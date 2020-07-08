The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Our skin is a vital organ that protects us from pollution and the sun’s rays and regulate our body temperature, but it doesn’t always get the love and care that it needs. One way to give it some TLC is by using a quality lotion, which nourishes and protects our epidermis. The best ones moisturize and leave a pleasant (but not overbearing) scent without a greasy finish.

Finding the right lotion for your needs can be overwhelming given the plethora of grooming products for men. To save you time and frustration, we’ve complied a list of the best body lotions for men with any skin type.

Best Lotion Overall: Bevel Lotion

Complete with shea butter, argan oil, and Vitamin E, Bevel’s lotion is the closest thing we’ve found to the perfect all-year-round lotion. It’s light enough to wear during summer, and it’s also ultra hydrating, making it ideal for even the harshest winters. Testers reported no irritation while using it, and it really does live up to its marketing claims of providing all-day moisture. In other words: We’re sold. That’s why it won The Manual’s 2020 Grooming Awards for Best Lotion.

Best Lotion for Dry Skin: Peet Bros Shea Butter Body Lotion

Peet Bros She Butter Body Lotion is a hydrating lotion design with sensitive and dry skin in mind, made from ultra-moisturizing shea butter. It’s unscented, and absorbs quickly, leaving your skin feeling hydrated without being sticky and greasy. Unlike other supermarket lotions, Peet Bros’ product is palm oil free, which means it’s good for the environment.

Best Lotion for Mature Skin: Dr. Barbara Sturm Anti-Aging Body Cream

Dr. Barbara Sturm’s body cream helps replenish skin thanks to a combination of anti-aging ingredients including grape seed oil, glycerin, and vitamin C. At the same time, it’s a lightweight formula that absorbs into your skin for immediate, long-lasting hydration. Almond and elderberry blossom extracts help improve skin’s tightness and elasticity.

Best Lotion for Sensitive Skin: C.O. Bigelow Lotio Mentholus

Made in the United States, C.O. Bigelow’s fragrant lotion is soothing, cooling, and smells like a luxury cabin. It’s formulated with oat extract to nourish dry skin and alleviate irritation, and leaves a calming effect on skin. It’s also made without artificial fragrances, steroids, and hydrocortisone.

Best Scented Body Lotion: Le Labo Hinoki Body Lotion

Le Labo produces gorgeous fragrances that are gentle enough for sensitive skin. The same goes for its lotions, particularly this plant-based product, which is made with a trifecta of oils — avocado, almond, and coconut — that repair and restore skin without irritation. It’s also free of toxic parabens, phthalates, and artificial colorants. Did we mention it smells amazing? Featuring floral and wooden notes, Le Labo’s lotion is inspired by the Buddhist temples of Mount Koya in Japan.

Other Lotions We Love:

Malin+Goetz Rum Body Lotion

Lightweight yet nourishing, and features a rum scent. We can’t get enough of this lotion.

Moroccanoil Body Soufflé

Made with a lightweight mixture of argan oil, shea butter, and macademia seed oil, this rich lotion is a feast for the senses.

Molton Brown Milk Musk Body Lotion

This British grooming brand produces some of the most luxurious body lotions on both sides of the Atlantic, and this musky cream will leave your skin as soft as cashmere.

Vaseline Advanced Repair Unscented

Whether you’re’ suffering from eczema or dealing with dry skin due to excessive washing and sanitizing, Vaseline’s unscented lotion should be your go-to grooming essential. After all, it’s been clinically proven to heal dry skin in less than a week.

