Red light therapy is a fast-growing addition to men’s skincare routines

Table of Contents Table of Contents The basics of red light therapy Low wavelength red vs. NIR Red light therapy products and price points More advanced red light skincare products What are some reasonable expectations for red light skincare therapy?

Technology is quickly becoming an essential ingredient in many men’s skincare products, and some of the ways it’s being used are truly impressive. These tech-based products are often created with the idea of helping men set up or improve their skincare routines, and red light therapy is a tech leader, to the point where the highest adoption rates are among adult men.

The potential benefits make it clear that red light therapy is well worth exploring. It’s been available in clinics and spas for a while now, but it’s becoming established as a staple for men seeking home-based skincare products. There’s a lot you have to know to use it effectively, though, so let’s unpack the basics and consider what’s involved.

The basics of red light therapy

The idea of using red light therapy for skincare might sound like something from out of a sci-fi novel or a medical thriller, but the reality of what it is and how it works is actually far less intimidating.

Start with the fact that red light therapy is actually noninvasive and harmless. Simply put, it involves using low-wavelength red light or the somewhat higher frequencies of near-infrared (NIR) light to stimulate skin cells, and this process can improve overall skin health. It can also promote healing for those men who are seeking to address specific skin problems.

Low wavelength red vs. NIR

To truly understand how red light works, it’s important to know about the different wavelengths you can use. For skincare applications, these frequencies are measured in nanometers, with red light landing in the 600 to 700 nanometer (nm) range. NIR, meanwhile, has a higher range of 700 to 1,100 nm. That means we’re talking about a REALLY tiny amount of light, but the differences between red light and infrared can result in very different applications.

So, how does that translate to men’s skincare? Red light therapy penetrates the upper layers of skin — typically, we’re talking 1 to 3 mm deep. NIR goes deeper, which makes it more powerful and versatile.

Specifically, red light penetrates the surface layers of the skin that are 1 to 3 mm deep. That’s the level at which men’s skincare red light therapy usually works, and it can be used in conjunction with a traditional skincare routine to make skin brighter and healthier while addressing problems like acne and wrinkles.

NIR penetrates to a depth of 5 cm, which means it can penetrate soft tissue muscles and even joints. Performed properly, treatments at this level can lead to pain relief, muscle recovery and even deep tissue healing with NIR.

Red light therapy products and price points

Now that you understand the basic differences between red light and NIR, let’s look at how it translates to products and price points. We’ll rule out infrared for this part of the discussion, largely because infrared products are generally pricier because they can be used for both skincare and whole-body treatment.

Entry-level pricing for red light skincare products tops out at about $100. In that price range, you can get wands and other compact, portable devices like the Bon Charge Red Light Face Wand for just under $100.

These products aren’t designed to deal with advanced skincare issues, and there are definitely some problematic trend-catchers among the cheaper entries. If you make good choices, though, they constitute an excellent way to experience red light skincare therapy at home, and you can decide if it’s a good fit for your skincare routine.

More advanced red light skincare products

Once you get beyond small portable devices, the price level jumps, but with that price jump, you get a variety of advanced features. These include multiple light ranges and settings, some infrared capabilities, and the ability to work on specific skin areas and target your issues. This price point tends to top out at around $600.

Product examples in this price range include the Qure Q-Rejuvalight Pro LED Mask, which claims to be the first customizable and FDA-cleared LED mask. The price point is around $379, but it does edge into infrared territory with one of its five light settings to address collagen protection and promote better circulation.

The two red light levels this product offers are deep red for redness and wrinkle production and red for boosting collagen and firming. There’s an amber setting for sun damage and pigmentation problems and a blue setting for acne.

The MMSphere2Go, meanwhile, is priced at around $395, and it’s also an FDA-cleared product. The MMSphere2Go offers portability and home use, and its claim to fame is clinical studies that have proven its ability to reverse skin age by four years based on AI photo analysis. (You knew AI was going to be in here somewhere, right?)

It offers nine different energy settings across six therapeutic wavelengths, including infrared, and it uses photobiomodulation therapy to activate skin cell mitochondria to provide various skin benefits. MMSkincare also claims that the MMSphere2Go provides wellness benefits such as better sleep quality and anxiety reduction.

What are some reasonable expectations for red light skincare therapy?

The first part of the answer to this question is simple. The benefits of red light therapy are real, so it’s reasonable to expect a boost in hydration and better appearance, along with a reduction in inflammation. These benefits won’t happen for all men, of course, but most will experience them.

“If you’re new to the world of red light therapy, be wary of rock-bottom prices that might cut corners in efficacy,” said Dr. Ellen Marmur, the board-certified dermatologist who founded MMSkincare.

“Look for options that offer multiple settings and can be used on different areas like the face, neck and body. Expect gradual improvement, and don’t rush results. You can pair red LED light with specialized [products that have photodynamic actives.”

If you do have early success, it’s important to stick with it. The usage recommendations for red light therapy devices like wands are three to five times a week, for at least 5 to 10 minutes per session.

Adding a wand to a solid skincare routine that includes hydration, sunscreen, and exfoliation, ups the odds of improvement, which can translate to increased collagen production, fewer wrinkles and healthier-looking skin. Make sure the FDA has cleared the device you use when you check it out, and follow the instructions when you apply it.

“Regular use can improve skin texture, reduce redness, and promote collagen production,” Marmur added. “Over time, expect smoother, firmer skin. Stay consistent for four to six weeks [initially] for visible improvements. Just remember, it’s a marathon, not a sprint!”