This iconic Dolce & Gabbana scent is finally making a return

Besides being a historic fashion house, Dolce & Gabbana is also renowned for its fragrances. While they are home to many timeless and easily recognizable scents, there’s none under the Dolce & Gabbana that’s as well-known as the Light Blue. First launched in 2001, the Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue fragrance instantly became the ultimate summer scent, with hints of lemon and rosemary that transport you to the warmth of the Mediterranean. Although the brand and many others have released numerous fragrances since then, none have achieved the timelessness of Light Blue. To celebrate the fragrance’s 25th anniversary, the fashion house is back in the spotlight with a new formula that’s even more long-lasting and enticing than before.

Dolce & Gabbana’s Light Blue is back and better than ever

While relaunched, much of the Light Blue fragrance remains the same, maintaining the fresh scent that has made it a bestseller. The newest iteration of the fragrance features technical upgrades that allow for 16-hour long-lasting wear. While the upgraded Light Blue is welcome news to faithful fans of the fragrance, it isn’t the only new Light Blue product the brand has in store. Along with the reimagined Light Blue, a new Capri in Love Pour Homme joins the collection, featuring a magnetic scent. This fragrance is comprised of top notes of black pepper that make way to hints of fig and patchouli. The new fragrance also features a stylish bottle inspired by traditional majolica tiles. Both fragrances are now available via Dolce & Gabbana’s webstore and selected third-party retailers. The new Light Blue collection ranges from $106 to $129.