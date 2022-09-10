Grooming products for men: 7 items you should get this fall

With Labor Day behind us, fall is unofficially here. It marks the return of football, bonfires in the evening, and hoodies being worn. Your wardrobe is getting ready to make a shift to your fall fashion staples, and so too should your grooming routine and your men’s grooming products.

As we slowly begin the shifting of seasons, it is always a good idea to switch up your current grooming rotation. The light, crisp, and refreshing products you use during the summer just don't quite live up to the same standards on cooler fall days. With so many brands cranking out their fall line-ups, it’s hard to keep up. Luckily, we rounded up some of the best men’s hygiene products you can add to your fall grooming refresh.

OffCourt x DOGPOUND Performance Spray

While all of their scents are amazing, this particular collaboration is the perfect choice for cooler days. This scent features both citrus and suede, offering the perfect combination as we transition from summer to fall. It hints with the base of leather while finishing off with a sweet undertone. Offcourt’s sprays are all aluminum free and use odor-fighting prebiotics that somehow works with your sweat, not against it. No matter how hard you work, Offcourt’s performance sprays work harder. Like we’ve said before: they’re designer scents, minus the price tag.

OffCourt x DOGPOUND Performance Spray

Valoie Honey Gel-Balm Cleanser

The best time to harvest honey starts at the end of July and runs throughout the month of August. Honey is a superfood packed full of amazing benefits like being an antioxidant and helping fight infections. So, why not put it into a grooming product? Enter Valoie’s honey gel-balm cleanser. It's the perfect unisex cleanser that’s tough enough to cleanse a man’s beard, yet gentle enough to remove makeup and dissolve sunscreen. With this perfect combo of a gel and a balm, this product can help soothe and fight against ingrown hairs while soothing and limiting skin irritation.

Valoie Honey Gel-Balm Cleanser

Hardworking Gentlemen Face + Beard Oil

Speaking of facial hair, fall usually means an uptick in men growing out their stubble and beards, and rightfully so. As the temperatures begin to drop, having facial growth can help combat the elements. Hardworking Gentlemen’s face and beard oil is the perfect product to add to help maintain properly hydrated facial hair. The pinewood scent is right on brand as we head into fall, too. One of the cool things about their oil is that it comes with a “dropper” built into the cap, allowing for the perfect application of a few drops into your hands, unlike the whole bottle of other brands.

Hardworking Gentlemen Face + Beard Oil

BlackWolf Nation Exfoliating Bamboo Face Scrub

While we have been on the topic of facial care, one key product to stay up on for your fall grooming refresh is your facial exfoliator. As the days get colder the air gets drier. Having a good quality facial exfoliator can help slough off dead skin cells revealing youthful skin below. This can be very beneficial in cooler weather. BlackWolf Nation has the perfect choice for your routine. With its walnut and bamboo extract, it can help remove dry skin helping to repair your skin's moisture barrier.

BlackWolf Nation Exfoliating Bamboo Face Scrub

OffCourt Exfoliating Body Soap

Offcourt has been on a roll with their products lately and we are loving them for it. With their newly released exfoliating body soap, they deliver the ultimate bar soap for your shower. Your face shouldn’t be the only part of your body that you exfoliate, especially if you work hard and play even harder. The Offcourt bar helps to remove dead skin cells, cleanse, and hydrate your whole body, while their signature coconut water and sandalwood scent add the perfect finishing touch. This bar features a medium-grit consistency, enough to exfoliate, yet gentle enough to not overly dry-out or damage skin.

OffCourt Exfoliating Body Soap

Patricks FM 2.5 Super Matte Finish

When it comes to styling your hair, at the end of the day there is only one premium option to choose from. That option is Patricks. As an ode to the one and only Mr. Tom Ford, Patricks FM 2.5 is a medium-high hold styling wax that offers a matte finish. This gives you the ability to style your hair with a great hold, without the look of grease or crust. They also give it the perfect designer scent with the combination of leather accord and sandalwood. Very Tom Ford-esque.

Patricks FM 2.5 Super Matte Finish

BlackWolf Nation Shampoo & Conditioner

A good hair styling product is only effective if the hair itself is cleansed and hydrated. The perfect way to do so is with the newly released shampoo and conditioner combination from BlackWolf Nation. Infused with charcoal to help cleanse the scalp from impurities and oil build-up, the shampoo helps clear up the grime without over stripping your hair of its natural oils. Then the conditioner helps to smooth and detangle hair, locking in the moisture, leaving it with a silky-smooth finished feeling. This is the perfect one-two punch for your fall refresh.

BlackWolf Nation Shampoo & Conditioner

The transition of seasons from summer to fall offers the perfect time to update certain aspects of your life. These are some of the newest, best men's grooming products of 2022 that will elevate your routine to the next level.

