Norovirus outbreaks are surging on cruise ships in 2025: Here’s how to stay safe

By
Norovirus is making waves on cruise ships in 2025, with a sharp rise in outbreaks reported so far this year. As of early May, 16 outbreaks of gastrointestinal illness on cruise ships have met the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) threshold for public notification. Alarmingly, 12 of those outbreaks were caused by norovirus, the highly contagious virus known for its rapid spread and harsh symptoms.

One of the most recent incidents occurred on Holland America Line’s Eurodam, where 148 passengers and 22 crew members fell ill between April 12 and May 3. This spike in outbreaks is notable, as previous years saw far fewer incidents: 2024 recorded 18 outbreaks in total, while 2023 saw 14.

The nature of cruise ships, with their closed environments where large numbers of people are in close quarters, makes them particularly vulnerable to the rapid spread of norovirus, which thrives in crowded settings where person-to-person transmission is more likely.

Staying safe on board

Norovirus shouldn’t stop you from enjoying a cruise, it just means taking a few extra precautions to stay healthy at sea.

First and foremost, wash your hands frequently with soap and water, especially before eating and after using the restroom. This is one of the most effective ways to avoid spreading or catching viruses. Stay hydrated, get plenty of rest to support your immune system, and avoid touching your face unnecessarily. If you witness someone getting sick (vomiting or diarrhea), leave the area immediately and notify cruise staff if they’re not already aware.

Most importantly, don’t hesitate to report your illness. If you begin experiencing symptoms, alert the ship’s medical center right away. Early reporting helps staff detect and respond to outbreaks quickly, limiting how far an illness can spread. According to the CDC, a reportable gastrointestinal illness typically includes:

  • Three or more loose stools in a 24-hour period (or more than is normal for you), OR
  • Vomiting along with another symptom such as diarrhea, abdominal cramps, fever, muscle aches, or headache
