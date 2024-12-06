 Skip to main content
Could a $19 trillion tunnel link London to New York? Here’s the wild plan

The tunnel would allow for a 54-minute journey from London to New York

Tunnel
Pexels / Pixabay

A 3,400-mile transatlantic tunnel connecting London and New York sounds like something out of science fiction, but this ambitious idea has resurfaced as a topic of discussion among futurists and engineers. The proposed tunnel, which would allow high-speed trains to traverse the Atlantic Ocean in under an hour, could revolutionize travel between the UK and the US, transforming a seven-hour flight into a quick 54-minute commute.

While the vision is enticing, the hurdles are quite monumental. The project’s estimated cost of $19 trillion (£15 trillion) dwarfs the budgets of most global infrastructure ventures, and the technology required to construct and operate the tunnel doesn’t even exist yet. Still, the concept represents a fascinating glimpse into the future of engineering and global connectivity – even if it’s unlikely to materialize for generations.

The details

Tunnel
MarkusDHamburg / Pixabay

How would a tunnel between London and New York actually work? Engineers envision trains traveling through a vacuum tube at speeds of up to 5,000 kilometers per hour (over 3,100 mph). This would turn the seven-hour flight into a 54-minute train journey. Other concepts include jetpack-propelled carriages, though these ideas remain purely theoretical.

To make the transatlantic tunnel feasible, proposals include embedding it entirely beneath the ocean floor, constructing an above-seafloor conduit, or combining the two. One alternative gaining attention is a floating tunnel submerged 49 meters underwater, composed of prefabricated segments tethered by cables.

Even if the project began, it would take decades to complete. For perspective, the Channel Tunnel, a 23.5-mile link under the English Channel, took six years to construct. Considering the transatlantic tunnel would stretch 3,400 miles, the scale of the challenge is unparalleled.

Here’s your Hawaii packing list (essentials for every island adventure)
What to bring on your trip to Hawaii
hawaii shoreline with buildings in background

Hawaii’s tropical paradise promises adventure, relaxation, and unforgettable beauty no matter what time of year you visit. But to make the most of your time on the islands, packing the right essentials is key. From beachwear and hiking gear to sun protection and tech must-haves, this guide covers everything you’ll need to enjoy every moment in Hawaii stress-free.
1. Lightweight, breathable clothing

Shorts and t-shirts: Opt for breathable fabrics like cotton or linen to keep you cool in Hawaii's tropical heat.
Casual outfits: Hawaii’s relaxed vibe means you can leave formalwear at home. A few casual outfits will have you covered for dinners, sightseeing, and walking around town.
Swimwear: This one is a no-brainer. Bring swimwear if you’ll be hitting the beach or pool daily. For those planning to surf or snorkel, a rash guard is ideal for extra sun protection.

Read more
Is Costa Rica safe for tourists? Here’s what you need to know
Here's how to stay safe when visiting this incredible country
Costa Rica

Are you planning a trip to Costa Rica and wondering, "Is Costa Rica safe?" You’re not alone! Costa Rica is one of Central America’s most popular destinations, known for its gorgeous beaches, beautiful rainforests, and diverse wildlife, drawing in millions of visitors every year.

While it’s generally safe for most travelers, like any destination, there are a few things to keep in mind -- like areas to avoid and precautions for outdoor adventures and healthcare. Let’s break down everything you need to know to make sure your Costa Rican adventure is a safe one.
Crime in Costa Rica

Read more
Seeing bear poop on the trail? Here’s what you should do
Bear poop: what it looks like and what to do about it
what to do if you see bear poop daniele levis pelusi wxmzt3sie4g unsplash

While hiking in the woods, it's not uncommon to come across a pile of animal waste. It's gross, to be sure, but identifying scat is actually one of the easiest ways to keep yourself safe from dangerous wild animals. These telltale signs can mean the difference between you charging through into a bear's territory or not, so knowing what to look for can help keep you safe. Here is everything you need to know about bear poop and what it means if you come across it in the middle of the woods.
What does bear poop look like?

Bear poop can vary in appearance. This is because bears may have different diets, or they might even be different kinds all together. Generally, bear scat is larger and more cylindrical than human or dog feces. Segments can be several inches long and about 1-2 inches in diameter, but the size of the scat does not always directly correlate to the size of the bear. The contents of the bear’s recent diet play a larger role in determining scat size and appearance. For instance, a bear that recently ate a lot of berries may produce more, but smaller, scat compared to a bear that consumed a large animal or fish.

Read more