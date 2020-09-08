Let’s cut to the chase. A common misconception in the grooming world is that hair oil is exclusively for guys with medium to long hair lengths. While the magic product works wonders aesthetically for man-bun candidates (more on that later), the benefits go beyond creating a healthy sheen and glow. Hair oil has always been a quick fix to dry and damaged hair, but it also serves as nourishment to the follicles and scalp and can revive your luscious locks, no matter how thick or thin they are.

The best hair oils are rich with antioxidants, vitamins and fatty acids that nourish, hydrate, protect and can even prevent greying or hair loss. That’s right: hair oil could be the solution to your hair loss. And it’s never too late to incorporate it into your routine. While many other factors play a role here, there are specific natural oils, like almond oil that are known to aid in regrowth.

Scalp Nourishment

We love hair oil because it kills two birds with one stone. It serves as both a wellness tool and a finishing product for styling. For scalp nourishment, you can apply it pre or post shower. A pre-shower hair oil serves as a mask, so don’t be shy with the amount applied. You’ll want to rub it into your scalp and let it sit for about 20 minutes before rinsing.

For post-shower hair nourishment, apply the formula to towel-dried hair. First, you’ll want to rub 1-2 pumps in your hands so it can spread evenly and lightly. Overuse here could result in a greasy mess so be mindful. Simply work the oil into your scalp with your fingers. The massage stimulates circulation and blood flow, while the oil penetrates the skin to revitalize hair tissue.

Healthy Looking Glow

The above post-shower application will leave your hair looking hydrated and shiny all day. It will fix the appearance of split ends, frizz or dull-looking color. It serves as a lighter styling substitute to a heavier gel, wax or pomade. You can even add a droplet to these styling products to loosen them up while increasing their shelf life. Apply it to the scalp to solve your dryness problems, or directly on the ends if you notice a difference in texture from the route. Hair oil smooths and softens and (most of the time) smells wonderful.

Hair Oils We Recommend

Now that you’re rich with this information under your belt, it’s important to note that not all hair oils are created equal. Stay away from chemical-heavy oils and keep it natural. Look for ingredients like almond, jojoba, coconut and avocado. Run when you see anything with sulfates, parabens, and denatured alcohols. Below we recommend five hair oils that can save your scalp.

Jack Black MP10 Nourishing Oil

We love a good two-in-one product. Or here, three in one, rather. This hair, face and beard oil is powerfully packed with antioxidants like jojoba, argan, grapeseed and olive that lock in moisture while relieving irritation and flakiness. It’s among the best because it’s one product that can do it all. Just a couple of drops work wonders here.

Best For: Guys with brittle hair or a flaky or itchy scalp

Playa Ritual Hair Oil

California brand Playa created the perfect all-natural oil to add to your grooming routine. It’s the equivalent to your daily facial moisturizer or SPF, but for your hair. It will protect you from free radical damage and outside factors that cause damage or hair loss. Not to mention, it gives you that shiny, coveted, surfer-guy glow through a weightless blend of natural oils.

Best For: Guys with medium to long hair that are exposed to sun, salt or chlorine regularly.

ESSY Natural Hair Growth Oil

With natural and pure ingredients, this highly rated oil is like a multivitamin for your scalp. The blend of castor oil, caffeine, rosemary oil and biotin stimulate the hair follicles while penetrating fatty acids, proteins and vitamin E, all known to promote hair growth. Use it regularly for a few months and you’ll notice a difference.

Best For: All hair types, especially guys that are starting to notice thinning or hair falling out.

Moroccanoil Treatment

The hero oil to all Morrocanoil products is vitamin-E rich argan oil. It leaves hair soft and smooth with improved manageability like a leave in conditioner. It’s an iconic formula that smells amazing and boosts appearance, texture and depth. While the verdict is still out in connecting argan oil to hair growth directly, the oil works wonders in preventing it by keeping your scalp hydrated. Remember, hydration is the key to success!

Best For: Guys with thick or curly hair looking to tame frizz and smell fancy.

Verb Ghost Oil

If you’re prone to greasy or oily hair, you might think hair oil is not for you. VERB’s Ghost Oil uses a blend of unique oils to hydrate, protect and support growth in the lightest weight formula possible. The bamboo extract strengthens the hair follicle and retains moisture while moringa seed oils detangles and soothes. A little goes a long way and it won’t leave your hair feeling dense

Best For: Guys with thin or fine hair looking for a lightweight healthy shine.

