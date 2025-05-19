The No. 1 Memorial Day destination is in Florida (and it’s not Miami)

A record-breaking 45.1 million Americans are expected to travel domestically for Memorial Day weekend, according to AAA. Despite high prices, many are taking advantage of the long holiday to spend time with loved ones and taking trips closer to home.

This year’s top Memorial Day destinations, based on AAA booking data for travel between May 22 and 26, might surprise you. Orlando takes the number one spot, beating out beach cities and even Miami. The Central Florida city continues to draw families with its theme parks and proximity to Port Canaveral, a major cruise hub.

Hotels across Orlando are rolling out the red carpet for the weekend. Orlando World Center Marriott will host fireworks and a laser light show, while Grande Lakes Orlando is offering holiday-themed activities and its signature “Memorial Day Feast” with festive menus and cocktails. Visitors can also enjoy the Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival, a 14-day celebration of the arts in Loch Haven Park.

Cruise travel also influenced this year’s trends. Cities like Seattle and Anchorage made the top 10, thanks to the start of peak Alaska cruise season over Memorial Day weekend.

The top 10 Memorial Day destinations in the U.S.

Orlando, Florida Seattle, Washington New York, New York Las Vegas, Nevada Miami, Florida San Francisco, California Anchorage, Alaska Chicago, Illinois Denver, Colorado Boston, Massachusetts

The top 10 Memorial Day destinations around the world

AAA also ranked the top 10 international destinations for Memorial Day travelers.