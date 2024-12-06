Could a $19 trillion tunnel link London to New York? Here’s the wild plan

A 3,400-mile transatlantic tunnel connecting London and New York sounds like something out of science fiction, but this ambitious idea has resurfaced as a topic of discussion among futurists and engineers. The proposed tunnel, which would allow high-speed trains to traverse the Atlantic Ocean in under an hour, could revolutionize travel between the UK and the US, transforming a seven-hour flight into a quick 54-minute commute.

While the vision is enticing, the hurdles are quite monumental. The project’s estimated cost of $19 trillion (£15 trillion) dwarfs the budgets of most global infrastructure ventures, and the technology required to construct and operate the tunnel doesn’t even exist yet. Still, the concept represents a fascinating glimpse into the future of engineering and global connectivity – even if it’s unlikely to materialize for generations.

The details

How would a tunnel between London and New York actually work? Engineers envision trains traveling through a vacuum tube at speeds of up to 5,000 kilometers per hour (over 3,100 mph). This would turn the seven-hour flight into a 54-minute train journey. Other concepts include jetpack-propelled carriages, though these ideas remain purely theoretical.

To make the transatlantic tunnel feasible, proposals include embedding it entirely beneath the ocean floor, constructing an above-seafloor conduit, or combining the two. One alternative gaining attention is a floating tunnel submerged 49 meters underwater, composed of prefabricated segments tethered by cables.

Even if the project began, it would take decades to complete. For perspective, the Channel Tunnel, a 23.5-mile link under the English Channel, took six years to construct. Considering the transatlantic tunnel would stretch 3,400 miles, the scale of the challenge is unparalleled.