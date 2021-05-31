Finding the right balance between polished and messy, as far as your hair concerned, is an age-old quest, is it not? Alright, perhaps it’s not a tale as old as time, but finding one of the best hair styling creams for men can add a ton of quality and value to your grooming routine.

Every guy can make use of an effective hair styling cream, even if you think your hair is too frizzy or unruly to be properly tamed. Unlike pomades or gels, hair styling creams often have a more matte finish and provide flexible control, rather than an ultra-sleek, slicked-back look (although there’s a time and place for that hair style, too).

Related Guides Best Grooming Products for Men

Best Hair Products for Men

The best hair styling creams can add another dimension to your hair care routine, providing just enough hold to keep your hairdo looking fresh for hours on end. Hair styling creams are also ideal for the warmer months, when a flexible hold and breezy style fit right in with the rest of your warm-weather ensembles. Take the leap, find your new favorite hair styling cream for every type of hair, and get ready to love the way you look.

Best for Frizzy Hair: Huron Hair Styler

Huron’s Hair Styler is specifically designed to tame frizzy hairs and prevent static buildup, which makes it an ideal addition to your daily routine if you tend to encounter those problems frequently. It goes on smoothly and also adds fullness to your hair, attributes we also appreciate (and we think you will, too).

Best for Dry Hair: American Crew Matte Styling Cream

American Crew’s famed Matte Styling Cream packs a serious punch as far as effective formulas and ingredients are concerned. It’s designed to promote and improve hair thickness and health, and thanks to Sodium PCA, it’ll also help your hair retain moisture much better than normal.

Best for Wavy Hair: Redken Brews Men’s Molding Paste

Designed with a high hold in mind, this Redken hair styling cream could just be the best pick-up if you want more control over wavy hair. If it’s a smooth finish you seek as you try to keep your wavy hair at bay, this is the way to go.

Best for Long Hair: John Masters Organics Hair Paste

John Masters Organics lives up to its name as far as natural ingredients are concerned, and it’s also helpful that this hair paste works especially well for those with longer hair. Give yourself flexibility, volume, and texture, all at once.

LINK FOR AFFILIATE: https://johnmasters.com/collections/hair-care/products/hair-paste

Best for Short Hair: Malin+Goetz Sage Styling Cream

The great thing about this MALIN+GOETZ styling cream is that, while it’s well-suited for all hair types, it should prove especially useful if you want to add volume and texture to shorter hair styles without getting an overly shiny finish. We also love the use of natural botanicals in its formulation. It’s a winner all around.

Best for Normal Hair: Jack Black Sleek Finish Texture Cream

“Normal” hair might be a relative term, but if you find your hair is neither too dry or coarse, nor too wavy or curly, a texture cream like this one from Jack Black is a great way to provide flexible style for your hair. It’s made in the U.S. of A., and it’s designed to smooth and soften your hair, all at once.

Other Hair Styling Creams We Love

Cremo Premium Barber Grade Hair Paste

Turn toward a hair paste loved and recommended by barbers to get the real thing, a barbershop-quality hair styling experience, all from the relative comfort of your own home. Cremo seriously delivers if you want a smooth, sleek hair style.

Baxter Of California Styling Paste

This liquid formula is one of the more innovative hair styling creams we’ve seen, using ingredients like Cactus Extract to add thickness and a medium hold. It’s but another stellar grooming essential from Baxter Of California to add to your grooming routine.

Axe Messy Paste

This isn’t the AXE styling product of your youth. No sir, this is an amped-up take on hair styling cream, all the better to give your hair a medium hold and a natural finish.

Kiehl’s Creative Cream Wax

It’s hard to go wrong with any Kiehl’s product, let alone the aptly named Creative Cream Wax. It’s designed to add vitality and spark to your hair, with flexible styling top of mind. Sounds pretty great to us, and we think you’ll agree.

Editors' Recommendations