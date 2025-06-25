Experts say the dad bod era is over — here’s what men are focusing on instead

Once upon a time, the “dad bod” trend was all the rage, but experts say the conversation is shifting — and for good reason. David Freeman, Senior Director of Signature Coach Excellence at Life Time, as well as the Co-Host of the Life Time Talks Podcast, says that more men are focusing on longevity and performance as key aspects of their health and fitness efforts. Freeman has been in the fitness industry for 15+ years.

What’s driving the shift in conversation to a longevity-focused approach? Here’s what Freeman shared about the end of the ‘dad bod’ era and the shift toward longevity and performance in men’s health and fitness.

The shift from the dad bod

“Though the ‘Dad Bod’ trend was the wave for a while, men are starting to realize that being strong, mobile, and energized matters more than just having a soft midsection that gets laughs online,” says Freeman. “Longevity and performance are the new goals. It’s not about looking good for the beach, it’s about being able to play with your kids, train without pain, and stay sharp mentally and physically for the long haul. That’s real strength,” he says.

For men today, the focus on longevity means being strong enough to handle the everyday demands of life and being able to move around without physical limitations. “It’s not about being the strongest in the room; it’s about still showing up strong 20, 30 years from now,” says Freeman.

Bodyweight training for longevity