Report: Red light therapy is becoming the wellness trend for men — here’s why

We all know how much guys love tech, and for plenty of good reasons. Our gadgets and devices are near and dear to our hearts and souls, and most of us will try any kind of tech once, as long as it’s safe and there are big potential benefits or rewards involved.

This is definitely the case for red light therapy products. The technology is growing quickly in leaps and bounds, and one of the most surprising stats to emerge in a recent study is that U.S. men are leading women in adopting red light therapy for their wellness routines.

This report is one of the first and most comprehensive when it comes to exploring the adoption of red light therapy, so it’s well worth a deeper dive into the numbers. It was released by Bon Charge, a leader in premium red light wellness technology, and this inaugural version of its report is bound to get plenty of attention, both now and in future iterations.

The UAE is leading the way in red light therapy, with over 70% of adults reportedly using it, and what’s even more remarkable about this number is that 37% of these men are using it based on recommendations from a skin specialist. Clearly, the UAE is the leader of the pack when it comes to understanding red light technology and its benefits.

But U.S. men aren’t far behind. Stunningly, almost 40% of American men are reporting red light usage, and approximately a quarter of those men are citing improved sleep, improved exercise recovery, and mood improvement as their reasons for trying it.

There’s a mental health component of this usage level that ties into yet another red light tech trend — the youth factor. If you consider the numbers across all of the surveyed markets, countries, and cultures, adults in the 18 to 34 age range are driving the use of red light therapy. Specifically, the percentages for that age range compared to red light therapy adopters as a whole in their respective countries — the adoption numbers for this age range are: 77% in the UAE, 53% in the U.S. and Australia, and 46% in the U.K.

The use of these kinds of face masks is certainly unconventional, but that’s not stopping early adopters from giving them a try. They’re being chosen by approximately a quarter to a third of all adopters, with the UAE leading the way at 35% and the U.S. at 27%.

The caveat is that some users in both the U.K. and the U.S. are choosing red light therapy to help deal with joint stiffness, but the user preferences tend to vary on a regional basis.

Katie Mand is the co-founder of Bon Charge, and she summed up the trend as follows:

“As consumers become increasingly interested in their overall wellness, they are searching for accessible tools that offer multiple benefits, making red light therapy a game changer,” she said. “Our research underscores its impact on key areas like skin appearance, sleep, and recovery, showcasing its role in shaping the future of proactive wellness worldwide.”

Opinium Research conducted the survey in December 2024, and it includes over 7,000 adults across the UK, U.S., UAE, and Australia by Opinium.