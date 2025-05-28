This stylist-approved trick is helping men fight gray hair fast

As men’s grooming standards continue to change, attitudes toward hair coloring are quickly shifting as well. Younger men are more open to experimenting with coloring, and their elders are making some intriguing changes, too.

For older men, though, it’s not exactly about coloring. The quest to ward off gray hair is a never-ending battle, and they’re learning a new trick in the coloring game that women have known about for years — roots touch-ups.

A stylist’s secret weapon

If you still buy into old-school gender stereotypes, older men have it easier than women when it comes to going gray. The image of the older, successful executives as “silver fox” types remains in place to this day, but many men are attempting to go even younger. They’re using roots touch-ups as the foundation for their efforts to look younger, and it’s not hard to guess what’s driving this trend.

“I think men are just finding out more about it through social media,” says celebrity hair stylist Mia Santiago. She counts the likes of Hugh Jackman, Kevin Bacon and Mariska Hargitay among her celebrity clients, and she’s employed her styling skills at red carpet events like the Tony Awards and MTV’s music video awards, so she has more than a little experience with this tactic.

“Men are being more vulnerable and open with toupees and preventative measures like red light therapy, supplements, and surgeries for thinning and balding,” Santiago adds. “This has been a hairstylist’s secret weapon for years to hide grays.”

The key to roots touch-ups is doing them right

We’ve come a long way from generic drugstore dyes that quickly leave gray roots exposed, however. For men who do decide to do touch-ups, Santiago has some specific recommendations.

“[It’s important to] match your hair color as closely as possible. When in doubt, go one shade lighter — darker shades can look harsh or unnatural,” she explains.

Once you’ve chosen a color, apply the product at your hairline and hair part first. Santiago recommends holding the spray can 4-6 inches away, then spraying in short bursts. To protect yourself and avoid overspraying, you can use you hand or a tissue to shield your forehead.

From there, the tools of the trade come into play for stylists like Santiago.

“Use a small brush, comb, or your fingers to blend for a more natural finish,” she advises. “Especially around the temple or hairline. This works well on the beard, too.”

The products have improved, too, but it’s important to choose the right one. Santiago does have a spray she uses as part of her regimen, and the pricing makes it surprisingly affordable.

“My go-to for my clients and myself is AGEbeautiful Root Touch-Up Spray,” says Santiago. “[It’s] so beneficial for covering grays and thinning areas in the hair — even the beard.”

The final step in the process is to let the spray dry. Santiago recommends doing this for at least a minute or two before touching and styling, and products like the one she typically uses are transfer-resistant once they dry.

Just to make sure, though, she also says it’s best to avoid excessive sweating or rain. No one wants to end up having that embarrassing Rudy Giuliani moment, so it’s better to be safe than sorry.