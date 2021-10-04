The 14 Best Body Lotions for Dry Skin of 2021

There are essential aspects of our daily grooming routines that are considered absolute necessities for our overall health and wellbeing, such as oral care and regularly applying SPF to help prevent skin damage and certain types of cancers. However, we often forget to give the largest organ on our bodies the proper attention and TLC it needs and deserves. Yes, I am talking about the skin on your body. And with cooler temperatures on the horizon, you’ll want to make sure you have an effective body lotion for dry skin on hand to combat dehydrated, rough, and scaly skin, and keep your skin healthy.

Factors such as cold weather, dry heat, underlying skin conditions, and the use of drying soaps (with harsh chemicals that dry the skin) are some of the most common reasons for dry skin, and although not usually serious, you’ll want to to add in a moisturizing lotion to ease the discomfort.

If you’re confused about what body lotion you should try or what ingredients to look for, don’t worry, we have rounded up a list of the best body lotions for dry skin that you should add into your daily grooming routine for the cooler seasons.

Best Overall: Cetaphil Intensive Healing Lotion with Ceramides

Ceramides are the ingredients you didn’t know your skin needed, and are the star feature of this best overall lotion for dry skin from Cetaphil. In addition to ceramides that rebuild and fortify your skin’s natural barrier, this intensive healing lotion also contains sunflower seed oil to help hydrate dry skin and combat flaky skin for 24-hour protection. This non-greasy formula is non-comedogenic and won’t irritate your skin, making it great for daily use. You can expect this clinically tested lotion to keep your skin feeling soft and free from dry patches.

Best Splurge: Jack Black Extra Rich Body Hydrator

If you’re going to splurge on skincare, you want to ensure it’s worth the indulgence and packed with effective ingredients. This rich, emollient lotion consists of shea & capuacu butter, argan oil, green tea extract, and other powerful antioxidants to improve your skin’s texture and hydrate dry skin.

Best Drugstore: CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion

This lightweight daily moisturizing lotion from CeraVe is fast-absorbing and will leave your skin feeling smooth and hydrated without the grease. This lotion for dry skin is developed by dermatologists so you can guarantee that it is safe for sensitive skin and formulated to be fragrance-free. In addition to applying this to your body, this multi-purpose moisturizer is also ideal for a dry face.

Best for Very Dry & Flaky Skin: Eucerin Intensive Repair Lotion

The Intensive Repair Lotion from Eucerin boasts a triple-acting formula to moisturize, exfoliate, and condition very dry and rough skin. This lotion is clinically formulated and tested by dermatologists and enriched with Alpha Hydroxy to provide immediate relief to restore your skin’s radiance.

Best for Itchy Skin: Curel Hydratherapy Itch Defense Wet Skin Moisturizer

Unlike your traditional lotions for dry skin, this moisturizer is activated by water and is to be applied straight in the shower to help it penetrate deeper into the skin’s surface. This Curel Hydra Therapy Wet Skin Moisturizer helps the skin retain its moisture to help combat inflamed itchy skin.

Best for Eczema: La Roche-Posay Lipikar Eczema Soothing Relief Cream

The La Roche-Posay Lipikar Eczema Soothing Relief Cream helps soothe irritated, itchy skin associated with eczema. This hydrating cream can be used on your face, hands, and body to replenish your skin’s essential lipids with the help of hydrating shea butter and glycerin. This formula is free of steroids, antibiotics, parabens, and fragrances, making it ideal for sensitive skin. This cream is also dermatologist tested and accepted by the National Eczema Association.

Best Exfoliating Lotion: AmLactin Daily Moisturizing Body Lotion

AmLactin is the #1 dermatologist-recommended moisturizer brand with Alpha-Hydroxy Therapy. This formula combines lactic acid with added moisturizers to help boost the skin’s natural renewal process through gentle exfoliation, resulting in deeply hydrated and younger-looking skin. Although formulated with a powerful punch of emollients, humectants, and AHA’s, this lotion is gentle enough for daily use and will relieve your body of dry, flaky, rough, and bumpy skin and is great to have on hand for the fall and winter season.

Best SPF Protection: Supergoop! Body Butter SPF 40

What’s better than a hydrating lotion to keep your skin feeling soft and hydrated? How about one combined with protective SPF. Although we may be getting into the cooler seasons, that doesn’t give you a basis for neglecting SPF. This lotion is formulated with powerful antioxidants and natural oils and is rich in vitamins A and E to help reduce the damaging effects of the sun’s radiation while fighting off dry skin.

Best Spray-On Lotion: Vaseline Intensive Care Spray Lotion, Essential Healing

For some men, adding in an extra step to moisturize the skin can be a chore. The Vaseline Intensive Care Spray Moisturizer helps to make this very necessary skincare step a little less time-consuming. All you have to do is spray and in seconds you’re good to go. This non-aerosol spray lotion dispenses evenly for overall coverage and dries instantaneously, leaving the skin soft and not greasy. This convenient spray lotion makes caring for dry skin easier.

Best for Sensitive Skin: Aveeno Restorative Skin Therapy Moisturizing Oat Repairing Cream

This moisturizing body cream from Aveeno is designed to nourish sensitive, distressed, and dry skin. This lotion provides long-lasting comfort and is formulated with Aveeno’s highest concentration of prebiotic oat, aloe, and pro-vitamin B5 to help heal dry skin.

Best Budget: Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Formula Daily Skin Therapy Solid Lotion

Palmers Cocoa Butter with Vitamin E is the tried and true remedy to heal dry and rough skin on a budget. Cocoa butter is high in fatty acids, which makes it a star ingredient to nourish the skin, and improve elasticity and its ability to form a protective barrier over the skin to hold in moisture. In addition to its moisturizing properties, cocoa butter is also great with healing skin conditions such as dermatitis and eczema. With this gem, you expect your skin to feel healthy and hydrated.

Best for Dry Hands: Gold Bond Ultimate Intensive Healing Hand Cream

Have you been told you have dry or rough hands? No worries, this hand cream from Gold Bond is formulated with soothing aloe and seven intensive moisturizers to give your hands the moisture they deserve. This hand cream lasts through hand washes and best of all, it won’t leave your hands greasy. So if you suffer from sweaty palms, this cream offers that perfect balance.

Best Fragrance-Free Lotion: Nécessaire The Body Lotion

This creamy lotion is your daily dose of skin nutrients including active vitamins, peptides, and niacinamide that works cohesively to strengthen, tone, and treat dry skin. This fragrance-free formula from Necessaire is fast absorbing and boasts immediate and long-term skin benefits.

Best Clean Formula: Alaffia Everyday Coconut Hydrating Body Lotion

With this body lotion, you can expect clean, fair trade, and sulfate-free ingredients that are free from harsh chemicals, mineral oils, or synthetic fragrances. Infused with coconut oil, which is rich in vitamin E to hydrate your skin, it also contains the coffee berry to smooth skin and neutralize free radicals, resulting in healthy and hydrated skin.

