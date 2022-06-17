Last-Minute Father’s Day Gifts – 6 Natural Grooming Products

June officially marks the start of summer with the end of the month celebrating all the dads in our lives. Whether they like to grill, be outdoors, hike, or play on the water, as temperatures rise, it’s important to make sure their grooming stays on point. With so many options available, it can seem a bit overwhelming to know where to start.

With the rise and expansion of social media, so too seems to be another company that pops up on a daily basis with the latest and greatest grooming product. Sometimes, it’s best to keep things simple. Some of the best products are the ones made from natural ingredients from things you can actually find in nature. These products avoid man-made compounds and detergents that are damaging to the skin and health.

So, if you're like some and waited until the last minute to pick up the man in your life a gift for Father’s Day, here are some of the best natural grooming products you can get that he’ll be sure to love. Better yet, do yourself a favor and grab some for yourself as well, if you need. You won’t be disappointed.

Deodorant: Patrick’s ND1 Natural Deodorant

When most people think of natural grooming products, their minds instantly go to deodorant. It's known that those that use ingredients like aluminum may not be the best for your health.

Patrick's natural deodorant has the performance and capability to stop odors without negative side effects. Its formula can inhibit odor-causing bacteria for 24 hours, featuring an ingredient called Niodor, a "future-oriented ingredient" as they like to call it. It has a great scent and is a very thick formula. Definitely a worthy investment.

Body Spray: OffCourt Body Spray for Men - Aluminum-Free

Long gone are the days when body sprays smelled of a high school locker room. Enter OffCourt. OffCourt is aware that men who put in hard work are going to sweat; it’s a natural process. Instead of trying to make you stop sweating with harmful substances that can negatively affect your health, the company has created a performance body spray with prebiotics that fights bacteria without sacrificing your health.

The trio pack offers three unique scents: fresh citron and driftwood, fig leaves and white musk, and coconut water and sandalwood. All are refreshing without being overwhelming. Smell designer without the price tag.

Hair Cleansing: Every Man Jack 2-in-1 Shampoo and Conditioner

Sometimes less is more, especially when most guys are pressed for time while they complete their morning routines. Enter the shampoo + conditioner combo. Most 2-in-1 products over strip the hair, damaging it, or they leave it feeling like there's a layer of wax congealed on it. Not the case with Every Man Jack’s coconut-based hair cleansers. These products help moisturize and rejuvenate hair. With plenty of scents, there's one to suit any man.

Hair Cleansing: Every Man Jack 2-in-1 Shampoo and Conditioner

Hair Styling: Hardworking Gentlemen Light Hold Hair Paste

Speaking of hair, an often overlooked area when it comes to selecting natural grooming products happens to be the stuff we put in it to help style it. Made in Southern California with the finest natural products to provide the best health benefits to your hair,

Hardworking Gentlemen styling products help you stylize your hair the way you want it, without worrying about your hair falling out from synthetic ingredients. This light hold hair paste gives just enough hold without it looking overdone or greasy, with a nice woodsy smell from the pinewood scent.

Hair Styling: Hardworking Gentlemen Light Hold Hair Paste

Body Cleanser: Bravo Sierra Hair and Body Solid Cleanser

Another product made in the good ole U S of A, Bravo Sierra bar soap is the perfect way to cleanse not only your body, but your hair, too — just as the name implies. It's a solid, good-sized bar that lasts quite some time and is free of parabens, sulfates, and silicones, and it's available in five scents.

We recommend the original, as the white vetiver and cedarwood scent is intoxicating. Bonus points: Bravo Sierra donates 5% of all sales to the Morale, Welfare and Recreation program, which is dedicated to the well-being of veterans and active-duty servicemen and servicewomen.

Body Cleanser: Bravo Sierra Hair and Body Solid Cleanser

Moisturizing Salve: Heal Co. Whipped Tallow Cream

A recent new venture that opened during this past year, Heal Co. was created as a way to help those living with and fighting autoimmune diseases be able to help heal their own bodies. For most who battle these illnesses, traditional drug store brand products usually leave their conditions feeling worse.

The company's whipped tallow balm is sourced from 100% grass-fed cows and may help treat and cure anything, from cracked and dry skin (regardless of severity) to chapped, sun-damaged, or calloused hands. This balm is a wonder salve. While you may not need it for psoriasis or eczema, this balm will have you feeling nourished and not greasy, as it quickly absorbs.

Moisturizing Salve: Heal Co. Whipped Tallow Cream

Whether you need to pick up a last-minute Father’s Day gift for someone in your life or want to splurge a little on yourself, these natural grooming products will be sure to make anyone happy who receives them. The best part is, they're not going to break the bank, either.

