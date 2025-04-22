What is a fade cut? The details on this trending hairstyle for men

Table of Contents Table of Contents What is a fade cut? Fade cut: Choosing your style and maintenance What to do if you don’t like your fade cut Summary

Quick: What do David Beckham, Zayn Malik, Chris Hemsworth, and Will Smith have in common? Besides having recognizable names and faces, the four men are among the many who have sported a fade cut for men in recent years. The haircuts are recognizable but in a know-it-when-you-see-it kind of way. What is a fade cut?

“A fade is a fresh cut where your hair gradually blends from longer on top to super short or skin on the sides and back,” said Joshua Meekins, aka Meet The Barber, who works with RED by Kiss and RED Pro and is the trusted barber for NFL star, Jalen Hurts. “It’s clean, sharp, and very versatile.”

As with any hairstyle, including a classic crew to embracing no hair at all, opting to get a fade cut is about more than hopping on a trend bandwagon. Fads come and go, but the Instagram photos are forever.

Will a fade cut for men work for you? Barbers cut to the chase and discussed the do’s and don’ts of fade cuts for men.

What is a fade cut?

The answer is hidden in the question. “The name gives it away,” said Cody Renegar, a hairstylist and master barber. “A fade cut is a short, tapered hairstyle that gradually ‘fades’ from longer to shorter down the back and sides of the head and into the skin.”

As experts will explain below, “fade cut” is more of an umbrella term. However, generally, the technique works for a reason.

“This seamless transition gives a clean, sharp look and can be customized based on personal preference and head shape,” said Keenan Fisher, the managing partner of Tommy Gun’s barbershop.

Types of fade cuts for men

Fade cuts come in various styles, and it’s important to focus on the best one for you (if there is one) for more than aesthetic reasons.

“The type of haircut that one chooses can be an indicator of maturity or youthfulness,” said Darrius Peace, the salon owner, master barber and natural hair expert for Hayah Beauty. “It can showcase whether one is entry-level or C Suite. It can also signify whether one knows what is flattering or appealing to one’s facial structure.”

Different fade cuts for men offer distinct looks and suit specific people and careers. The primary fade cuts include:

Low fade. Renegar explained that the low fade is the “original” fade cut. It starts at the temples and blends into the nape of your neck.

Mid fade . This variation of a fade cut begins between the temples and ears. Fisher said it provides a balanced, modern look and is suited for most face shapes.

High fade. Meekins called this fade “bold and edgy.” It starts at the temples, and Peace says the style works for men of most ages.

Drop fade . Fisher noted that a drop fade "f ollows the natural curve of the head, 'dropping' behind the ear for a rounded, stylish effect."

ollows the natural curve of the head, ‘dropping’ behind the ear for a rounded, stylish effect.” Skin fade. As the name implies, this fade cut shaves hair all the way down to the skin for a look that Meekins feels is “super clean.”

Burst fade . Fisher said a barber styles a burst fade so that the hair blends outward around the ears while keeping length in the back. He said men often pair a burst fade with mohawks.

often pair a burst fade with mohawks. Temple fade (Brooklyn fade) . – Fisher explained this cut fades right at the temples for a crisp and detailed look. on fading just at the temples for a crisp, detailed look. “They’re often used with afros or textured styles,” Fisher said.

often used with afros or textured styles,” Taper fade. Fisher said this fade is subtler and requires less maintenance than others, but it boasts a natural aesthetic. He noted that taper fades focus on the sideburns and neckline.

Fade cut: Choosing your style and maintenance

As you can tell, there are a ton of options with fade cuts for men. Should you get one, and what should you expect if you do? These are good questions with varied answers.

“What looks sharp on someone else might not suit your bone structure or hair texture,” Fisher said. “Understanding how different styles work on you ensures you get a cut that enhances your best features rather than just following the latest craze. A well-chosen style will always look intentional, confident, and polished.”

Fisher and his peers shared tips for personalizing your fade cut to your current look, goals, and lifestyle.

How to find your perfect fade cut

Which fade cut is the best for you? It depends on your face shape, lifestyle, and other factors. Here’s what to consider before letting a barber buzz and snip away.

Consult a licensed and board-certified Barber or cosmetologist. With so many considerations and types of fade cuts for men, your safest bet is to consult with a pro first. “We are trained to assess the right type of haircut for various face structures and hair conditions,” Peace said. Understand the condition of your skin and scalp. A barber may flag some issues, but you’ll want to understand your skin and scalp health. A dermatologist can formally diagnose you with conditions , and a barber can assist you with looking your best while dealing with what you’ve got. “ Face shape matters. Opt for a cut that brings out your best features. For instance, Fisher said that high fades elongate round faces, but low fades add balance to longer faces. Hair type matters, too. Fisher noted that thick, coarse hair holds shape best with high or skin fades. Men with fine hair benefit most from softer, blended fades. However, Renegar notes that people with very fine hair often don’t do well with fade cuts — period. “It will highlight those issues and make it look even thinner,” Renegar said. Consider profession. What are your career goals? What’s the office culture? “ If you are looking to elevate from entry to upper level in the workplace, it is most common to up for a classic temp fade, offering a gradual transition from tapered to full at the top of one head,” Peace said. “Less contrast is best in the professional sector when it comes to haircuts.” Physical activity. Peace said that people who work out frequently benefit from short skin cuts. Maintenance commitment. How tight do you want to be with your barber? “Skin fades need touch-ups every one to two weeks, while low tapers can last three to four weeks before looking overgrown,” Fisher said. Added Renegar, “ A fade cut is not for someone who doesn’t like to keep up with their hair maintenance as often as they should to keep a fade looking good.”

How to maintain a fade cut

As the barbers mentioned, fade cuts aren’t the lowest maintenance styles around. Maintaining one will keep you looking your most stylish. Their top tips for maintaining a fade cut are:

Side story. Peace advises men with fade cuts to “keep the sides brushed and manicured while styling the top and whatever showcase of texture and direction you see fit.”

Peace advises men with fade cuts to “keep the sides brushed and manicured while styling the top and whatever showcase of texture and direction you see fit.” Moisturize. You use a facial moisturizer and body wash but don’t forget the scalp, especially when rocking a fade cut. “Fades expose more skin, so keep it hydrated with a light moisturizer or aftershave balm to avoid dryness,” Fisher said.

You use a facial moisturizer and body wash but don’t forget the scalp, especially when rocking a fade cut. “Fades expose more skin, so keep it hydrated with a light moisturizer or aftershave balm to avoid dryness,” Fisher said. Use the correct styling products and tools . Fisher loves light pomade or matte clay to keep the top styled and a soft-bristle brush for blending the fade in between cuts.

. Fisher loves light pomade or matte clay to keep the top styled and a soft-bristle brush for blending the fade in between cuts. Keep appointments. Your regular trims are appointments worth keeping. “The biggest thing you can do is keep up with regular trims. Once the hair starts growing out, it starts to look a little messy and unkempt,” Renegar said. Fisher said you’ll be going to the barber every two to three weeks (though some men can stretch this number to about once every four weeks with a low taper).

What to do if you don’t like your fade cut

You tried a fade cut and immediately don’t like it. Breathe. Our barbers have your back (including the back of your head).

Tell your barber immediately . The barber may be able to do an on-the-spot fix. “ They will want to fix it. If they can’t, you can try another style or another stylist,” Peace said.

They will want to fix it. If they can’t, you can try another style or another stylist,” Peace said. Chill. Change can take some getting used to, even when you choose said change. “It might grow on you,” Meekins said. “Play around with styling or products.” If it doesn’t grow on you?

“It might grow on you,” Meekins said. “Play around with styling or products.” If it doesn’t grow on you? Rest assured. If you have tried styling products, a hat, and the works, and your love of the fade cut continues to fade, give your mane some grace. “Be patient,” Renegar said. It will grow back.”

Summary

A fade cut is a style in which hair gradually blends from longer (on the top) to short. The result is a clean, sharp look. There are several types of fade cuts, from high to low, temple to skin. Different cuts best suit different men. For instance, high fades can make round faces look longer, and men who sweat steadily, such as from working out, may like the close buzz of a skin fade. They don’t work for every one though, such as people who don’t want to attend frequent trims at the barber. A fade cut requires regular touch-ups — sometimes every two weeks. Moisturizing the scalp and being mindful of product choices can help you get the most out of your fade cut for as long as possible. If you get a fade cut and don’t like it, see if the barber can fix it. The cut may also grow on you, but the hair will grow back if it doesn’t.