Four Seasons Maldives debuts dreamy new beach villas with private pools

If you’ve ever dreamed of the ultimate Maldives beach villa getaway, now’s the time to book. Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa has officially unveiled its stunningly renovated Beach Villas with Pool, and they’re more luxurious and spacious than ever.

Formerly known as Beach Bungalows, the new villas are a full transformation, doubling the outdoor space, extending the private pools, and trading in dark wood tones for a light, airy, and modern coastal aesthetic. Designed with couples, honeymooners, and young families in mind, these villas are situated steps from the shoreline with views of the ocean, lagoon, or sunrise.

Recommended Videos

Each villa now offers 753 square feet of interior space and a generous 3,068 square feet of outdoor living, with room for up to three adults or two adults and two children. Inside, guests will find a serene bedroom with a built-in daybed overlooking the ocean, a reimagined walk-in closet with seamless access to the bathroom, and a separate study and dining area.

Outside, the experience only gets better. The former plunge pools have been replaced by 36 m² (388 sq. ft) private pools with views of the ocean. A custom-designed pergola with a round swing offers a nook for dining and enjoying the sun.

The villas are also packed with thoughtful perks: fresh fruit daily, complimentary water, tea and coffee, beach toys for kids, and twice-daily housekeeping with turndown service.

General Manager Didier Jardin said, “Kuda Huraa has long been a haven for those seeking an intimate Maldivian home-from-home but we recognized the limitations of our bungalows in terms of layout, light and space. Our first ever Beach Villas embody the spirit of the island, where comfort, care, and the magic of the Maldives come together in a seamless flow.”

Bed & Breakfast packages

Looking to make your Maldives escape even more relaxing? The resort is offering a Bed & Breakfast package that takes the stress out of mornings in paradise. Guests can start each day with a buffet breakfast at Café Huraa, included for two guests per bedroom, four guests in a family villa or bungalow, and all guests in suites.

Available for stays through December 20, 2026, this package adds even more value to an already indulgent stay.

Want to be among the first to stay in one of Kuda Huraa’s brand-new all-pool Beach Villas? You can email reservations.mal@fourseasons.com or call +960 66 00 888 to secure your spot.

At the time of publishing, nightly rates for the renovated villas start at around $1,925 USD.