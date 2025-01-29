 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

Research shows why you should try military fitness workouts — even as a beginner

Military workouts usually involve a combination of strength training, bodyweight exercises, cardio, and flexibility stretches.

By
A man doing a box jump in a gym.
Mirage Studio / Adobe Stock

When you hear military fitness workouts, you might envision an intense exercise session with agility drills, buckets of sweat, and officers barking orders. The military resembles strength and endurance. Military fitness workouts are all the rage on social media; even British Prince William has been touting the benefits for years. Many people are drawn to the rigidity, discipline, and structure of this type of workout that provides the benefits of cardio along with strength training. Let’s look at what military workouts involve, the possible benefits, and the research.

What are military fitness workouts?

man working out military fitness exercise outdoor
Gabin Vallet / Pixabay

Military workouts usually involve a combination of strength training, bodyweight exercises, cardio, and flexibility stretches. These workouts might also be called high-intensity functional training, and they’re designed to prepare military personnel for the real-world challenges and physical demands they might be up against during military training and operations. These types of group exercises have been used for hundreds of years. Military workouts aren’t just for the military; gyms and coaches worldwide have adapted similar routines.

Recommended Videos

What exercises are involved in military fitness workouts?

man mountain climber exercise workout military fitness
Keifit / Pixabay

You might be running around a cold field or carrying a log with others in a group Farmer’s carry. Many of the exercises require teamwork. You can join a class or group or head to your local park. If you’re just starting out and you prefer the comfort and privacy of home, you can find plenty of online military fitness workouts.

You might perform exercises like:

  • Burpees
  • Sit-ups
  • Press-ups
  • Pull-ups
  • High knees
  • Air squats
  • Mountain climbers
  • Walking lunges
  • Dumbbell rows
  • Bicep curls
  • Rowing
  • Overhead press
  • Box or sled push
  • Box jumps
  • Tricep extensions

Interesting research

Man doing sled push.
Leon Ardho / Pexels

A study published in the journal Military Medicine revealed that all study participants, regardless of their base fitness levels, were able to benefit from this type of intense training and experienced improvements in overall fitness and ability.  

Related

What are the benefits of military workouts?

man doing walking lunge outside carrying weight on back on grass
Janno Nel / Pexels

Military workouts provide a range of benefits, such as:

If you’re unsure if military fitness workouts are right for you or if you have a specific medical condition, you can consult your healthcare provider or physical therapist. You can modify the workout if you need to and start with shorter sessions until you become more familiar with the routine.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
How many sets should you do per workout? Your complete guide
What are your goals? Are you trying to build endurance or are you focused on maximizing muscle growth?
Man doing dumbbell concentration curls

Figuring out how many sets and reps to do, what exercises to try, and where to start can be daunting, and it’s one of the main reasons many people opt for a personal trainer or group classes. Once you’ve determined the right strength training exercises and the right number of sets and reps, you can settle into your routine and start generating the many benefits of exercise.

After taking a long break from any serious working out, when I was first getting back into it, I remember feeling a little overwhelmed by where I should start, and I wasn’t sure if I’d still be able to power through the same routine I’d developed in the past. I started with a light jog and just two sets of 10 reps of more simple moves like bodyweight squats, glute bridges, and leg presses. I did this three or four times a week for only a few weeks, and I already felt stronger and ready to do more.

Read more
How to lose visceral fat for improved health: These tips will get you started
Learn all the exercise and nutrition tips
Man with overweight and big fat belly in jeans and shirt

Visceral fat, the deep belly fat surrounding your abdominal organs, can significantly impact your health if left unchecked. Unlike subcutaneous fat, which sits under the skin, visceral fat is linked to serious conditions like type 2 diabetes, inflammation, and heart disease, the leading cause of death.

As a trainer and nutritionist, I have worked with many clients who are concerned about visceral fat. The good news is that you can lower visceral fat by implementing targeted strategies that improve overall health. Below, we’ve outlined everything from how to measure to how to lose visceral fat. Continue reading to learn more!
What is visceral fat?

Read more
How much weight could you barbell press while on a unicycle? New World Record
A skillful man from Michigan smashed the world record by hoisting a heavy barbell overhead while balancing on a single wheel.
dan galanto world record holder barbell press on a unicycle

Lifting a heavy barbell over your head is one thing, but doing it while riding a unicycle is another. Recently, one skillful man did just that and smashed a world record. The barbell press or the barbell shoulder press is a compound exercise where you hoist the barbell up over your head and carefully lower it back down to your chest again. It’s an effective move that engages multiple muscle groups, including your shoulders, triceps, and core. Let’s look at this interesting world record, the muscles worked during the barbell press, and the benefits.
Smashing a world record

Scottish athlete Jason Auld previously held the Guinness World Record for the heaviest unicycle barbell press at 149.9 pounds. Recently, Dan Galanto from Grand Rapids, Michigan, smashed two world records:

Read more