Here’s why fitness buffs do dead bugs for a strong core — growing research

If you play a lot of sports and want to level up your game, it’s time to work on your core strength. Researchers found that core training improves several variables of performance, including balance, throwing and hitting, and horizontal jumping power. You can jump higher, balance better, throw further, and more if you prioritize exercises that specifically train the muscles in your core. Studies also show core training improves posture, balance, stability, and reduces the risk of lower back pain.

Your erector spinae, obliques, transverse abdominis, and other core muscles help you do your day-to-day activities as well as play the sports you love. As the center of your body, you’ll definitely feel a difference when you stay dedicated to your core training. You might think of core moves like the plank, and it’s certainly effective and worthy of your routine. One of the best moves to try is the dead bug, which has a terrible name but is popular for good reason. Let’s look at the mounting research on the benefits of the dead bug and how it torches your core.

How to do the dead bug

Here’s how to do the dead bug:

Lie on your back and point your arms straight up in the air toward the ceiling.

Lift your legs up to an L-shaped tabletop position so your knees are bent over your hips at a 90-degree angle.

Lower your right arm back over your head while simultaneously straightening your left leg and bringing it down to the ground.

Then, bring both your right arm and left leg back up. This counts as one rep. Now, you can repeat the motion with your left arm and right leg.

Growing research

It’s not just fitness influencers getting excited about the dead bug and how it helps you develop a stronger core; researchers discovered that the dead bug exercise is biomechanically efficient and highly effective for improving core stability. You’ll also work your hip flexors and multiple joints simultaneously. Recent research also reveals that regularly doing those dead bug exercises strengthens the abdominal muscles and enhances spinal stability, which contributes to injury prevention and boosts performance. Researchers observed improvements in dynamic balance in adolescent athletes.

Additional research showed that dead bug exercises can increase abdominal muscle activity and promote trunk stability.