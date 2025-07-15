 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Four Seasons Maldives debuts dreamy new beach villas with private pools

You can now book a beachfront villa with a pool at Four Seasons Maldives

By
Four Seasons
Four Seasons

If you’ve ever dreamed of the ultimate Maldives beach villa getaway, now’s the time to book. Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa has officially unveiled its stunningly renovated Beach Villas with Pool, and they’re more luxurious and spacious than ever.

Formerly known as Beach Bungalows, the new villas are a full transformation, doubling the outdoor space, extending the private pools, and trading in dark wood tones for a light, airy, and modern coastal aesthetic. Designed with couples, honeymooners, and young families in mind, these villas are situated steps from the shoreline with views of the ocean, lagoon, or sunrise.

Recommended Videos

Each villa now offers 753 square feet of interior space and a generous 3,068 square feet of outdoor living, with room for up to three adults or two adults and two children. Inside, guests will find a serene bedroom with a built-in daybed overlooking the ocean, a reimagined walk-in closet with seamless access to the bathroom, and a separate study and dining area.

Related: 
Upgrade your daily routine with the best smartwatches for men

Outside, the experience only gets better. The former plunge pools have been replaced by 36 m² (388 sq. ft) private pools with views of the ocean. A custom-designed pergola with a round swing offers a nook for dining and enjoying the sun.

The villas are also packed with thoughtful perks: fresh fruit daily, complimentary water, tea and coffee, beach toys for kids, and twice-daily housekeeping with turndown service.

General Manager Didier Jardin said, “Kuda Huraa has long been a haven for those seeking an intimate Maldivian home-from-home but we recognized the limitations of our bungalows in terms of layout, light and space. Our first ever Beach Villas embody the spirit of the island, where comfort, care, and the magic of the Maldives come together in a seamless flow.”

Bed & Breakfast packages

Four Seasons
Four Seasons

Looking to make your Maldives escape even more relaxing? The resort is offering a Bed & Breakfast package that takes the stress out of mornings in paradise. Guests can start each day with a buffet breakfast at Café Huraa, included for two guests per bedroom, four guests in a family villa or bungalow, and all guests in suites.

Available for stays through December 20, 2026, this package adds even more value to an already indulgent stay.

Want to be among the first to stay in one of Kuda Huraa’s brand-new all-pool Beach Villas? You can email reservations.mal@fourseasons.com or call +960 66 00 888 to secure your spot.

At the time of publishing, nightly rates for the renovated villas start at around $1,925 USD.

Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

America’s best-kept beach secrets revealed — South Carolina leads the way
Want to enjoy a beach vacation without the crowds?
Vereen Memorial Park

Turns out, you don’t need to fight the crowds to find the perfect beach day. A new study from BoatBooker has uncovered some of America’s most secluded beaches. By analyzing Google Maps searches for “secluded beaches,” “hidden beaches,” and “quiet beaches,” and narrowing in on spots with fewer than 100 reviews, the team revealed the country's most pristine, uncrowded beach destinations. Many of these beaches are tucked inside protected parks, helping preserve their untouched beauty.

Leading the pack is South Carolina, crowned as America’s hidden beach capital with five secret spots landing in the top 20. From marsh-lined boardwalks to white sand shores scattered with driftwood, the Palmetto State offers a coastal escapes without the usual tourist crowds.

Read more
This new Los Cabos resort takes tequila to the next level
Calling all tequila lovers
Tequila

Ready to take your love for tequila to the next level? Grand Velas Boutique Los Cabos, the newest luxury all-inclusive resort from Velas Resorts, is redefining tequila appreciation with its immersive Tequila Connoisseur Certification. This exclusive three-day experience invites guests to dive deep into Mexico’s most celebrated spirit through expert tastings, curated food pairings, and cultural insights, all set within the resort’s AAA Five Diamond setting.

Day one kicks off with a journey into tequila’s roots. Sip on premium blanco tequilas alongside fresh ceviches like Green Aguachile with Scallops and Mushroom Escabeche, while getting hands-on with blue agave samples and soil from tequila’s birthplace.

Read more
The best U.S. beaches you’ve never heard of — until now
America’s best-kept beach secrets, according to locals
Pa'ako Cove, Hawaii

Want to enjoy a beach day without the crowds, parking hassles, or the battle for the perfect spot on the sand? A recent survey by Frugal Flyer asked 3,002 locals to reveal the best hidden beaches across the country.

Unsurprisingly, Hawaii dominates the list. Topping the charts is Awahua Beach, tucked away at the base of Moloka‘i’s Kalaupapa Peninsula. This small black-sand beach, framed by cliffs nearly 2,000 feet high, is part of a National Historical Park that once served as a leprosy settlement. Accessible only by mule, a tough hike, or a small plane, Awahua’s remote location makes it one of Hawaii’s most quiet escapes.

Read more