 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Grooming

This iconic Dolce & Gabbana scent is finally making a return

Dolce & Gabbana celebrates Light Blue with a new formula

By
bottle of dolce & gabbana light blue
Dolce & Gabbana / Dolce & Gabbana

Besides being a historic fashion house, Dolce & Gabbana is also renowned for its fragrances. While they are home to many timeless and easily recognizable scents, there’s none under the Dolce & Gabbana that’s as well-known as the Light Blue. First launched in 2001, the Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue fragrance instantly became the ultimate summer scent, with hints of lemon and rosemary that transport you to the warmth of the Mediterranean. Although the brand and many others have released numerous fragrances since then, none have achieved the timelessness of Light Blue. To celebrate the fragrance’s 25th anniversary, the fashion house is back in the spotlight with a new formula that’s even more long-lasting and enticing than before. 

Dolce & Gabbana’s Light Blue is back and better than ever

bottles of light blue fragrances on rocky shore
Dolce & Gabbana / Dolce & Gabbana

While relaunched, much of the Light Blue fragrance remains the same, maintaining the fresh scent that has made it a bestseller. The newest iteration of the fragrance features technical upgrades that allow for 16-hour long-lasting wear. While the upgraded Light Blue is welcome news to faithful fans of the fragrance, it isn’t the only new Light Blue product the brand has in store. Along with the reimagined Light Blue, a new Capri in Love Pour Homme joins the collection, featuring a magnetic scent. This fragrance is comprised of top notes of black pepper that make way to hints of fig and patchouli. The new fragrance also features a stylish bottle inspired by traditional majolica tiles. Both fragrances are now available via Dolce & Gabbana’s webstore and selected third-party retailers. The new Light Blue collection ranges from $106 to $129.

Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Looking to up your skincare game? MasterClass has you covered with this new series
This top-notch MasterClass series will help you up your skincare game
MasterClass skincare series

If you’re looking to establish or enhance your skincare routine, relevant information isn’t hard to find. Dozens of companies are incorporating it into their approach, and a significant portion of what they present and cover has value, even if it’s mostly product-oriented and biased.
But getting comprehensive skin health info is an entirely different matter. As someone who’s constantly on the hunt for accurate information that’s easy to access, digest, and absorb, I can testify firsthand that it’s a lot harder than it looks.
Which is why the new MasterClass series on skin health should definitely be on your watchlist. It’s a “must-see” series that will increase your skin health knowledge and improve your skincare routine.

The MasterClass approach

Read more
The anti-aging ingredient experts are watching — and it’s not retinol
Man putting skincare facial treatment cream on face. Anti-aging skin care product. Male beauty morning routine at home lifestyle. Guy looking in bathroom mirror applying moisturizer under eyes.

Everywhere you turn, skincare products feature a new trending ingredient, promising the same anti-aging benefits. Though many of these benefits are merely marketing claims, Auro Skincare's latest trending ingredient is supported by science. "G", Auro Skincare's latest antioxidant serum, is powered by glutathione, a master antioxidant clinically proven to improve the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and skin tone in just a week.

But what exactly is glutathione, and what makes this secret antioxidant work in skincare? Here's what founder, Dr. Nayan Patel, PharmD, shared about this exciting new ingredient in antioxidant skincare. Dr. Patel is an internationally recognized expert, consultant, and lecturer on the Master Antioxidant Glutathione and has traveled the world educating practitioners and pharmacists on advanced biochemistry and anti-aging science. 

Read more
Acqua di Parma releases the ultimate men’s fragrance for the summer
Acqua di Parma releases new Italian reserve collection
dark blue acqua di parma bottle in front of colorful background

Even if you aren’t planning to jet off to Capri or Amalfi, there’s still another way you can add some Italian summer flair to the season. For Acqua di Parma, invoking Italian scents is an everyday act, but their newest fragrance collection takes this to another level. Playing off three familiar fragrances, the brand has enriched the scents to unveil its new Blu Mediterranea La Riserva collection. Released in a decadent dark blue shade, this collection stands out from the brand’s traditional lineup with a subtle tone switch. The perfect unisex fragrances for the season, Acqua di Parma transports everyone to the Italian coast with plenty of style. 

Exploring Italy with Acqua di Parma’s Blu Mediterranea La Riserva

Read more