How men are embracing hair color: Expert insights from Snax the Barber

If you've ever thought about men's hair coloring, now is the right time to get in on the trends

By
mens hair coloring img 2204
Snax the barber

As men’s grooming trends go, the growing popularity of men’s hair coloring treatments represents a sneaky, under-the-radar category. The hair coloring option is giving men a wide array of  fun, funky and intriguing possibilities for those who want to go there, so let’s take a journey through the potentially wild world of men’s coloring.

Our guide for this trends tour will be Alex Martinez, who goes by the moniker Snax the Barber (i.e., @snaxthebarber). He’s an award-winning barber whose kudos include the “Best Kept Secret” award at Barberton, NY 2021, and he took home a pair of firsts at CT Barber Expo, first in 2023, then again last year, so he’s more than qualified to break it all down.

Current men’s coloring trends

Snax the Barber
Snax the Barber

When it comes to the hot trend in men’s coloring right now, Martinez says it’s all about a willingness to experiment, which is keeping him busy and then some.

“More and more people are eager to experiment with color, and [they] keep coming back for more,” Snax explains. “We’re focusing on platinum and lighter canvases now so that by summer, they’re ready for more dimensional color.

“As my color clientele has grown, I’ve seen men’s color expanded from intricate designs to bleach and tones. Some are going with gray blending, while others are willing to go beyond.”

Adding a personal touch

Snax the Barber
Snax the barber

That willingness to experiment also leads Martinez to try new things based on his background, which goes well beyond coloring. As adventurous as he is, though, Snax says it’s still important to maintain basic hair health during the coloring process.

“I’m known for my graffiti art and tattoo work designs,” he explains. “When you work off that base, and you’re doing bleach-and-tone services, achieving the right lift is critical! You want to be sure you have enough lift to get to the base color you need while keeping the hair healthy.”

Products play into this basic equation, too. Martinez works with a lot of what he refers to as deeper, natural hair, and all of his color work is on the scalp. To achieve the look he wants, he uses Danger Jones Powder Lightener.

“It’s fast, and the seaweed in the lightener has helped eliminate scalp irritation, which makes the overall experience much more enjoyable,” he says. “Keeping clients comfortable during the process makes a noticeable difference, and it makes them more likely to return for future coloring appointments.”

Aftercare is important, too

Danger Jones hair coloring
Danger Jones

Individual coloring trends may come and go, but regardless of what you choose, aftercare is an essential part of the drill. Many of Martinez’s clients aren’t that experienced in coloring aftercare, though, so he ends up making some specific recommendations.

“I guide clients away from harsh 4-in-1 shampoos and toward co-washes and proper hair care,” he explains. “Using Danger Jones color has made a huge impact on their color longevity, and clients return with usually just a soft fade from our previous appointment. This lets them go longer between color appointments.

“Before their follow-up appointments, I recommend using a detox shampoo to ensure the hair is truly clean and prepped for a new color,” Martinez adds.

How to ask your stylist about the latest trends

Snax the Barber
Snax the Barber

Ideally, all stylists all want be able to get personal with their clients, and Martinez is no exception. In fact, it might be even more important to him, given his background in tattoo art and graffiti.

“For anyone looking to add color services, or for clients wanting to experiment with color, I always encourage bringing in imagery of what they like,” he recommends. “At my core, I’m an artist first, and we are visual people.”

Leaning into that orientation and vision can make a huge difference in his work—as long as the details are covered and lined up properly early on.

“Being engaged and detailed during the consultation allows us to create custom palettes tailored to their lift, the desired fade-out, and future touch-ups,” he said. “It’s a difference maker.”

Define your goals when it comes to men’s hair coloring

Snax the barber hair coloring
Snax the Barber

Another way to make a difference and get your best individual outcome is to start by discussing goals. For the stylist who goes by Snax the Barber, there’s a distinct plan he likes to follow as he goes through the process, whether he’s working with a new client or one who’s coming back for more.   

“Once we discuss goals, we can move into palette and design concept,” he said. “Products like those from Danger Jones make it easy to show potential results because the color is shown on different starting levels on the backs of all their boxes.

“That means I can switch out the exact palette they want, then map out the placement and design on head sheets so they know exactly what to expect.”

It also means that clients can get plugged into the latest trends quickly and seamlessly and perhaps even start their own. It’s a freewheeling process that can help you get great results, so feel free to let your imagination run wild if you do decide to dive into the world of men’s hair coloring.

