Best Shampoo for Thinning Hair: 6 Ways to Save Your Lingering Locks

Hair loss in men can be attributed to genetics, lifestyle, and even certain medical conditions. Whatever the case may be, seeing your once-luscious locks thin over time can be disheartening. You can go for an effective hair loss treatment or shave your head outright and be a few paces ahead of mother nature. But there’s another route you can take: Prevention.

A shampoo specially formulated for thinning hair can not only prevent the additional loss, but it’ll also fortify and moisturize the locks you still have while promoting fuller growth. If an aggressive hair loss treatment isn’t something you’re keen to undertake or is not quite warranted for your situation, try any of the six best shampoos for thinning hair we’ve picked out down below. We guarantee that any of these options will greatly reduce your urge to attempt rocking the combover look … which, to be honest, is impossible for anyone to pull off gracefully.

Best Shampoo for Thinning Hair Overall: Nioxin Cleanser Shampoo

This highly rated formula from Nioxin isn’t cheap but it is approved by the Institute of Trichologists (aka doctors who deal exclusively with hair and scalp conditions). This shampoo removes oil, fatty acids, and other residues from your scalp to promote fuller hair over time. It’s recommended for natural hair with progressed thinning, although several reviews claim it’s also safe and effective for color-treated manes.

Best DHT Blocking Shampoo: Hims Thickening Shampoo

Dihydrotestosterone (DHT) is the hormone responsible for hair loss. A DHT blocking shampoo prevents the enzymes that turn testosterone into DHT from doing just that. Hims’ formula includes saw palmetto, which has been proven to reduce DHT levels while also breaking down buildup that hinders healthy hair growth. Fortunately, this prescription-strength formula doesn’t require a prescription at all.

Best Shampoo for Thinning Hair and Beard: The Mane Choice Hair & Beard Shampoo And Conditioner

If you’ve been hit with a double whammy of thinning hair on your head and face, this dual-action formula by The Mane Choice promises to fill out your scalp and beard. It contains biotin plus an alphabet soup’s worth of essential vitamins to limit breakage and shedding. Other benefits of this shampoo and conditioner combo include the elimination of unpleasant buildup, reduced itching, and improved moisture and softness.

Best Volumizing Shampoo: Bumble and Bumble Thickening Volume Shampoo

For fine hair that’s straight or wavy, this lightweight shampoo from Bumble and bumble will give your thinning locks a much needed boost. It’s made with pro-vitamin B5 and acetamide MEA for hair that’s thicker, stronger, and moisturized. If you keep a keen eye on ingredients lists, rest easy knowing that this Bumble and bumble shampoo is free from parabens, phthalates, mineral oils, and formaldehyde.

Best Budget Shampoo: Every Man Jack 2-in-1 Thickening Shampoo + Conditioner

There’s no need to break the bank for the best shampoo to salvage your thinning locks. This 2-in-1 formula from Every Man Jack is affordable and effective. It features coconut-derived surfactants, glycerin, shea butter, and soy proteins. The result: Fuller, stronger hair from root to tip. This 96% naturally-derived shampoo and conditioner is vegan and contains no dyes, parabens, or aluminum.

Best Hair Thickening Paste: Christophe Robin Thickening Shampoo Paste

This clay-to-foam thickening shampoo from Christophe Robin is more like a full-on hair treatment. Its blend of pure rassoul clay and Tahitian algae stimulates hair growth, strengthens follicles, and removes impurities and buildup from your scalp. This versatile formula works on all types of hair, from straight to coiled. This is more of a splurge, but according to the many 5-star reviews, it’s worth the expense.

