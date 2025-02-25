 Skip to main content
Millennials, Gen Z drive new generational trends in men’s grooming products

Millenials, GenZ driving Men's grooming trends

Back in the day — which basically amounts to several years ago at this point — the market for men’s grooming products was largely based on long-established habits. Most of them revolved around shaving, and even the word “grooming” was primarily associated with the women’s market.

But the times they are a’ changing, and pretty fast and drastically at that.  According to the recently updated “Men’s Grooming Products Market Report” from Pristine Market Insights, millennials and Gen Z men are driving a series of market changes that are both evolutionary and revolutionary, so let’s break it all down to help you choose the best approach to your men’s grooming.

Changes in men’s grooming ideas are driving new products

You don’t have to look far to see how social media experts, celebrities, and influencers are creating new products. The report cites the September release of the Chairman Pro electric shaver and shaving kit, which was launched by MANSCAPED, not one of the traditional electric razor companies.

The product comes with a dual-head system and a tailored gel, and many other new offerings in this category are being designed and marketed in a similar fashion. But this isn’t simply a case of me-too marketing, as new men’s grooming product categories are just starting to emerge and come into their own.

The new wave of men’s grooming product categories

Surprisingly, these new categories are based on concepts like self care, confidence and wellness. The category names help tell the story: face cleansers, moisturizers, anti-aging creams and beard care items.

So what does it all mean? For one thing, attitudes about masculinity are changing. There are still plenty of “He-Man” products being released, but an increasing number of younger men want products they can combine into an effective grooming routine. They also want their chosen products to eliminate harmful chemicals and come in environmentally friendly packaging.

The global trend that’s driving it all

While the product shifts on the micro level are intriguing, it’s important to recognize the global trend that’s driving all these changes. The report covers the evolving market from 2025-2035, and there’s one massive number that sticks out in particular.

The most powerful trend driving all this growth is the rise of B2C e-commerce on a global level, according to the International Trade Association. That market is expected to reach $5.5 trillion in the US alone by 2027, and this number is driving the constant release of the surprising array of men’s grooming products.

Luxury and premium products are especially important

As our definition of masculinity changes, men are becoming more open to luxury and premium grooming products. The rising popularity of digital shopping has made it easier and more convenient to find these products, and smart, innovative companies are using social media, influencers, and celebrities to reach them.

The report cites many specific product examples, with the growth of beard care products as one of the most prominent. As facial hair standards change, men are becoming more willing to use products like beard oils and balms that are being combined with shampoos, moisturizers and other specialized offerings.

Different devices are coming on the market, too. Tech advances like red light wands are entering the men’s skincare market, along with shavers and trimmers specially designed for manscaping. It’s a fast-changing world out there, and the changes are especially welcome for men looking to emphasize their overall health and wellness in their skincare routines.

