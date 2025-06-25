Experts say the dad bod era is over — here’s what men are focusing on instead

Once upon a time, the “dad bod” trend was all the rage, but experts say the conversation is shifting — and for good reason. David Freeman, Senior Director of Signature Coach Excellence at Life Time, as well as the Co-Host of the Life Time Talks Podcast, says that more men are focusing on longevity and performance as key aspects of their health and fitness efforts. Freeman has been in the fitness industry for 15+ years.
What’s driving the shift in conversation to a longevity-focused approach? Here’s what Freeman shared about the end of the ‘dad bod’ era and the shift toward longevity and performance in men’s health and fitness.
The shift from the dad bod
“Though the ‘Dad Bod’ trend was the wave for a while, men are starting to realize that being strong, mobile, and energized matters more than just having a soft midsection that gets laughs online,” says Freeman. “Longevity and performance are the new goals. It’s not about looking good for the beach, it’s about being able to play with your kids, train without pain, and stay sharp mentally and physically for the long haul. That’s real strength,” he says.
For men today, the focus on longevity means being strong enough to handle the everyday demands of life and being able to move around without physical limitations. “It’s not about being the strongest in the room; it’s about still showing up strong 20, 30 years from now,” says Freeman.
Bodyweight training for longevity
Freeman suggests that men who want to adopt this new fitness mindset should begin with bodyweight training. “Bodyweight training is a non-negotiable starting point, especially for men who are new or coming back to fitness. If you can’t control your own body, you have no business adding external weight,” he says. The goal of bodyweight exercises is to build a strong foundation and control, with an easy-to-access, low-risk, and high-reward mindset. “Machines and weights are great, but bodyweight tells the truth. You can’t cheat a good push-up, squat, or plank,” he says.
To get started, Freeman recommends a mix of foundational bodyweight training exercises that target the lower body, upper body, and core. Some of his go-to movements include:
- Air Squats – Build strength and mobility from the ground up
- Push-Ups – Trains the upper body and core with endless variations
- Plank Variations or Dead Bugs – Teaches stability and control, which carry over into everything else
- Start 3–4 times a week. Focus on form, keep the sessions short, and build momentum.
Shifting your mindset for motivation
Should you change your fitness mindset? Freeman says the shift to a focus on longevity and performance can significantly improve your mental health, shifting your “why.” With this change, “You stop training out of guilt or insecurity and start training out of purpose. That mindset shift can greatly improve your mental health. You feel more in control. You’re not chasing perfection, you’re chasing progress. And progress feels good. “Don’t wait for motivation. Create rhythm. Surround yourself with people who keep you accountable. Track how you feel. Small wins lead to big change,” he shares.