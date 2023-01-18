 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Grooming

How to dye your beard and keep it maintained: A complete guide

Follow these tips and tricks to dye your beard

Benjamin Buckingham
Jeff Turbett
By and

There are a few fears most men have as they age throughout their lifetimes. First is losing your hair and going bald. Even if you are able to maintain that head of hair, or grow out a nice beard in lieu of it, the second common fear is graying. Going gray, it's inevitable and it doesn't necessarily mean that you're getting older either. Luckily, there is something simple you can do if this displeases you.

That's where beard dye comes in. It's a quick and easy way to lessen the gray or hide it altogether. It's easier than you think if you just want to do it yourself instead of going to a salon. The bulk of beard dying is in the first application, and then the maintenance of it can be incorporated into your everyday grooming ritual. Check out these simple steps to help you master your dyed beard.

Generic-Graying-Bearded-Man-3, beard dye

How to Dye your Beard in 4 Simple Steps

You've taken the time necessary to cultivate the best beard for your face and personality. Why would you stop there? If you have more gray hair than you prefer to have at this point in your life, then adding a bit of beard dye will help give you that fresh look.

Step 1: Choosing your Beard Dye Color

Unless you are going all in and changing the color of your beard, you need to go with a color that matches your natural color. Choose a color that matches your existing hair and complements your skin. You’ll want to start a little lighter than your own color because hair has a tendency to really soak up the dye and becomes darker than advertised. (There’s a bit of trial and error in all of this, so don’t worry if you don’t get it right the first time).

Step 2: Do Some Beard Prep

It’s incredibly important to cleanse and soften your skin before applying. Just like an artist on canvas, you’ll want as clean and clear a surface as possible before starting the coloring process. (You can scope a few of our favorites here).

If you have the time, try out your preferred dye on a small portion of your beard a few days before. You can gauge the color and see if you have any unwanted skin reactions.

Related

Step 3: Apply the Beard Dye

Prep the skin surrounding your beard with a thin layer of petroleum jelly to prevent the color from staining your skin. Then, apply the dye with a small brush (typically supplied in most kits) and let it sit according to the instructions on the package. Once the color is to your liking, rinse your beard a couple of times.

Touch-up & Maintenance

You have a couple of touch-up options: There are kits available or you can use a small amount of the original product (just don’t overdo it).

If and when you’re ready to remove the dye, a few washes with clarifying shampoo should remove any color (you can also just wash once for a faded look if the color is too dark).

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Good hair doesn’t have to break the bank: These are the best Walmart shampoos
A man lathering shampoo on his head in the shower, suds building up on the back of his neck.
Here are the 10 best aftershave balms for men in 2023
A man shaving in the mirror.
Try these 9 best night creams for your skin to wake up to a better day
best night creams for men pexels august de richelieu 7433339 pixlr resize
Here are the 10 best beard conditioners for men in 2023
how to fix patchy beard man looking at himself in bathroom mirror
23 Best Drop Fade Hairstyle Ideas for Men
Drop fade hairstyle
Tips to Grow a Mustache and Really Pull it Off
Man waxing his mustache
The 14 Best Body Lotions for Dry Skin to Lock in Moisture
A person places lotion and draws a heart on one's body
Do Women Really Like Beards? Find Out What They Think
Bearded man grooming facial hair
Review: Dr. Tusk’s Skin Care Products Are Selling Fast — But Are They Worth It?
A look at the Dr. Tusk Skin Care Starter Bundle
Fleur & Bee Skin Care Products: An Honest Review of This Clean Beauty Brand
A box of Fleur & Bee skin care products
The 7 Best Hair Gels for Men for Wet Looks, Extra Hold, and More
Man putting gel in his hair
The 9 Best Beard Styles for Bald Men: Find the Perfect Look for You
Jason Statham
10 Best Shaving Creams That Won’t Irritate Your Skin
Man shaving