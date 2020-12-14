The 11 Best Ingrown Hair Treatments for Men in 2020

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Shaving can be a daunting task, especially if you’re someone whose 5 o’clock shadow comes around at noon each day. While many people have gone full hermit crab this quarantine, others have decided to stick to their daily shaving routine, and as a result, are still dealing with pesky ingrown hairs. Those are the bumps that are formed when a hair grows back into your skin as opposed to out and usually form post-shave. While harmless, ingrown hairs are irritating and can resemble acne, which is the last thing we want to add to our list of vain worries.

If you’re prone to ingrown hairs, it’s time to start working these grooming products into your routine. Start with a good exfoliation to cleanse the skin and deter ingrown hairs, before you double down with a soothing balancing toner.

L’Occitane Soothing Cade After Shave Balm

The key to less redness, breakouts, and razor burn? This soothing after-shave balm made with shea butter and birchwood sap of course.

Baxter of California Skin Tonic

Just a little spritz of this hydrating aloe vera tonic is all you need to keep ingrown hairs at bay. Use pre-shave to soften the hairs and post-shave to soothe and moisturize.

Jack Black Post Shave Cooling Gel

Aside from being painful razor burn is one of the leading causes of ingrown hairs. To soothe the skin after shaving, you’ll need a high-quality post-shave product. Jack Black’s cooling gel fits the bill with its use of calming natural ingredients like sage, lavender, rosemary, chamomile, and aloe vera.

Bevel Restoring Balm



Avoid ingrown hairs with this helpful aftershave balm that uses tea tree oil and witch hazel to reduce irritation and calm the skin. A little goes a long with this life-changing product. Plus, it’s alcohol-free, meaning you don’t need to worry about it drying your skin out.

Tend Skin Solution



Use this product twice a day to see visible signs of improvement in your skin. Tend delivers a quick and easy solution to bumps, razor burn, redness, irritated skin, and ingrown hairs.

GiGi No Bump Solution



The perfect affordable product for daily maintenance. Infused with salicylic acid, this no-bump solution works to unclog the pores while exfoliating the skin.

Evagloss Razor Bumps Solution



Looking for a lazy man’s solution? Quickly roll-on Evagloss’s soothing formula after every shave and you’ll be glowing in no time.

Lycon Ingrown-X-It Foaming Gel

What do you get when you mix salicylic acid, lemon tea tree, arnica, and calendula together? A miracle product that prevents breakouts, reduces the appearance of ingrown hairs and softens the skin. Plus, it’s vegan, and cruelty-free!

Le Labo Aftershave Balm



Look good, smell good with Le Labo’s aftershave balm that contains notes of bergamot and lavender. The recognizable tube on your countertop screams, “They know what they’re doing.”

Clinique Men Post-shave Soother



A treatment a day keeps the ingrown hairs away. This aloe-rich formula helps soothe razor burn and comforts freshly shaven skin. Users report a pleasant cooling tingle after each use.

Aromatherapy Associates Refinery Post Shave Balm



This lightweight, comforting balm is the perfect product for someone looking to splurge. Your skin will thank you after being doused in essential oils.

