RescueMD adds nighttime skincare oil to address pigmentation and redness

If you struggle with rosacea and related redness issues, RescueMD offers a serious solution

By
Man putting skincare facial treatment cream on face. Anti-aging skin care product. Male beauty morning routine at home lifestyle. Guy looking in bathroom mirror applying moisturizer under eyes.
Maridav / Shutterstock

When it comes to skincare, the market for anti-aging products is definitely one of the most competitive segments. Men want powerful products that produce noticeable results. RescueMD with Skin Longevity Nighttime Oil is a comprehensive offering that addresses multiple skincare issues, especially for those struggling with rosacea-related problems.

A powerful ingredients package

Rescue MD Nighttime Oil
RescueMD

Skin Longevity Nighttime Oil is a premium product, so you’d expect a powerful ingredient list. Chief among them is lapachol, which helps address uneven pigmentation due to aging, along with seasonal weather changes and sun exposure issues.

The oil also contains a retinol-level ingredient, but in a formulation designed to protect those sensitive to this ingredient. The version in this product is VitAphira, a plant-based retinol alternative that helps reduce wrinkles.

The ingredients also include Acetyle Hexapeptide-8 to add smoothness and improve elasticity, along with a proprietary ingredient called BRIGHT Oleoactif for brightening. The list rounds out with hyaluronic acid, sunflower oil, and meadowfoam seed oil to lock in moisture, along with antioxidants to minimize or eliminate skin stress.

The clinical testing results vs the price point

Given that Skin Longevity Nighttime Oil has a serious price point of $488, buyers will expect noticeable results, and the clinical testing process is clearly designed to assuage any potential issues.

The oil is dermatologist-tested and designed for those with sensitive skin, especially those prone to rosacea. After an eight-week clinical trial, RescueMD reports that 97% of all participants saw a 35% improvement in redness, with 93% experiencing smoother skin. Finally, 100% of the users reported complete relief from facial itching and stinging, with a total of 72% experiencing overall improvement.

RescueMD’s approach to this market is very different, even compared to other companies offering premium products. The company’s other products include DNA Repair Complex Serum, Lip Treatment, and Revitalizing Body Cream, and RescueMD’s clinical results for these products have been impressive.

Bob McCullough
Bob McCullough is a freelance author and journalist who has published dozens of novellas and novels, and his journalism has…
