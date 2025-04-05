The rise of skincare tech: How gadgets can transform your skincare game

Table of Contents Table of Contents Using tech to personalize your skincare routine Smart devices can up your overall skincare game, too Home skin treatments have gone high-tech Skincare apps are versatile, and wearables are becoming available as well

Tech is everywhere these days, and we all have our favorite apps, toys, and gizmos. It’s permeated every aspect of our lives, but many men don’t realize that skincare is one of them.

Which is sad because the potential benefits are impressive. You may not have thought about using tech for your men’s skincare routine, but whether you’re a pro or just developing your skincare routine, skincare tech can definitely help you take a quantum leap when it comes to getting great skin.

Recommended Videos

Using tech to personalize your skincare routine

Before you can pick your skincare gadgets, you need to know as much as possible about your individual skin — i.e., not just whether or not you’re comfortable in it. The most obvious way to do this would be to consult a dermatologist, but most men don’t have the time for that, nor do they have the resources to find a good one who can understand your specific skincare needs.

Enter skin analysis tools. These include apps like SkinVision, which are a great way to start your assessment. They’ll help you understand any issues you might have, whether your problems are dryness, sun damage from UV light, acne, blemishes, and so on.

Want to take things to the next level? Look in the mirror — the smart mirror, that is. Products with this technology give you the ability to track your skin and pores so you can monitor wrinkles, spots, and scars over time. It might sound a little scary, but it’s definitely a useful product to have.

Smart devices can up your overall skincare game, too

Since everything else in your home and life in general is smart these days, so why not skincare devices? For starters, maybe you’ve got a yearning to try out an LED therapy mask to use specific light waves, e.g., blue light for acne or red light for gaining issues.

The tech used in cleansing brushes is advancing in leaps and bounds, too. The Foreo Luna, for instance, uses sonic vibrations to help do deep skin cleansing, and there are other products that bring this capability to the table, too.

If you want to go beyond just cleansing, micro current devices like NuFace go beyond improvement, exfoliating brushes are getting smarter and more powerful, too, so make sure you check out multiple possibilities in this product category as well.

Home skin treatments have gone high-tech

Skincare choices like laser treatments and cryotherapy used to be considered exotic, appointment-only options, but those days are fading fast.

Now, advanced tech options like Tria Laser can give you home laser treatment options. For those who want a more chillingly beneficial experience, cryotherapy products use cold treatment to reduce inflammation, rednes,s and puffiness on both a short-term and long-term basis.

Skincare apps are versatile, and wearables are becoming available as well

Remember when the catchphrase “there’s an app for that” used to be tongue-in-cheek? Yeah, that was a while ago. Now, you can get apps like SkinConsult AI Vichy, and they give you plenty of data about how your skincare routine is performing, not to mention providing some tips to try to get better results.k]

To make sure you’re using skincare products with the right ingredients, you can use apps like INCIDecoder to make sure you’re getting the best of the best and to ensure that you’re not using anything problematic.

Some of these apps are even going above and beyond in what they reveal by trying to connect what our skin reveals to our internal state, whatever they might be. Consider, for instance, the FaceAge app from Novos, which is designed to analyze skin health to reveal our face age.

Several aspects of our outward appearance can reflect what’s going on inside our bodies, providing valuable insight into our cellular health beyond aesthetics,” says Dr. Diogo Barardo, PhD, who is the Director of R&D at Novos. “Changes in skin texture, wrinkles, redness, or the area around our eyes can indicate mechanisms such as DNA damage, chronic inflammation, or mitochondrial dysfunction.”

Using this kind of app can help identify the specific actions we need to take to support both skin health and overall longevity, Barardo adds. These might include more exercise, improving sleep quality, or avoiding smoking and excessive alcohol consumption.

As useful as all these apps can be in establishing or optimizing a skincare routine, there are even choices that don’t require a phone or a screen. Wearables are available to track UV exposure, skin pH, and gather other related data. It’s a brave new world out there when it comes to skincare tech, and these ongoing advances can help you look better and improve your overall health as you access and master them.