This new 45-day transatlantic cruise takes you to 20+ stunning destinations in and around the Mediterranean

Want to plan a Mediterranean vacation without the hassle of booking multiple flights and hotels? Holland America Line has just announced an epic 45-day voyage that lets you explore the Mediterranean and beyond, all from the comfort of a luxury cruise ship.

The Ultimate Mediterranean & Atlantic Passage cruise, departing round trip from New York, is a modern take on a historic itinerary first sailed in 1925. Over the course of 45 days, the Volendam will visit 21 ports, giving travelers the chance to experience iconic cities and charming coastal villages across Europe and North Africa.

Aboard the Volendam, which accommodates 1,432 guests, passengers can enjoy a range of activities, from pickleball and casino nights to fine dining and shopping.

Where will the cruise go?

The journey begins with a transatlantic voyage from New York to the Azores, then continues to mainland Portugal, Spain, Italy, Greece, Egypt, Turkey, Malta, and Tunisia before returning to New York.

Highlights of the itinerary include overnight stays in both Alexandria and Istanbul, giving travelers extra time to explore these historic cities. Imagine touring the Colosseum in Rome, strolling through the ancient streets of Valletta’s Old City, and standing before Egypt’s legendary pyramids. With stops in 12 countries, this cruise offers a rare opportunity to experience a diverse mix of cultures, landscapes, and iconic landmarks.

When will the cruise take place?

The 45-day journey sets sail on October 8, 2026, with prices starting around $7,500 per person.

This cruise is part of Holland America’s newly announced Legendary Voyages collection, which also includes a 28-day Arctic Circle Solstice itinerary, a Glaciers & Volcanoes cruise from Alaska to Hawaii (available as a 27- or 28-day sailing), and more.