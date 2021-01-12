If this is your first tattoo, then welcome to the club! Getting inked is an incredibly personal journey, and even if you’re still in the initial “research phase,” whether that be looking for the right tattoo design, or reading up on maintenance, I suggest you do your due diligence by making sure you ask all necessary questions of your tattoo artist. But of course, here at The Manual, we have you covered on tips you need to follow for your first tattoo, including optimal aftercare.

Tattoos are one of the ultimate and most personal forms of self-expression that allows you to use your body as a literal blank canvas to create art. Tattoos symbolizing triumph, paying homage to a lost loved one, or even the name of your ex-lover all have one thing in common, according to experienced tattoo artists: Diligent after-care. One of the most crucial steps after getting your tattoo is understanding what products you need to ensure speedy healing. You want to keep your new ink as moisturized as possible to avoid itchiness and dryness. The last thing you want to do is delay the healing of your beautiful ink by scratching it and causing possible damage. Here’s some of our picks for Tattoo Artist approved lotions, salves, and creams for tattoos.

Best Overall: Aquaphor Healing Ointment

It should come as no surprise that this O.G. comes first on our list of best products for tattoo aftercare! For anyone who has gotten inked, you will know that Aquaphor is a tried and true necessity for a speedy healing process. Because of Aquaphor’s ultra-hydrating and anti-inflammatory properties, it allows freshly inked skin to not only be moisturized but protected. The main ingredient, petroleum jelly, contains mineral oil which is great for creating a protective barrier on the skin and keeps moisture locked in.

More Tattoo Lotions We Love

Ora’s Amazing Herbal Tattoo Salve

If you’re looking for a more natural tattoo aftercare solution, you might want to give this gem a try. This salve is slow-infused with a blend of herbs that help reduce itching, soothe inflammation, and minimizes the risk of infection.

After Inked Tattoo Moisturizer

If you’re looking for something a little lighter, After Inked Aftercare is great for healing new tattoos, as well as keeping older tattoos looking their best. Did we mention this is 100% vegan? That’s right, this moisturizer has a patented vegan formula that is rich in grapeseed oil. Grapeseed oil is a lightweight and fast-absorbing oil that’s rich in vitamin e which helps heal the skin.

Viking Revolution Tattoo Care Balm

This tattoo balm from Viking Revolution offers a non-greasy and chemical-free formula. This works on both new and old tattoos to soothe, moisturize, and revive.

Tattoo Goo Aftercare Lotion

Tattoo Goo was created with sensitive skin in mind. Safe for everyday use on both your face and body and enriched with Panthenol which great for restoring the skin’s natural moisture balance.

Hustle Butter Deluxe

With 4.8 out of 5 stars and nearly 13,000 ratings on Amazon, you can put all your confidence in this easy to use and tattoo artist-approved after-care balm. This balm is certified cruelty-free, 100% vegan, and includes all-natural butters including shea, mango, and aloe butters.

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration Moisturizer

This Ultra Repair Cream is formulated with colloidal oatmeal and ceramides that provide immediate and visible relief for even the driest of skins. This skin protectant is clinically proven to increase hydration by 169% upon application.

Eucerin Advanced Repair Lotion

This lightweight, fast-absorbing and non-greasy body lotion fights dry skin at its source. This is a great choice for taking care of your new tattoo because of its glycerin content. Glycerin is a moisturizing humectant that pulls and absorbs moisture from the air, which basically means your skin will retain more water, keeping the scabs and flakes at bay!

Malibu Tan Hemp Tattoo Enhancing Body Moisturizer

This full-body moisturizer not only nourishes the skin but also improves the appearance of tattoos. This formula contains coconut oil, aloe vera, and hemp seed oil that helps protect skin against dryness and itchiness.

Editors' Recommendations