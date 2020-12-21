The 35 Best Luxury Gifts for Men in 2020

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

When it comes finding a gift for the man who has everything, only the best will do. That’s why we found the crème de la crème of presents — from high performance speakers to personalized caviar boxes — that boast quality, design, and of course, luxury.

Best Luxury Fashion Gifts

Keep him looking his best with these top-notch duds from some of our favorite designers.

Stone Island White Cotton Hoodie

Stone Island combines luxury with utilitarian design. Case in point: This eternally stylish hoodie, which is a worthy addition to his ever-expanding sweats wardrobe.

Gucci Princetown Leather Slippers

Give him a fabulous incentive to dress up at home with these shearling-lined slippers that are emblazoned with the Italian brand’s iconic gold horse bits.

Moncler Caroux Biker Down Jacket

While most down jackets are meant to be layered, Moncler’s impeccably quilted coat can (and should) be worn on its own.

Barton Perreira Archie Round Tortoiseshell Optical Frames

Let him channel his inner leading man with these tastefully trendy optical glasses from Barton Perreira, a California brand that’s been favored by guys you may have heard of, like Brad Pitt, Ryan Gosling, and Matt Damon.

Cartier Santos Silvered Opaline Dial Men’s Watch

When you want to go luxe, you can’t go wrong with Cartier, after all. We prefer this clean, minimalist take on the status symbol watchmaker, replete with an opaline dial and a sleek stainless steel construction.

Best Luxury Kitchen Gifts

At this point, he’s probably tired of eating takeout. So give him another reason to make his own meals.

Breville Custom Loaf Breadmaker

It seems like almost everyone on Instagram is learning how to bake bread these days, which is why there’s never been a better time to gift him this high tech bread maker that lets you customize your sourdough down to your preferred knead, cook, and rest times. Plus, it displays over 40 recipes, so you’ll never run out of baking ideas.

Revolution Cooking R180 Smart Toaster

Speaking of social media, this smart toaster set Twitter ablaze thanks to its phone-sized touchscreen that’s easy to navigate and beautiful to look at. Plus the Revolution Toaster lets you warm up your favorite carb with ease and efficiency (much faster than conventional toasters), thanks to its proprietary heating technology that won’t burn your bread.

Jura Ena 8 Single-Serve Coffeemaker

We’re over the moon with this Swiss-made coffeemaker, which has all the bells and whistles of a high-end espresso machine, and comes with an intuitive TFT color display and a patented vacuum technology that makes cleaning super easy. Plus it comes with a sleek milk system that can pump out a frothy foam for your cappuccinos.

Mauviel 2.5mm Brushed Copper Cookware Set

Made with 90% copper, this gorgeous cookware set is meant to be displayed, not stuffed in your kitchen gadget. And because of its premium construction, it’s easier to clean, cooks evenly, and is meant to last a lifetime.

The Kudu Grill

Professional chefs can’t get enough of this trending grill. And we can’t either, thanks to its tough-as-nails construction, which comes with three grilling surfaces that let you smoke, sear, and broil proteins to your heart’s content.

Best Luxury Food and Drink Gifts

If the best way to his heart is through his stomach (and liver), this list has you covered.

Roe Caviar Personalized Indulge Box

Yes, caviar is pretty much synonymous with all things fancy, and with this handsome caviar box you can engrave initials or a logo for an extra level of personalization. Its contents are just as impressive: Roe’s caviar is sustainably sourced in California.

Frérot Extra Cognac

The best cognacs pair well with the finer things in life (cigars, caviar, etc.) and Frérot’s beloved French spirit — which is sourced in the country’s Grande Champagne region — is no exception.

Russ & Daughters New York Brunch

Since brunch is indefinitely canceled, bring a bit of New York City nostalgia to his home.

Beau Joie Brut Rosé

Have him toast the new year with a quality rosé bubbly from Beau Joie, which is enclosed in a copper armor for a dash of glamour.

Redbreast 27 Year Old Whiskey

Even the most ardent whiskey snobs can appreciate Redbreast’s meticulously crafted spirit that’s been matured in ruby port barrels, lending to a complex flavor profile of fruity and oak notes.

Best Luxury Fitness Gifts

Since even the glitziest fitness centers can be petri dishes for disease these days, why not bring the gym to him?

Bowflex Revolution Home Gym

The Rolls Royce of home gyms, Bowflex Revolution features over 100 workouts that isolate almost every muscle you’d want to strengthen. Simply put, he’ll probably cancel his fitness membership after a month of using this.

Stryve Exercise Ball

Stryve, a fitness startup, is optimizing the way people workout. Take the brand’s exercise ball, which features a proprietary balancing technology so that it always stays upright, which makes it the perfect gadget to improve your posture and core strength.

NordicTrack Commercial X22i

NordicTrack’s Commercial line easily blows competitors out of the water, thanks to its vast incline control, a wide belt that offers minimal impact to your knees, and a gorgeous 22-inch touchscreen. Coupled with its Ifit platform, which allows you to virtually run with trainers all over the world — this is hands-down the best home cardio workout on the market today.

Oura Ring

Some fitness trackers — no matter how effective — can be clunky eyesores. Not so with Oura Ring, an elegant band that tracks your body’s metrics like body temperature, sleep, and heart rate with precision.

Courser Uno

Luxury and performance come together with Courser’s buzzy new athletic sneakers that feature a strong nubuck leather exterior, and aerospace technology so you’ll be light on your feet. Plus, they look just as stylish on or off the track.

Best Luxury Home Gifts

We’re all stuck at home. Make the most out of his space.

Roborock S6 MaxV Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Roborock’s bestselling vacuum can automatically vacuum and mop (!) an area up to 2,580 square feet in one go. Even better, you can automate when and which parts of the home to clean up, and it pairs with Alexa, Siri, or Google Home for voice-activated commands. Perfect for lazy guys with pets.

Naim Mu-So 2

Virtually anything that comes out of Naim’s Mu-So 2 speakers sounds pristine, much in part thanks to a new high-def processor, and a refigured bass system for an increased cabinet volume. Aesthetically speaking, its tasteful acrylic base and cloth grill make for a sleek complement to any living room, office, or man cave.

BDI Corridor Bar

Even if he can’t entertain friends at home, this midcentury modern bar — featuring a louvered wood finish — will make him the envy of all his social media followers.

Vitruvi Stone Diffuser

Much has been said about the benefits of essential oils (the main perk being: they smell amazing), and Virtuvi’s much-lauded diffuser is cordless, which is great news, since he’ll probably want to take it wherever he goes.

Riley Home Spa Towel Collection

This is probably the closest thing he’ll get to a spa day, which isn’t so bad, since Riley’s famed towels are incredibly plush and luxurious. We recommend getting him the whole towel set for maximum resort vibes.

Best Luxury Grooming Gifts

These quality products deserve a hard-won place in his medicine cabinet.

Gillette Heated Razor With Sandalwood Shaving Bundle

Give your guy a top-notch shave with Gillette’s much-lauded heated razor, combined with The Art of Shaving’s bestselling sandalwood shaving kit.

Dr. Dennis Gross Face Mask

A fleet of LED lights help fend off acne and the signs of aging with Dr. Dennis Gross’ Instagram-famous face mask, which will also make him look like a Bladerunner extra while wearing it (and we mean that in the best way possible).

Dr. Barbara Sturm Men’s Basic Set

Dr. Barbara Sturm’s set of cleanser, hyaluronic serum, and face cream, is an easy-to-follow skincare routine that reaps incredible results when used regularly.

Terre d’Hermès Pure perfume

Woody and green, Terre features wood and bright shiso fragrances, but perhaps most intriguing is the inclusion of benzoin, a kind of balsamic resin that softens the overall effect.

Oribe Rowan Harrison Gold Lust Set

The gold (get it?) standard for haircare, Oribe’s popular gold lust line is the perfect gift for guys who want to upgrade their shampoo. Even better, this set is enclosed in a lovely package designed by Native American artist Rowan Harrison.

Best Luxury Outdoor Gifts

Add some lavish amenities to your man’s next adventure (just don’t call it glamping).

Dometic CFX3 45 Powered Cooler

He’ll never have pack a bag of ice again during his camping excursions if he has this portable fridge and cooler, which can freeze to -7 degrees Fahrenheit, which means he can have chilled beer and food at the ready. It also comes with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi capabilities so he can remotely adjust its temperature with ease.

Rumpl Nanoloft Tabiki Blanket

A collaboration between two beloved outdoor brands resulted in this sustainably made blanket with a fire-resistant material that provides extra warmth.

YETI Trailhead Camp Chair

Sturdy, comfortable, and made to last, Yeti’s popular camping chair is made for even the burliest guys.

Vintage Electric Roadster

This e-bike is a show stopper. Its lightweight design is agile and reminiscent of café racers, but don’t let its charming construction fool you: This bike can go up to 75 mph on a full charge.

Scully and Scully Leather Flask Set

Who says drinking while camping has to be a dreary affair? Enter this elegant leather flask set, which is handmade in Germany and looks like something Ernest Hemingway would drink out of.

