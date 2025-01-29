Research shows why you should try military fitness workouts — even as a beginner

Table of Contents Table of Contents What are military fitness workouts? What exercises are involved in military fitness workouts? Interesting research What are the benefits of military workouts?

When you hear military fitness workouts, you might envision an intense exercise session with agility drills, buckets of sweat, and officers barking orders. The military resembles strength and endurance. Military fitness workouts are all the rage on social media; even British Prince William has been touting the benefits for years. Many people are drawn to the rigidity, discipline, and structure of this type of workout that provides the benefits of cardio along with strength training. Let’s look at what military workouts involve, the possible benefits, and the research.

What are military fitness workouts?

Military workouts usually involve a combination of strength training, bodyweight exercises, cardio, and flexibility stretches. These workouts might also be called high-intensity functional training, and they’re designed to prepare military personnel for the real-world challenges and physical demands they might be up against during military training and operations. These types of group exercises have been used for hundreds of years. Military workouts aren’t just for the military; gyms and coaches worldwide have adapted similar routines.

What exercises are involved in military fitness workouts?

You might be running around a cold field or carrying a log with others in a group Farmer’s carry. Many of the exercises require teamwork. You can join a class or group or head to your local park. If you’re just starting out and you prefer the comfort and privacy of home, you can find plenty of online military fitness workouts.

You might perform exercises like:

Burpees

Sit-ups

Press-ups

Pull-ups

High knees

Air squats

Mountain climbers

Walking lunges

Dumbbell rows

Bicep curls

Rowing

Overhead press

Box or sled push

Box jumps

Tricep extensions

Interesting research

A study published in the journal Military Medicine revealed that all study participants, regardless of their base fitness levels, were able to benefit from this type of intense training and experienced improvements in overall fitness and ability.

What are the benefits of military workouts?

Military workouts provide a range of benefits, such as:

If you’re unsure if military fitness workouts are right for you or if you have a specific medical condition, you can consult your healthcare provider or physical therapist. You can modify the workout if you need to and start with shorter sessions until you become more familiar with the routine.