4 skincare trends doing more harm than good, according to an expert

It’s easy to get hooked on the latest skincare trends, with new ideas for clearer, more youthful-looking skin popping up on social media daily. Yet, dermatologists like those at the Aventus Clinic say recent skincare trends could do more harm than good. Recent research by Sermo found that 74% of physicians had safety concerns about skincare and cosmetic trends they’ve seen or heard about on social media.

According to the Aventus Clinic, these four skincare trends sweeping social media might set your skin up for long-term trouble. From skin flooding to DIY acid peels, it’s time to rethink your skincare routine if you’re using any of these viral skincare trends.

Skin flooding

The “skin flooding” trend refers to layering multiple moisturizing products at once to “flood” the skin with hydration. Typically, the skin flooding trend involves using at least five products at once to help the skin stay moisturized and plump. While hydration is vital for healthy, glowing skin, dermatologists at Aventus Clinic say that overwhelming the skin with too many layers of products could work against your skincare goals. Additionally, pairing the wrong kinds of products with one another could have irritating effects and overwhelm your skin.

When too many layers of products are placed on the skin, skin flooding can trap dirt, clog pores, and lead to breakouts, redness, and irritation. “More product doesn’t necessarily mean better results — targeted, balanced hydration tailored to your skin’s needs is much safer and more effective,” they say.

DIY acid peels

DIY acid peels are another big skincare trend on social media, offering a homemade solution that can help improve skin tone, texture, and appearance. Acid peels typically include one or more acids (also known as chemical exfoliants) like AHA or BHA, which remove the top layer of skin to reveal fresh, healthy skin underneath. While some at-home DIY acid peels can be safe and effective, many dermatologists are concerned with users trying aggressive acid peels using high-concentration chemical solutions.

“Professional chemical peels are carefully customized to your skin type, condition, and tolerance,” caution the Aventus experts. “At-home misuse of potent acids can easily lead to chemical burns, long-term hyperpigmentation, and scarring. Without proper neutralization and post-care, the damage can be far worse than the skin concerns you’re trying to treat.”

Face taping to prevent wrinkles

We all want to stay looking young forever. With this desire in mind, social media has turned to a process known as face taping. Face taping involves using medical-grade tape strips across the face to smooth out wrinkles and soften the appearance of fine lines. The idea behind this trend is to “freeze” or restrict the muscles of the face to improve the appearnce of visible signs of aging. While face taping can temporarily make the skin appear smoother, taping the forehead, cheeks, or under-eyes with this method might not be the safest long-term anti-aging hack.

“Face taping might temporarily smooth the skin by immobilizing muscles, but it does nothing to stop the underlying aging process,” say Aventus Clinic dermatologists. “Over time, repeated taping can actually stretch the skin, weaken its elasticity, and even contribute to faster sagging. It’s a classic case of short-term gain, long-term harm.” In addition, many users have found that frequently using facial tape can cause additional irritation to the skin.

At-home microneedling

Microneedling is a popular cosmetic skin procedure, typically performed at med spas. The process of microneedling involves using tiny, microscopic needles to puncture small wounds into the skin (micro-injuries) to stimulate the production of collagen and elastin. The process of microneedling triggers the body’s natural healing process, leading to improved skin texture, tone, and appearance.

When performed by a professional, microneedling is a great way to maintain healthy, youthful skin. However, the dematologists at Aventus say affordable microneedling rollers and pens for at-home use come with some risk involved. “Microneedling is highly technique-sensitive,” explain the experts at Aventus. “Clinics carefully control depth, sterility, and aftercare. DIY devices can’t guarantee that, and improper use can cause infections, scarring, and pigmentation problems, especially in darker skin types. It’s not something to experiment with on your bathroom counter.”

The takeaway

These popular skincare trends aren’t all bad, but it’s important to be aware of the potential risks. Before starting any of these skincare trends at home, it’s always a good idea to consult your dermatologist for advice. “What looks like innovation online is often just poor science repackaged in a trendier format. Healthy skin isn’t built through hacks — it’s built through understanding how your skin functions, protecting it from cumulative damage, and respecting its natural rhythms,” advises Dr. Suhail Alam.

“Quick-fix trends often ignore one crucial truth: skin injury and inflammation, even when ‘controlled,’ are accelerators of aging, not shortcuts to youth. Sustainable beauty comes from consistency, minimalism, and medical evidence — not viral gimmicks.”