooming Awards.

Make some thunder for down under.

Manscaped The Lawn Mower 5.0 Ultra

Who It's For: Manscapers.

Another entry in The Manual's Grooming Awards, this one is a bit of an anomaly. While we are specifically calling out The Lawn Mower 5.0 Ultra, an excellent groin and body hair trimmer, we're including it with one of Manscaped's best grooming bundles.

includes the Lawn Mower 5.0 Ultra, the Weed Whacker 2.0 ear and nose hair trimmer, Crop Soother ball aftershave lotion, Crop Preserver anti-chafing ball deodorant, and Magic Mat disposable shaving mats. Again, the focus is the Lawn Mower which is the best groin and body hair trimmer, bar none. It's a good gift idea for virtually any man that needs to trim body hair.

Keep those tats looking real nice.

Papatui Tattoo Care Bundle

Who It's For: Dudes with ink.

No matter how sharp they look, over time, tattoos will fade and the ink will start to look stressed or aged. You can slow this process with a proper care regimen, namely by using moisturizers, skin creams, and balm. If you know a dude who's tatted up, he'll definitely appreciate this self-care kit from Papatui. It includes both a tattoo stick and tattoo balm. It helps brighten up the ink, make it look new again and rejuvenate the skin.

It also helps boost your skins natural oils, which goes a long way towards slowing that tattoo aging process. Be right back, I'm going to grab some more of this for myself — forget gifting it.

Keep the family jewels dry, fresh, and ready to rock.

Fresh Body Fresh Balls Lotion for Men

Who It's For: Guys who don't like their balls smelling funny or sticking to their legs (so all of them).

I think it's pretty clear we leaned heavily on the Manual's Grooming Awards to put together this list, but there's a good reason for it. Everything on that list is a top-notch, well-deserved item. If you're picking out a gift for someone you care about, you're going to want it to be good, whatever it's for. Which brings us to our next candidate, Fresh Body Fresh Balls lotion for men. We're all adults here so we can be honest. Balls get sweaty. They can smell if they're not kept fresh. And they can stick to skin, like thigh skin, which is not comfortable. This cooling lotion prevents all of that from happening.

It's essentially deodorant for your nether regions that goes on like lotion. When it dries, imagine a baby powder-like texture, but without all of the mess. I live in Florida where swamp ass is a very real problem. This stuff is a miracle. Gift it to virtually any guy. I dare you. They'll love it and you for it.

Beard butter for the anyman.

SoftSheen-Carson Magic Men's Grooming Beard Butter

Who It's For: The beardies.

Beards. I know, I know, again. But this stuff is magical — it's in the name, after all. I use this daily on my beard and always keep it around, even when I travel. It smells like cocoa butter and cedarwood, and I cannot get enough, neither can my wife.

Beard oil by itself doesn't really work for me. If I just use straight beard oil my skin dries out and I get dandruff in my beard. Beard butter is my secret. My skin lacks the pigment this is supposedly for but that doesn't matter, I'm telling you it works wonders for all men with beards. It moisturizes the hair and skin, softens it so it's easier to groom and clean up, and helps with flyaway hairs. There are no mineral oils, alcohols, or parabens. Whatever that means.

She'll appreciate your manicured nails.

Scully & Scully Coxorange Leather and Lambswool Manicure Set

Who It's For: The traveler.

When traveling or adventuring, you need to bring along a good set of grooming tools, like a manicure set. Otherwise, you'll be stuck with long nails, or you might even have to improvise. This Scully and Scully kit includes just what you need for a manicure at home or on the go. Yet another pick from The Manual's Grooming Awards, it's evident that "haggard nails with dirt and grime under them" are not attractive. Why not clean them up a little.

That's precisely why this kit makes a good gift for any man, especially one who's always traveling or away.

Keep those pits smelling like the coast.

Tom's of Maine Deodorant

Who It's For: Guys who don't want to smell like body odor.

We said it best in the Manual's Grooming Awards, "Don’t worry about smelling bad or sweating throughout the day. Not only will this deodorant keep you get-close-able all day long, but you’ll also smell like the coast. Bonus!" It's also super affordable compared to some of the other nice-smelling deodorants out there. With everything going up in price these days, that counts for a lot.

It makes an excellent gift because it's reasonably-priced, works well, smells great, and applies to just about every man out there. Nobody wants to smell like they haven't showered in three weeks. That's what this stuff is for.

Keep it young and bright.

Paula's Choice SKIN PERFECTING 2 BHA Liquid Exfoliant

Who It's For: Everyone.

It's just as important to keep your skin healthy and moisturized as anything else on your body. That's why this formula is an excellent gift for any man looking to stay young, happy, and attractive — for as long as possible, anyway. It noticeably unclogs and clears pore congestion, gets rid of skin blemishes, improves clarity and smooths out the surface. Beard or no, it's a good solution for keeping your skin in good condition.

It makes a great gift for any man, at any age, whether they have clear skin or not. The goal is to help improve it over time and this stuff works.

So he got soap for days. Like, lots of soap.

Squatchmas Suds from Dr Squatch

Who It's For: Every man on the planet, and maybe off planet, too.

We're big fans of Dr Squatch here at The Manual which explains why they hold a spot on our list of the best men's soaps. Now, this next gift I'm going to propose is not cheap. It's actually kind of expensive. But considering what's included — 15 insane bars of soap — it's worth the squeeze. Whoever you give it to is going to come out of the shower smelling like some zany men's scents. Some examples include pine tar, gold moss, summer citrus, deep sea goat's milk, birchwood breeze, rainforest rapids, wood barrel bourbon, and more.

Girlfriends, wives, and partners looking to keep their man smelling nice should hit this deal up. Everyone else, just know it's an incredible gift.

A blow a day keeps the fuzz at bay.

Remington Damage Protection Hair Dryer

Who It's For: The man with beautiful long-flowing locks.

Anyone with long hair knows that it needs to be dried every now and again, especially after hopping out of the shower. Humidity and moisture don't care what you think, they'll wreck you good and plenty. They also cause a fuss when you're trying to style your hair. So, naturally, a hair dryer is one of the best styling tools and this Remington set is just great to have.

The diffuser it comes with enhances curls, while the concentrator nozzle straightens and gets rid of frizz. It also won't break the bank, which makes it a fantastic gift for anyone that needs to dry their hair and save a buck or two. Go on, give it away. You know you want to.

Aging is no fun. Looking your age is arguably worse.

Cardon Anti-Aging Gift Set

Who It's For: Men over 35 or those who look it.

Aging gracefully is not possible for everyone, and that's okay. But there is something you can do about it, especially with this Cardon Limited Edition gift set. Packed with anti-aging products, specifically, it will keep you looking spritely. It includes dark circle eye residue, purifying clay cleanser, a daily SPF and moisturizer, and hydro boost gel moisturizer.

Adding these products to your regular routine will do wonders for your youthful appearance. If you're gifting it to someone, give them some time to test it out and they'll be very happy you did. As for who it's for, realistically, anyone old enough to start showing their age would be a good candidate for this kit.

The only thing better than a clean bum is a warm, cozy bum.

Tushy Oasis Warm-Water Non-Electric Bidet Seat

Who It's For: The true hygienist.

A clean bum is nice. If you argue that point I implore that you rethink your answer. And keep coming back until you agree. If you've never used a bidet, you're in for a real treat. Well, your bum is anyway. The Tushy Oasis Warm-Water Non-Electric Bidet Seat is exactly as the name implies. It's a toilet seat that replaces your existing one, but has a built-in warm-water bidet. It fits about 95% of toilets, has a slow-close lid and doesn't require an outlet. You will need sink access, though.

Once it's installed, using it after a particularly rough bowel movement is a dream. Why would you give this as a gift? Nay, I ask, why wouldn't you? Everyone deserves a clean bum.

Shaving gear on a budget.

Dollar Shave Club Standalone Shaving Kit

Who It's For: The bearded man, again.

Look, not every piece of shaving equipment needs to be top of the line. Sometimes, you just need to get down and dirty with an old fashioned razor and that's precisely what this is. Dollar Shave Club, as you might recognize, typically offers subscription renewals, but this is a standalone kit. It comes with a razor handle, four cartridges, and a three-ounce dollop of shaving cream.

It's everything a man needs to look good and feel good and you can be the hero to gift it to him.

Rejuvenate those eyes, lose the bags.

First Aid Beauty Hydrating Eye Cream

Who It's For: Those who want to eliminate puffiness and baggy eyes.

Men deal with it too. What am I talking about? General puffiness, baggy undereyes, redness, swelling, fine lines and wrinkles. If you use your eyes to communicate, which we all do, over time your age will start to show. Along with any skin or hair regimen, it helps to take care of your more sensitive body areas, including under your eyes. This First Aid Beauty cream helps nourish that sensitive area in particular.

Featuring Hyaluronic Acid, Caffeine and Cucumber Extract, it will leave your skin feeling smooth, healthy, and rejuvenated. Giving it as a gift might be tricky, as you're not trying to send a message someone needs this type of care. But for those who regularly do the extra stuff in their self care regimen, this will be a welcome addition.

Soften up the skin on the bottom of those gnarly, dry feet.

Baby Foot Exfoliator for Men

Who It's For: Anyone who works outside or is always on their feet.

The skin on the bottoms of your feet takes its fair share of abuse. If you're always on your feet, working a job standing, working outside, wearing boots, or generally doling out that abuse to your feet, you need to exfoliate. That's where this men's foot peel comes into play. If you suffer from dry, cracked feet or just want to moisturize your skin this kit is good choice. It's easy to use, and you just leave it on for about an hour. I use it all the time, and yes, I have dry, cracked feet.

Ingredients include natural extracts like orange, grapefruit, sage, and chamomile. Apparently, the fruit acid helps soften up your feet, get rid of the nasty stuff, and makes you feel better overall. How do I know? Because this stuff usually makes my feet feel better. Some people shove potatoes and onions in their socks. I just use this foot peel. It makes a great gift for any burly man that's always on their feet, but realistically, anyone would enjoy the experience — even guys who don't have dry or cracked skin.

Okay, I think we're good. We've pretty much covered everything, from face to feet, body to pits, and even the butt. Basically, we've assembled some of the best grooming gifts for every part of a man's body.

If you don't feel comfortable giving a particular item, you can find something else that matches. Even if you choose nothing on this list, you'll walk away with some better gift ideas. That alone is worth it. I can rest easy now.